Transcript for FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for Oct 31, 2018

The classic version of flying thirty -- house forecast currently gives Democrats he's sixth in seven or about an 85% chance of winning a majority. And it gives Republicans oh points. And our forecast currently shoes Democrats dealing an average of 39 seats. We recently identified some competitive under pulled house races whose results could be surprises are forecast. One of those examples is Colorado's third district which makes up the western part of the state. He was branded by our classic model as more lust toss. With GOP incumbent Scott Stevens chances of winning hovering between 55 and 65%. But now it looks to be a likely Republican district thanks to the one hole we have our forecast now gives Lipton a five in six chance of beating democratic challenger Diane minute rush. It's worth keeping in mind that this is just one hole in one district. The actual results in under pulled districts like Colorado's third could vary greatly from one or model predicted. We just don't have that much Steve. But how well Republicans or Democrats end up doing in these races could play a big part in how many seats and up winning overall. Visit 538 dot com slash house forecast to explore the model for yourself and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.