Transcript for Black churches are a campaign stop. What do they get in return?

I'm here at the mountain Ryan missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston where the National Action Network is hosting a minister's breakfast where the democratic candidates. Are speaking to the community about. Why they should vote for them and also to some it's an about these in politics. I was particularly interested in hearing from senior pastor of mount Iraq reverend doctor Byron Benton but what you. He thinks his community needs his thoughts on this deep democratic primary field and again about how faith informs his own politics. Your spiritual leader of course girls. A community leader. What do you think the community needs or is looking for in its political leaders. Well one of things that our community really desires is health care affordable health care many of our people can't afford to get sick. And to get sick is is a death sentence to the pour house so to speak. Insulate it continues this object poverty this cycle poverty decide Psycho discrimination that we continuously see. Other factors that we're in need are they educational system again we know about third grade how important literacy rates are. And making sure that our children are on par and we are sadly lagging behind. You know one of the things that. Comes out all the media attention in doing this primary season being here it's after allowed as how far behind me of our school systems are. Especially in comparison to the rest of the country. And so we really need resource is time attention and prove methodologies that are culturally sensitive. In order to help us get out of some of the holes that were Ian. Another issue that we have are our this crime and you know that kind of goes together with poverty goes together with education. We really need time and attention in programs that will be relevant and we need to matter beyond just the democratic primary election we need to matter. While doing the general election and wind river gets in the seat of power in the White House. And in congress you know can do something about these issues that we're having here. Cannot be frustrating for your mean does it feel like people hop in during competitive election and then don't look back once they. How the nomination and our get a win South Carolina or something like that and probably the same my government national media to be frank. Is that frustrating. Candy but I mean we know that this squeaky wheel gets the grease you know and our plan is in my. Responsibility as a spiritual leader and a community leader is to make sure that this we'll keep squeaky. And that we keep on pulling the media in keep on pulling the politicians and holding them accountable for what they promised and said they were going to do. And we'll do our part but we do need them to meet us in the middle of that road in and make sure that we matter any time other than when they just need our vote. Have you been burned like are there any specific instances where you feel like. Politicians haven't done their job in responding to your community after may be making. Appeals during competitive election. Well I think historically at this just didn't apply. The African American community in really communities of color. In in the United States. Are our country was founded who it was that system in place and it's going to take a lot longer in order deal with it. I don't wanna call out an int one individual at this time because I believe it's a system that is influencing and enhancing and causing this it's one of the reasons why. Having some kind of Washington experience helps to deal which rests with an African American community because we know what you get up there it's different. Then what you may be thinking even expecting even win President Obama was in office we kept hearing him talk about how much different. He realized it was actually getting that seat and how much more limited is powerless. Did he expected or even thought it would be so we realize that is problematic we realize that it's systemic. And that you can have the most noblest of intentions. But you're getting involved in a system that has significant influence. In how you behave and how you govern. You mentioned a politician who has experience. My a spider sense. Ticked up when you said that. Are you supporting anyone in particular. In the democratic primary or our third. A number of candidates that you like that you feel like serve the needs of your community. So I'm at this time I'm not supporting any candidate I don't really endorse technically I am an independent I believe in. Really poured in whoever's in the seat of power accountable. Who what I will say is announced beacon mortgage or morality. Within African American community takes time to do trust. Because we're accustomed to people who have. The right words noble intentions. But the ends just don't need for one reason or another and the cause at the end of the day does not matter so much as just the reality he edit create. We need our. Issues addressed and we need policies that are going to address them. What what I will say is you know. Definitely. There are our many candidates who are impressive for different reasons but depending Camden because we have such a diversity. Ideologies of the leafs up on the stage right now. I think for many people it is disappointing that there does not seem to be any presents. Color on the stage anymore. But as carver and talked about comes Cliburn. Talked about the issue with how how much money you have to have in order stay in races and things of that nature. So that's a whole another disgusted. That. The head that come loose this this conversation. Bart I was happy just to hear more in the last debate that happened last night. Serious attention at least what it sounds like work being done to really talk about the issues of how they affect African American communities and communities of colors. This enfranchise communities and what can be done about it. One topic that came up a few times and the debate last night was the way national terror white nationalist terrorist attack mother and annual. How did not affect your congregation I know you work necessary we hear that but. Going once you came to use South Carolina to Charleston. Did you have conversations about things like that with your congregants. So so a couple of things in and kisses it hits more home for me did you many even realize. While I'm new word to Charleston my parents have been members of this church for over fifteen years. Also there were several members. Who were quirky