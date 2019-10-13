FiveThirtyEight: Iowa Caucuses Preview

More
Nate Silver, Clare Malone and Harry Enten discuss possible outcomes ahead of tonight's Iowa caucuses
4:56 | 10/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: Iowa Caucuses Preview

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:56","description":"Nate Silver, Clare Malone and Harry Enten discuss possible outcomes ahead of tonight's Iowa caucuses","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"66238454","title":"FiveThirtyEight: Iowa Caucuses Preview","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-iowa-caucuses-preview-66238454"}