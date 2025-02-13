Shady doctor offers cheap surgery

“What Would You Do?” actors portray a scene where an unlicensed surgeon offers services to young women.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live