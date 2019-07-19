A baby alligator has been found far from the tropics in the parking lot of a grocery store near Pittsburgh.

It's the fourth alligator discovered around the city since May.

Shaler Township Police Lt. Dave Banko tells the Tribune Review an employee found the 2-foot-long creature Friday morning near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store.

The police department posted on its page that reptile's owner should send them a message.

Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, says the animal was healthy, docile and seems like a pet.

Three other gators have been found around Pittsburgh since May.

On June 8, a 2½-foot-long alligator was found on a home's porch. Two days earlier, a man walking his dog spotted a 5-foot-long alligator in front of a garage. On May 18, a 3-foot-long gator was captured near a park.

There's no word on whether the gator sightings are related.

———

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com