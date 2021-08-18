Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australia supermarket

Helaina Alati was browsing the spice aisle of an Australian supermarket when she came face-to-face with a huge snake

August 18, 2021, 10:02 AM
2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia -- Helaina Alati was browsing the spice aisle of an Australian supermarket when she came face-to-face with a huge snake.

The head of the 3-meter-long (10-foot-long) non-venomous diamond python emerged through a space in a shelf above the spice jars in the Sydney store.

“I was in the spice aisle just looking for something to put on my chicken that night so I didn’t initially see it because it was curled up way back behind the little jars of spices,” Alati said Wednesday. “I kind of turned to my right and it poked its head out.”

Alati, who coincidently is a trained snake catcher, said the snake's head came to within 20 centimeters (8 inches) of her own.

“Thankfully, I have a background in snakes so I was pretty calm about it. It definitely shocked me a little bit because I wasn’t expecting it,” she added.

Supermarket chain Woolworths confirmed in a statement that a “slippery and rare customer was spotted in the spice aisle” on Monday morning at its store in the suburb of Glenorie on Sydney’s northwest outskirts.

“Once it was sighted, our team members reacted quickly and calmly to cordon off the area for the safety of customers,” the statement said.

Alati said she used her phone to video the snake as it extended its body from the shelf into the aisle before reporting the intruder to supermarket staff.

“I said: ‘I’ll go get my snake bag.’ I think they thought I was a bit crazy to be honest. I don’t think they knew what to say when I said there’s a 10-foot python in your aisle,” Alati said.

She retrieved the snake-catching bag from her nearby home and caught the snake, which had by then retreated back into the shelf. She then released it into nearby woodlands.

It’s unclear how or when the snake entered the supermarket.

Alati, who was trained to catch venous snakes when she was a volunteer working for a Sydney wildlife rescue organization several years ago, suspected the snake was a male looking for a mate.

“I knew straight away it was non-venomous, it was non-aggressive, it wasn’t going to be a problem for anyone,” Alati said.

“If anything, I think everyone was a little bit excited. We’re all in lockdown so it was kind of like the most excitement we’ve had for a while,” she added.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: US Embassy destroyed some Afghans’ passports during evacuation

23 minutes ago

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no 'attack'

Aug 17, 3:19 PM

On Location: August 17, 2021

Aug 17, 10:03 AM

Top Stories

One of the US Marshals' wanted fugitives seen socializing in this home video

2 hours ago

Newly unearthed video offers rare glimpse of wanted fugitive

4 hours ago

Texas nursing supervisor: ‘I’m now seeing the sky is falling'

Aug 17, 9:50 PM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Florida to decide whether to punish school districts that mandated masks

2 hours ago

Top Stories

One of the US Marshals' wanted fugitives seen socializing in this home video

2 hours ago

Newly unearthed video offers rare glimpse of wanted fugitive

4 hours ago

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Texas nursing supervisor: ‘I’m now seeing the sky is falling'

Aug 17, 9:50 PM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Top Stories

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Evacuations of Americans underway in Afghanistan

Aug 17, 7:14 AM

Human remains found in wheel well of C-17 military plane that departed from Kabul

Aug 17, 5:33 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events