Transcript for What Would You Do: Two friends argue about extraterrestrial life

Wow. This is really something, isn't it? It really is. Space travel has come so far. And it's only a matter of time before we discover other life. I'm sorry. Other what? Other life. You know, "Aliens." Aliens -- Once a taboo topic, now the topic of conversation. Declassified, government footage of ufo's have exploded into the limelight -- Look at that thing dude! And the history channel's new show, unidentified, is digging deeper into what we know. We were coming up with these mystery objects that by the way, it's not that just visually you don't know what the hell they are, they are performing in a way that almost defies logic! Could this be what's led millions to sign up on Facebook for a special event. Something called, "Storm area 51: They can't stop all of us." Yes, that spot near Las Vegas famous for extraterrestrial conspiracy theories, now millions say they're gonna visit, after a post went viral on Facebook. While the event was created as a joke, law and government officials are bracing for possible crowds. But not everyone is buying into the hype. You've got to be kidding me. You believe in aliens?! How can you not? There's no way we're alone in this universe. If you overheard a disagreement between two friends. Okay, fine. How about we go ask around. Let's! What would you do? We've set our sights on the museum of space history in alamogordo, New Mexico -- and as our cameras gear up for take-off -- these visitors take their seats, about to hear from a "Guest speaker" Did you guys hear about the speaker? Very briefly. We don't know any details, though. Maybe they're going to talk about other life Wait. You think there's other life? Yea! It just doesn't make sense to me. I think we would have known by now with technology. But we can't be alone. Does this group think there's other life out there? Of course there is. Thank you! She believes there's life on other planets. Think about the size of the universe. We could search probably for one hundred thousand years and never find it. There's no chance that this is the only planet that life just happened on. They transmit some knowledge to our alien skeptic -- These are like, universes that are millions of light years away. So it would take a million years to get a response. Do you think there's intelligent life out there? Probably. I feel like we would have known already. Yea, they could have already been intelligent and had their own type of nuclear technology and their own apocalypse -- There's something called the fermi paradox. The fermi paradox -- it's a theory that's been discussed for decades - and this young man nails the explanation. The gist of it is it's actually shockingly high that there is life in other places, and the probability of us not knowing about it given what we know now is a little bit low. It's just so, so, so, so, so, so big. It's really hard to wrap your mind around I'm just not buying it. With that -- Do it now? Let's meet these science buffs. All right, everyone ready for the lecture? I'm John Quinones from what would you do. You were part of the discussion, what did you think? To me, it's impossible that we're the only intelligent life, and if it was the case that would be amazing and fascinating. Like, maybe there's something that we're missing that we just don't understand. We're rolling again -- There's life out there, the universe is vast. And this woman appears intrigued when our friends' beliefs begin to clash. If there were aliens you don't think they would have contacted us by now? They probably have! She continues to listen -- I can't believe that you don't believe! But when our alien debaters turn to her for a second opinion. What do you think? Yes. She's got quite the story to tell. I've had experiences so, I'm already a believer. She's had experiences! What kind of experiences have you had? All I know is that I woke up and I couldn't breathe and then I saw lights under my door and I open the door and it was gone, there was nothing there. The next day I had like, really bad pain like someone punched me, and I hadn't done anything I guess it could have been some crazy dream but who knows? You think you've had contact with alien life? So you think you've had contact with alien life? My opinion on it, it's not aliens, it's us in the future. Wow I think that we've mutated into what that is and now they're traveling back trying to probe us to figure out what's going on and what happened. What exactly does she mean by this? You were very eloquent in explaining to her why you believe, right? Yea because it's that simple for me. And you've been through some strange occurrences? Yea, just strange occurrences. I think it's us coming back to study us. And if they figure out what happened, maybe they can help us, fix us, at least give us advice. To those people who say you're crazy to think that. I'd say it's my opinion. I still believe in god, I'm catholic. Throughout the day, many museum Goers' opinions were aligned with our believer. You think there's other life? In this vast universe -- This mother talks tech. The last century has seen a explosion of technology. I mean, we went from steam engines to rockets that are going to be taking people into space as tourism! Liftoff. Space tourism. A new milestone in the mission to put tourists in space. These space-agers consider the possibility. It's kind of dull and boring to just think we're just the only ones. But does it not scare you a little bit? I mean -- Thank you! Sure it does. But this man is not convinced. Do you guys think that there could be life on other planets? Well we haven't had any evidence so I don't think so. And it's not only the lack of evidence that forms his belief. I believe in creation, not evolution. Genesis teaches that god created the universe, and so far this is the only planet that has life. So you don't think there's anything out there? No. We're rolling one last time. There's no evidence. It's that simple. Ironically enough. I mean look at all the ufo sightings. This family is from a place nearby, made famous after an alleged ufo crash. I live in Roswell, so. She's from Roswell! Do you think there's other life out there? I don't think so. I just think we would have had like specimens or something Exactly. I haven't ever seen anything. Her husband on the other hand. I mean, how could we be the only living thing in the entire universe? So you believe, and she And we've been together for 18 years. They fill us in on how they keep the peace. How does the family divide up then? We just don't talk about it We don't like sit down and have arguments over it. It's kind of like you live in a town but you don't get in the hype. With that, let's greet these Roswell residents. I think it's about time for that speaker. Who agree to disagree. Hi guys, how are you? I'm John Quinones. Hi You're a non-believer. Yea I guess I haven't ever seen or read anything that changes my belief. You disagree? Do I see aliens running around? No. I think they're probably so far away that we'll never get to them and they'll never get to us. And no one has a definitive answer Probably nobody ever really will know. It's just mind blowing really. Mind blowing and mysterious is our universe. One thing that's certain it's a debate that expands our horizons and beyond -- Hey, that was fun. Want to do some star-gazing? Finally, something we can agree on.

