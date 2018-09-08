What Would You Do: Manager tells Man to cover his Impeach 45 shirt

A restaurant patron, who happens to be a Marine, tells the manager that the man is not causing a problem by choosing to wear a political shirt.
0:44 | 08/09/18

That's something else that you could have an adequate cover up yes. Why. Because it's disrespecting. Our President Reagan disrespecting our country this. Diner makes it clear to mighty bed he's the problem. I don't care what institution. Now acknowledged it was far from. And our states marine I'd probably take care problem but right now he's not involved in the problem and so and I think it's your personal bias. Against that might. I think it's my personal patriotism I'm not sure and rumor Marie. The Vietnam errors. So don't tell me about big read.

