Is the Eurovision song contest rigged? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Galen Druke speaks with statistics and health economics professor Gianluca Baio on whether Eurovision has a bias problem and talks with an expert from the Pew Research Center about polling today.

May 18, 2023

