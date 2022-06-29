Is democracy all good now?| FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Galen Druke and Kaleigh Rogers talk about how candidates who denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election did in the midterms.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live