oak. Were brutally murdered whose families were rooted in mountain ride. And who at one point or another were actually members about Mariah. We we have others to who have com and we've had to really well with them in our congregation to steal healing to be honest with you along with the congregation about the manual and so many other. Congregations throughout the little country. Participated with mother manual in in a number. Number evidence that they put together to it to Walt whiff. Different members in different things pulling on my my pace the American family therapy that's me ask me to come in. If it was tragic and it changed us forever changed this community forever changed all of our congregations forever. And even though I was passer at the time and probably we felt the impact there. It changed us forever it was a remembrance. A time that we thought was gone a time where churches were involved. We know that there'd still be in church fires that have existed this church was burned to the ground in nearly the years. The church that served in Brooklyn New York was burned to that are held in its early years. It's been a history of this that is happen within our houses of worship and so we know it's nothing new. But to see it in. The 21 century. Was devastating and it didn't matter whether you win Charleston or North Carolina or in Brooklyn or wherever. It it was a pain that was felt throughout the country for all of us. And because of that. We steal carry with us. What kind of response. What kind of action. Do you think that. White nationalist terrorism. And racism or probably require from. Our political leaders. I think education is incredibly important I think education and be an honest. And making sure that we make decisions that do not emboldened. Ignorance embolden prejudice and old and racism injustice discrimination. What we keep hearing is people feel that they're not hurt. The end. We also feel that people cannot identify with who we are. I think that we need to spend more time really connecting with people really talking with them. Making sure that we are seeing each other as human humanity. And an equal. Making sure that we do not involved in language that. Makes it sound as if there is one race trying to be superior to the race and then we have to put one against each other I see that. Throughout our country right now that there seems to be such division that it's always someone against someone else and always a reason why you need to have an enemy. And and that this language gets no weaponized. And so from our political leaders one I think some of the talking starters this rhetoric. It serves these kind of ideology is out there and in really gets people. Ready to to go out in in due harmful things I think that he's been toned down I think we need to realize that what we say matters how we say it matters. Even if it does not come off. It's different if this received in a way that you do not intend that you've reached there was leaders and our political leaders need to own that reality. And then we need to do a great deal of education. Net that's a start at a very young age and even within our school system of educating. Exactly what you fear is what the history of our country is not trying to sweep certain things that under the rug understanding that things make us feel uncomfortable. But that's a part of what college does the truth does so that we can wrestle with it and move forward in a way this healthy. Do you see any of that happening. In the conversation in the democratic primary. I would like to see more. In I I think that one. Tipped to keep everything honest this is the first state where the African American vote. In the electorate is is of the size that hideous. And I understand that you're catering to a York. South Carolina becomes a litmus test for the self and in many ways for the Democratic Party. So we realized that. I do definitely believe last night. There was far more discussion. Far more attention to things that uniquely have affected the afternoon population historically. I everything from redlining I mean I heard several things that I really hadn't heard that what's. Bob to this point. But. When you start dealing with this the true history of things. What really needs to be discussed and how indefinite needs to be disgusted it's such a can of worms. That we've got a long way to go. To really do justice. Do you serious. I believe we will get there. This is where my faith comes in this is where a tradition comes in because. We had people who while they were in chains and enslave me believing that they would be free. And one day they were free from mostly. Same thing would Jim Crow ism and all the other practices everything from. African Americans being allowed to vote being able to drink at a same water fountain as my counterparts. Other people would see it said that it was too optimistic in it would never happen but it's happened. So I believe I believe that we'll get there how will get there I don't know I believe that we have some members that are burning the right way. But there's always contrary wind is blowing. But uses the contrary Nguyen actually helps us to go in the right direction take to galvanize and unify so yes I do believe. We will get there. You talk to write your faith and we're and your beautiful church today and thank you so much for sharing it with us. How does your faith inform. Your politics. Micah 68. Do justice. Love kindness. While calmly before your guy. Are our faith my faith. Informs me personally on how to treat people. How how to love people. How to forgive. How to move forward in reach and grab a hold of hope in the midst of tragedy in. What seems to be the most depressing circumstances that that one would ever face. It's what informs us of how to how to be ordered to keep on DOD even when it seems like. The institutions are supposed to help you are or not even as supportive as they should be. And what it also does a gives us a litmus test to see if those who are running hold. To those same ideals they don't have to be of the same faith and everything as we do but they do have to be. In believe. Similarly went from a policy standpoint of how we treat people. How. What the role of government he is and and how not to. Try control more than you're supposed to control because we have a very poor history at least from African Americans that weight. But what happens we end. You can discount the humanity of the people and things of that nature. So our faith my faith greatly informs everything that is. My faith you know in in pre slavery West African tribes there