Transcript for ‘What Would You Do?’: Mom denies son chance to get vaccinated

How are you doing today? Here you go. The usual order for my favorite customers. Is your friend Bob meeting you today? Hey, kaira. No, Bob isn't on his way. I'll be dining alone. They are photos that captured hearts all across the globe. A moment in time between total strangers. This war vet sat alone at a Pennsylvania restaurant. He was joined by a young man who took the time to chat and get to know him. This man in Indiana was having lunch when an elderly woman asked if she could join him. His kind gesture led to an hour-long conversation and a life-long memory. Actually, Bob passed away last weekend, so it's just me today. I'm so sorry, stu. Let me get this out of your way. No, no, no, you can leave it. You see this elderly man dining alone mourning the loss of his best friend. I just got two more tables, but I'll come back and check on you, okay? Thank you, dear. What would you do? Our cameras are hidden away at the miss America diner in Jersey City, New Jersey. This first couple overhears stu talking to the waitress. You all right, stu? You doing okay? Bob coming? No, I'll be dining alone. He tells her about his recent loss. You guys were here every week, stu. I miss him. I miss him terribly. He was a nice guy. Kaira then leaves him alone. I just got to get some things for these folks but I'll be right back to check on you, okay? And from the next table, this diner strikes up a conversation. I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm having a hard time with it. I can imagine. You knew each other a long time? From 1969 when we met in Vietnam. It's hard to lose a friend. A good friend. A real friend. Absolutely. What is your advice for me? What advice do you have? I don't want to say something cliche, like time is gonna heal everything. You have to go through that process by yourself. I think that's important. Whether or not it's going to heal any faster, I don't know. I pray it does. I pray for you for that. I feel so alone. She tries to make him feel less alone. What's your name? Stu. Stu. I'm adylia. By learning his name. Nice to meet you, adylia. Nice to meet you, too. Thank you very much. You're a kind person. We just have to say hello to stu's kind, new friend. You're still kind of teary-eyed. Tell me why. I don't know. I just felt bad for him. Whatever pain he was conveying, I knew that I couldn't alleviate it. You said, I'll pray for you. Yes, I felt compelled to say that. And I was thinking of him and thinking there have to be resources or something, you know, to help him with that. Speaking of resources, this woman offers a suggestion and even extends an invitation to meet others. We work out at the Jersey City university, the senior program. Yes, yes. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and there's a whole group of people. They're wonderful. I met a whole bunch of friends in there. You will love it. It touched you very hard. Tell me. I wanted to invite him to our table, but I wasn't sure. But I felt bad for him, and I invited him to go with us swimming. And I said, because you're going to meet a lot of friends and we could come here and we can eat and you won't be alone. You won't be alone. And this diner tells stu to avoid difficult reminders. Don't come back here, because it's going to bring back the memories. But you have to face it though, any way, no matter what. She does her best to keep him smiling. Are those your onion rings? You want some? No, I don't want them to get cold. They taste better hot. Ah. This is the news guy. How you doing? I'm good. You gave him some bold advice. I did. I was trying to let him know, like, don't let it take you over, basically. Remove yourself from here so this way he doesn't stay continuously in your mind. I have some bad news about Bob. And then there's this final diner. She's clearly listening in. I'll be by myself today. And as soon as our waitress steps away. She steps in. That's very sad. It's a difficult day. You're going to make me cry. And she steps right on over to stu's table. We were wondering if someone would come sit with him. It's a difficult time. Yeah. Oh. I am so sorry to hear. Oh, that's very sweet. Offering a warm, friendly embrace. I can't believe he's gone. Life is very short. Very short. We think it's long, but it's not. But you live it to the fullest. And you'll have lovely memories then of your friend. And that's what keeps us going. What keeps her going? Knowing that you're never really alone in the world. I used to have a dog, and I walked it every morning in the park. And when he passed away, I was so lost. But then I started to look at the birds and the trees and the people around. This is sweet. Don't sit at home and be very unhappy. Keep out, walk among people, walk in the park, and just observe people all around you. And you'll be happy. Time to meet this caring woman. How are you, ma'am? Why get involved? I just thought, no one has to be that alone. You only pass through the world once. So you make it good and do what you can. Then when you go, you have left lovely memories for the people behind. So take the time to reach out and get to know people. You may create a memory for them and for you and that can warm the heart and last a

