Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Sara Haines goes undercover for postpartum depression scene

We're back, and ABC news' Sara Haines is stopping by our set. She's the mother of three and today, she's sharing her story of the postpartum depression she experienced after the birth of her first son. It can linger, and it creeps up on you. And talk therapy helps? Talk therapy helped a lot and it was really my husband that said, you've got to see someone. Oh, my god. We've witnessed compassionate women comfort our new mom as her friend -- Just drink some water, you'll be fine. All I have to do is come over and give you a hug. -- And her husband -- You need help and he's not going to give it to you because he doesn't understand. -- Seem blind to her struggle. The baby blues are just supposed to last like two to three weeks and it's been, like, what, three months? We're rolling again, and wondering now if this man will react. Okay, well, you're not the only one this affects, this also affects me, you've been neglecting me. You're not taking care of yourself, look at you. James gets more frustrated and angry with his wife. You can't just walk around being sad all day, it's not good for her, it's not good for us. You need to snap out of this. I'll be right back. As soon as she's left alone -- he can't help but reach out. It's very hard to be a new mother. And men don't have a Clue about it. For his friend, this feels familiar. You should've seen me, like, crying, when my baby was, like, two months old. I keep waiting to feel better. Maybe you just have to go see -- go see a therapist. Now will they say anything to James when we send him back in? I was just saying, it's impossible for a first-time mother to get through it in a pretty way. They suggested therapy. I just think that's ridiculous. I think you can do this on your own. With that, they both decide to share something personal. I've been on the couch my whole life. Yeah. So, I don't look at it as a disability to get therapy. I look at it as a strength. It's a strength. In their own way, they're trying to remove the stigma. Now, you let out all your frustration or your anxiety, you have to get it out. Time to meet these caring friends. You're going to get through it, that I know for sure. Hi guys, how are you? Good. Hey, how are you? I'm John Quinones. John Quinones, I love that They're actors. Oh my gosh, are you serious? Wow. You went through it? I did, yes. I went through postpartum. What does it feel like? Hopeless. Like a loss. Your advice to women going through this? You are just as important as your baby. So, having two hours even just for yourself that's -- that would be my advice. From two women who know, small things can sometimes make a big difference. For you it lasted a year, you said? Yeah, and it was such a dark time and I talk about it as much as I can, so if there's a mom out there that says, oh, my gosh, I'm not alone, because that's what I needed to hear. Now she's getting the chance to talk about it in a new way, because after a quick wardrobe change -- I was made for this role, so I'm going to go in and play the part. I've got my little earpiece in. Sara steps right into our scene. I feel like maybe you just need like a bubble bath and like a big glass of wine. Kaira's back, serving up more uninformed advice. I just feel bad that he got me as a mom. I feel really overwhelmed. This young woman is sitting nearby. Like, this isn't what I thought it'd be. Maybe you should stop breastfeeding. We're not quite sure if she's been listening. All you have to do is look at that beautiful face. That's happiness. You'll be fine. But, then -- Are you okay? No? I don't want you to think, like, that I was eavesdropping but, like, everything that she was saying is insane to me. Wow. What do you mean? And point by point -- Just because, like, it's hard for you and it was so easy for her, doesn't mean there's anything wrong with you. She pokes holes in kaira's misguided message. And suggesting alcohol while you're breastfeeding is definitely not the idea. She even takes the time to come sit with her. Postpartum depression is a thing that women deal with all the time, you know? And, like, that doesn't mean that, that you don't love your baby and that looking at your baby's face is enough to make like, being a mom is hard. It's pretty amazing. I just feel so alone. Like -- I'm sorry you feel that way. It seems like everyone else knows what they're doing and I don't know what I'm doing. Have you ever thought about, like, going to see anybody or talk to anybody? I didn't want to tell anyone because I thought people would think I was a bad mom. Listen, I mean, I don't have a baby, but like, your whole life has just changed dramatically? How do you know all of this? Well, I'm a psychology major, so, I can try and, like, understand what it must be like for you. What should I do? What do you think I should I do? Listen, I've struggled with anxiety and depression, and I've gone to therapy myself. We'll slowly make our way there. Everybody thinks that makes you crazy. That's not the reality of it. So, I would definitely, like, if you -- Hi. How are you? Oh, god. Oh, god. I'm John Quinones. Hi. And this is Sara Haines. Oh, god. You are an angel. She was acting but she's also really gone through it herself. Really? Postpartum depression. Oh, I'm so sorry. She knows what she's talking about. What did you want her to know? Like, when she said that she felt so alone, like, I know that feeling and, like, no one should feel like that. You were in tears, and you were acting, you knew you were acting. I think because it's still so fresh, and so I think knowing how scary it was, I actually lose my breath. So, if this had been real, she would have really helped you? Oh, I can't tell you like there were so many times I wanted to say what a sweet soul you are. Thank you. I mean, I just couldn't watch you, like, cry like that, even now, I want to hug you, like -- I can hug you. Let's hug! You can totally hug me. I can't even tell you how touched I am. We need people like you. People who are there to listen and get new moms the help they need to lift them out of the darkness.

