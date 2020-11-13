What 2020 House elections could mean for 2022 midterms | FiveThirtyEight

More
FiveThirtyEight elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley discusses whether the GOP could win back the House in the 2022 midterms.
12:25 | 11/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What 2020 House elections could mean for 2022 midterms | FiveThirtyEight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:25","description":"FiveThirtyEight elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley discusses whether the GOP could win back the House in the 2022 midterms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"74183264","title":"What 2020 House elections could mean for 2022 midterms | FiveThirtyEight","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/2020-house-elections-2022-midterms-fivethirtyeight-74183264"}