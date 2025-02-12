Parent drunk in public heads to the car

"What Would You Do?" actors portrayed a scene where a parent, who has seemingly been drinking in public, heads to the car with their child.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live