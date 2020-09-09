Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Family helps girl practice batting when dad won't

Honey, we have dance practice soon. Let's go. Come on, dad. I want to be a baseball player, not a dancer. This is too dangerous of a sport for you. We see it more and more often these days female athletes showing their strength and proving what they're made of. Making history, breaking records. It was a day of record setting domination on the world stage for the U.S. Women. Toni is the first woman at a skill position to get a full scholarship to play college football. At the young age of 13, Mo'ne Davis became the first female pitcher to throw a shutout in little league world series history. Dad,I can do this. But what if you overheard this father? Sophia, this is a man's sport. Telling his determined daughter that baseball is for boys. Just give it up. What would you do? Today our hidden cameras are rolling at the batting cages at humdingers in paramus, New Jersey. And it's time to play ball. Sophia, we're supposed to be at ballet class right now. Dad, please. I really want to play baseball why won't you teach me? Right off the bat this man overhears our father's sexist words. You're not supposed to be swinging a bat. You're a girl! Dad, girls can play baseball, too. He lingers for a little while. Famous athletes are boys, not girls! Then chooses to walk away. I'm not going to entertain this silly dream of yours. But when he reaches his family, he begins to tell his wife what he just witnessed. This is a man's sport. Why are you making me dance? I wanna play baseball. We tell our father to storm off. This is a really, really stupid, stupid idea. I'm going to be waiting in the car for you, okay? How about that? And that's when he seizes the opportunity to step in. Did you get it working? No, and my dad's not letting me. Your dad doesn't want you to play? Oh, that's too bad. He thinks baseball's only for boys. No, it's not. That's what I said. My girl's over there hitting right now. You let them play baseball? Of course! Baseball and softball. And when we throw him a curve ball. Yeah, I do need help, can you show me? Do you wanna show me how to do it? He steps right up to the plate. You gotta put a helmet on. I don't know. See if that'll fit. Maybe that one's too big. Shake it a little bit. Ah, this is cute. This is cool. Is that better? Yeah! You put your arms up like that. Alright? Go for it. Okay. There you go! You got it. Am I doing it right? Yeah! Time to introduce ourselves. How you doing, buddy? How are you? What did you think? I thought that was terrible. I was just telling my wife. What's the moral of the story Girls can do anything. I have -- my daughter's right down there so. She's in the cage right now. We'll say hi to her. Okay. They were only actors, but you were very upset I could tell. Oh, my god. Very upset. Can girls play baseball? What else can they do? Everything. Throughout the day we meet many people willing to play ball. Why are you bothering? I told you, girls don't play baseball. Stop. Of course they do. Why not? I played softball. Why can't she? See, girls can play baseball! Of course they can. Alright ready? So you go like this and then you just swing through. I think I can hang with the boys and do it. Absolutely. Girls can do whatever they want. You let your daughter play. Do you think I can do it? Yeah, of course you can! You can do anything you want to He thinks it's only for boys. No, it's not. Girls can play too. Can you show me how to swing? We'll show you what to do from here. This couple enthusiastically coaches this young dreamer. Keep your elbow up! Oh, good job! And as our father presses on -- If you had a daughter you would let her play? Yep, absolutely. -- They continue to lend their support. You want to point your elbow up a little bit. Like that? Yeah, yeah that was good! We're back up to bat. You guys play baseball, right? Yeah. Girls don't play baseball, Sophia. Bro, girls can play baseball. And these young teens have no problem calling their position. It doesn't matter. Bro, it doesn't matter. She's a girl. She can play whatever she wants. If she wants to play baseball, she'll play baseball. Do you guys think I can do it? Yeah! Yeah! They think I can do it. Yeah, go ahead. I mean she's a girl. Stop being a jerk! Time to meet these brave kids. Hi, guys. How are you? This is a TV show called "What would you do?". You guys were great. What did you tell him? I told him like anyone can play baseball. You can do whatever you want. Weren't you afraid of telling this big guy that? No. What's the message you want to send out to little girls who want to play baseball? You should not be afraid of trying new things and if you're a girl. If you're a boy. Just try. Thank you guys. Nice job guys. I'm proud of you guys. It's really cool that you let her play a sport like this. My dad doesn't let me. We're rolling one last time. Sophia stop watching this girl. You're in the way, please. I can do what this girl can do. I can do this. As Sophia pleads this fellow father can't help but tune in. Give me this. This is not going to be for you I'm sorry. Ugh. And after our daughter storms off -- She should be doing girly activities you know? You never seen a girls' softball game? It's pretty exciting. He settles in for a sideline chat with our dad. It's a much faster paced game than boy's baseball. Does your daughter like doing this though? I don't tell my kids to do anything they don't want to do. If they wanna do it, what do I say? Together, they share a family Gotta practice. What will she get out of it? What would this teach my daughter though? Camaraderie, companionship, dedication, friendships. Now, we send Sophia back in. Dad, can I please just do this? Go in. Just show her a little bit Katie. Show her how to stand and everything like that. While she teaches Sophia inside the cage he continues to counsel our dad outside. L her try it, she's either going to love it or she's going to be like "This is not for me." But she'll meet people, she'll meet friends, you know. And when the girls finish practicing -- How do I get my dad to agree to it like you did? -- This young player shares her own advice. If you really want to play he'll understand and if it's something you really want to do it, you should do it. I don't want to be a dancer, I want to be a baseball player. I think you can do anything you want to do if you try hard enough. And then this young athlete hits it right out of the park. If you really love her that much, you shouldn't bully her into do something she doesn't want to do. You should let her do what she really wants if that's what her heart wants. Time to say hello to this dynamic father/daughter duo. Hi, guys, how are you? Oh my god, this is "What would you do?" It touched you that much. Why? Because I've been playing softball for such a long time, and my dad, my parents, and my brothers are so supportive. You're in tears. I'm a softie. Your message to that little girl? Go play softball. Go play whatever you wanna play, really. I've built so many friendships and bonds between my teammates and my coaches. I've also learned like sportsmanship and how to play fair with your teammates and how to love them. And your message to parents? If you really love your kid that much, then you should be supportive of what they wanna A huge hit with no errors from a young woman wise beyond her years.

