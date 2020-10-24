FiveThirtyEight interviews voter Andrew Bolt | FiveThirtyEight

More
FiveThirtyEight interviews voter (or non-voter) Andrew Bolt about his views on the 2020 election.
3:24 | 10/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight interviews voter Andrew Bolt | FiveThirtyEight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:24","description":"FiveThirtyEight interviews voter (or non-voter) Andrew Bolt about his views on the 2020 election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"73798102","title":"FiveThirtyEight interviews voter Andrew Bolt | FiveThirtyEight","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-interviews-voter-andrew-bolt-fivethirtyeight-73798102"}