was not a language for the majority of them for religion because it was believed it was just a part of who you work. And that is very much I believe the part the African American Identity and psyche especially for for those of us. Who about the Christian faith that is a part of who we are you can't separate it you can't. Cut it away it's a part of what we believe in how we liberate how we love. How we care for one another and that's why health care become such an important deal that's a reason why I reforming the criminal justice system that would have. And and at that injustice stories ago there's a lot of injustice that happens when the supposedly about justice. So many things that are being talked about that's what matters because it's not just a matter how of politics thrust as a matter of faith and how we live under god. South Carolina is one of the most religious states in the country if you just look at. People who are affiliated with a religion I believe the largest religion is white evangelical Protestants second largest Protestant. So. Yes the democratic candidates are for the first time campaigning in the state where there is a large African American community. Are also campaigning in a state that's more religious and the country and a lot of the states that they've been campaigning. At the same time the Democratic Party is becoming in some ways more secular it's the number of Democrats were unaffiliated with a religion is growing. Do you see any kind of disconnect there do you feel like the Democratic Party does a good job of speaking to people of faith. Well out I'll say this. I think that. The Democratic Party in the individuals need to be authentic to who they are. I've seen people come to our church in it's clear that they had rehearsed some scripture. And you shout at any needle I would not do that yeah Christian. What's the most common piece of scripture that is. Used kind of on the spot as a campaign tool. Cynical question. Well well I I think it's more of a thing you know they'll they'll go fluff and their girl was with Jesus. You know. Finding interesting how common Martin with the king gets quoted. It's specific quotes. And you can tell a lot of times that people or rail rehearsed. Coming here. And it comes off as an authentic. As opposed to others who who have come in and and been far more genuine about who they are. You know these the African American community has has always been very forgiving. And very except in so many ways of people being artistically who they are working together. In order get to the same place they were trying to reach. And ensor I would say more the issue is people being in an authentic. And trying to be someone that they're not which then comes off as if you're trying to pander her book art. Org or cater it is today in a very very. An impressive way he he. Sewage you're saying it's not so important you can political candidates or politicians. Share your faith. Or. View some of the political issues three of the same faith based perspective that you have or is that still important. So I think. I think this is where you'll give varying perspective yeah. Because this is where it is clear that the African American population not a model. Yet it and you get a variety. Of different perspectives across again. What I will say is African Americans have not had the privilege. Of being able to have whoever was in the office of the White House in fool agreement from an ideological standpoint with death. Literally we've had to vote on line. Who will allow Weston hoped. And make sure that we can actually exercise this right to vote that was given to us instead of discriminating on us and and creating policies. Who who will not create voter suppression who you know it's always been about that. You know we've the way that that I would term miles and as we've often being more politically. Progressive even though we were socially conservative. In many ways because we have to be. In order to make sure someone gets in there that would actually help us. And that's why you have a huge shift from the Republican party of Abraham Lincoln to the news on the Johnson where. Or you wondered you can help with the civil rights where we will we will move right on over to the public addicts. Because it seems like you're tried to work with us. I mean you're describing attention do you see that a lot in your congregation that. There are people who have more socially conservative views or more religious. Who kind of feel like they have to vote for the Democratic Party because they don't have any other options. Even if the Democratic Party doesn't necessarily align with the I'm on social issues. Absolutely I believe that that is definitely there I think that you've got you've got a number things generation only I think there's a difference. Between the older members that in in younger members of our congregations there there's a different perspective and how they would take that on. I I believe that has a whole. People end up voting for. Who they think you can take a step further in the right direction and make sure that that we can we can progress to move forward. Many times that. Comes with not there when you feel a 100% good about who you're voting for but did the best. Wrapping up here has. The candidates move on to the Super Tuesday states as the media moves on to cover national action what do you want. People's remember from South Carolina. Considering that we started. The interview you're talking about how people are often. Move on to quickly sometimes don't come back and keep their promises. What out what I hope that people would remember from South Carolina is is one how diverse. And growing our status. How loving and in a faith past ideas. But I also. How indeed. True growth in attention. We are enough. And that. We would continue to get that kind of attention that we're getting this week. Maybe not all of this bit lid how many interviews have you know. This would be my hit. This Saturday passed on the press one of the best one I'm giving it don't tell the other traffic but. You know I I I hope. I hope that they would. Remember that we really dude. Want to do justice. Love kindness. And while calmly before. And that any and everyone who's an agreement with that would join us on. Until we see it come to full fruition. And hopefully just says we are the litmus tests for what will play out politically in the south. In the first to measure maybe we can become that in other ways to like education and health care and the other problems that we had. Thank you so much for taking time to which thank you.

