What Would You Do: Man claims to be woman's rideshare driver

More
A young woman waits outside of a bar for her rideshare car. A man tells her he’s her driver, even though his car doesn’t match the app’s notification. Will passersby intervene?
7:26 | 08/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Man claims to be woman's rideshare driver

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:26","description":"A young woman waits outside of a bar for her rideshare car. A man tells her he’s her driver, even though his car doesn’t match the app’s notification. Will passersby intervene?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WhatWouldYouDo","id":"65303698","title":"What Would You Do: Man claims to be woman's rideshare driver","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/man-claims-womans-rideshare-driver-65303698"}