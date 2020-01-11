-
Now Playing: What are the chances we'll know the next president on election night?
-
Now Playing: There just isn't good evidence that ‘shy' Trump voters exist
-
Now Playing: Courts injecting uncertainty seems to be the biggest threat this election: Kate Shaw
-
Now Playing: ABC’s Powerhouse Political team breaks down the last days of the election
-
Now Playing: Trump's contribution to politics is 'incredible civic engagement': Rahm Emanuel
-
Now Playing: Biden and Trump make final pushes in battleground states
-
Now Playing: 'Our map has expanded' as we get closer to the election: Biden senior adviser
-
Now Playing: Pennsylvania could determine the 2020 race
-
Now Playing: 'We feel very good': Trump campaign senior adviser on election final days
-
Now Playing: Recent polls indicate a close race in Texas
-
Now Playing: Signs point to a close race in Florida between Biden and Trump
-
Now Playing: What is voter suppression?
-
Now Playing: Both campaigns using their war chests to target voters under 30
-
Now Playing: Record early voting continues across country
-
Now Playing: Some neighborhoods proving political arguments can still be civil
-
Now Playing: Trump and Biden focus on the Midwest battleground states
-
Now Playing: How voting rules and deadlines differ in Minnesota and Wisconsin
-
Now Playing: Trump and Biden battle over Michigan
-
Now Playing: Trump, Biden make final pitches ahead of Election Day