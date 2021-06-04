{"duration":"10:06","description":"The crew discusses the potential sticking points of the Biden administration's infrastructure plan and debates whether to consider it a bipartisan initiative.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"76891337","title":"How bipartisan is Democrats’ infrastructure plan? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/bipartisan-democrats-infrastructure-plan-fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-76891337"}