Teens create explosive prank in crowded place for social media fame

"What Would You Do?" cameras capture how people react to seeing teens who plan to ignite fireworks as a prank in a crowded place.

January 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live