Fauci on whether partisanship makes fighting COVID-19 more difficult

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about how the current political climate has impacted our COVID-19 response
0:57 | 07/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fauci on whether partisanship makes fighting COVID-19 more difficult
For a few months and masks were quite a partisan issue. No in the past few weeks politicians on both sides have advocated for further use. Do you think America's hyper partisan environment has made it more difficult to surpass the parents. You know I think you'd have to admit that that's the case. We live mean you have to be having blindfolds on and covering your ears. Didn't think that we don't live in them very divisive. Society now from a political standpoint. I mean it's just unfortunate. But it is what it is and you know from experience. Historically. That when you don't have unanimity in an approached something. You're not as of active in how you handle it. So I think you have to make the assumption. That if there wasn't such a business. That we would have more coordinated approach.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about how the current political climate has impacted our COVID-19 response","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"71698606","title":"Fauci on whether partisanship makes fighting COVID-19 more difficult","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fauci-partisanship-makes-fighting-covid-19-difficult-71698606"}