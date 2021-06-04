-
Now Playing: Elections to watch in 2021| FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: The new voting restrictions many states are considering
-
Now Playing: What are pollster ratings? | Polling 101 from FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: How the Atlanta attacks may activate Asian Americans politically
-
Now Playing: Why Republicans are happy to stoke culture wars? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Will the stimulus bill boost Democrats’ electoral prospects?
-
Now Playing: Did Joe Biden get lucky in 2020? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Why some Senate Democrats voted against raising the minimum wage
-
Now Playing: How the Black church has shaped American politics | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: CPAC and the broader Republican Party agree: It's Trump's party for now
-
Now Playing: How White House economists are thinking about COVID-19 relief | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Women of color have always been in politics. Now they are changing Congress
-
Now Playing: Democrats' COVID relief bill is popular, but GOP may not vote for it
-
Now Playing: Will national politics obscure what is really happening in Texas? | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Why some Republicans voted to convict Trump and others didn't | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Will California Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled? | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Will marijuana be legal across US by 2024? | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: What to expect from the Senate impeachment trial | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: How Biden's response to the pandemic is different from Trump's