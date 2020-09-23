Transcript for Think The Electoral College Is Unfair to Democrats? Try The Senate. | FiveThirtyEight

I am that line to get too far over my skis speculating about what route it against her passing and made possible nomination other justice replace her is anti the Senate's. Picture it is 1 thing and evening which is that there is no bigger problem for Democrats. Structurally the in the United States senate. The senate. Has a substantial skewed toward rural states so we looked at every census tract. In the US to four categories basically urban suburban. Ex urban and rural simplifying things nationwide. There are about 25% of people each of those buckets in the senate though effectively rural people get 35% reputations and 25%. People in big urban core cities get only 14%. As compared to 25%. If you are a party. That relies on a coalition of mostly urban and suburban voters. In big cities and that's week emergence from the senate makes life really tough for the senate is about. Six or seven points more Republican. And in the country as a whole which is a big swing right Democrats kinda have to actually we nationally. By a landslide margins to be over 50% in the key senate races in the median states it would -- control the senate Georgia Texas South Carolina Alaska all of these have competitive senate races. But it's only because the environment is so bad for Republicans that now Democrats can compete in them. So if you're a Democrat who doesn't like having this six or seven point disadvantage in what can you do you well it's pretty hard I mean what he could do would be to somehow find more ways to appeal to liberal voters to think you're still paying. Price right Vinny could be though is to find some ways to add states you can admit Washington DC and and it Puerto Rico which you do with majorities of both pressed congress and California. Per capita multiple states had big. Multiple Californians admit the Virgin Islands admit the northern marianas islands on ethnic one. You could just try to have people move could say okay all you like the pictures. I moved to Montana. You know we can take that many Britain answers to turn Montana purple. Democrats complain about the Electoral College that's actually much smaller disadvantage and it's for much less permanent right tends to shift a lot over time the Senate's pretty permanent. Challenge for Democrats and there's not a lot of can do about it until all to find a way to add he states raising.

