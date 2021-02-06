It's difficult to poll how many people believe in QAnon

More
The crew asks what a recent poll that suggested about 15% of Americans believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory tells us about its followers.
12:10 | 06/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for It's difficult to poll how many people believe in QAnon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:10","description":"The crew asks what a recent poll that suggested about 15% of Americans believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory tells us about its followers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"78031701","title":"It's difficult to poll how many people believe in QAnon","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/difficult-poll-people-qanon-78031701"}