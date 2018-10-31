-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Oct. 30, 2018
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight forecast: Democrats take the House, Republicans keep the Senate
-
Now Playing: Days before midterms, Trump now says up to 15K troops could be sent to border
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump's claim to end birthright citizenship draws criticism
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for Oct 31, 2018
-
Now Playing: Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy could make history in Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Meet Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams, candidates locked in tight race for Georgia governor
-
Now Playing: Who is Andrew Gillum?
-
Now Playing: Who is Martha McSally?
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders: Trump is 'most racist' president
-
Now Playing: Trump greeted by protesters as he visits Pittsburgh synagogue
-
Now Playing: Voter ID laws in question this election
-
Now Playing: The Big Vote: Florida's governor race, voting restrictions
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum
-
Now Playing: Trump vows to end the Constitution's birthright citizenship
-
Now Playing: Volunteers field calls about voting issues
-
Now Playing: Native Americans face extra voting hurdles
-
Now Playing: Trump greeted by protesters as he visits Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
-
Now Playing: Trump, first lady lay stones and roses for victims in synagogue shooting