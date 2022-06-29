Who will have the advantage in the Georgia runoff? | FiveThirtyEight

In this “Model Talk," Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss how this weekend’s Senate outcome impacts the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live