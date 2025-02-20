Manager sends unhoused teen back to street

Diners stepped in to help a “What Would You Do?” actor who portrayed a teen desperately seeking shelter at a restaurant.

February 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live