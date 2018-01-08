What Would You Do: Woman in her 40s wants a baby, but her husband disagrees

More
A woman in her 40s meets her husband at a diner to tell him she wants to have a baby. Her husband expresses his concerns and openly disagrees with her desire to have a child. How will diners react?
1:04 | 08/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What Would You Do: Woman in her 40s wants a baby, but her husband disagrees
And really went in and we can't have a bigger yeah. Who should have thought about this twenty years ago what he thought would be quiet drama kids you realize how much pressure you. You realize how much pressure putting on the quickly becomes something that hits very close to home. Guys oh when someone in telling him what's happening because this has the personals the advocates. Vehicles from Seattle and nothing good about my concern. Diseases. I'm you. And not something. This here story the 12147. Years old and getting out of place. At 7 o'clock. Go to government or shot. My wife is going to be 49. We tracked for ten years. If you want to really you have would be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56973862,"title":"What Would You Do: Woman in her 40s wants a baby, but her husband disagrees","duration":"1:04","description":"A woman in her 40s meets her husband at a diner to tell him she wants to have a baby. Her husband expresses his concerns and openly disagrees with her desire to have a child. How will diners react?","url":"/WhatWouldYouDo/video/woman-40s-baby-husband-disagrees-56973862","section":"WhatWouldYouDo","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.