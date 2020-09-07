Transcript for Fauci on whether partisanship makes fighting COVID-19 more difficult

For a few months and masks were quite a partisan issue. No in the past few weeks politicians on both sides have advocated for further use. Do you think America's hyper partisan environment has made it more difficult to surpass the parents. You know I think you'd have to admit that that's the case. We live mean you have to be having blindfolds on and covering your ears. Didn't think that we don't live in them very divisive. Society now from a political standpoint. I mean it's just unfortunate. But it is what it is and you know from experience. Historically. That when you don't have unanimity in an approached something. You're not as of active in how you handle it. So I think you have to make the assumption. That if there wasn't such a business. That we would have more coordinated approach.

