A self-conscious teen demands cosmetic surgery

A teen faced unrealistic beauty standards. How will shoppers respond to hearing they want a cosmetic procedure?

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live