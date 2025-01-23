Kids step in to help lost child in store

A young actor pretended to separate from a parent while shopping at a store. How did other kids respond?

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live