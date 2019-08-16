‘What Would You Do?’: What happens when diners see family’s opioid intervention

More
In this episode, our actors portray a family trying to have a serious talk about the excessive use of prescription painkillers.
0:49 | 08/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘What Would You Do?’: What happens when diners see family’s opioid intervention
I just feel like their entire thing. Those there. Talent pool. There live. At night. And the hills. Illinois who have other news wireless festival. Lady.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"In this episode, our actors portray a family trying to have a serious talk about the excessive use of prescription painkillers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WhatWouldYouDo","id":"65017614","title":"‘What Would You Do?’: What happens when diners see family’s opioid intervention","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/diners-familys-opioid-intervention-65017614"}