Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: Jeff Roe says 'the party is bigger than any one person'

Somebody who has very skeptical this time a year ago. I would've given trumpeter in the chance of becoming the nominee that I forced myself to beyond its large. At that moment but issued a punishing myself it's good to watch this historic event in real time yeah. But what do you think this means her. The future of of the GO. Is compatible with but senator Cruz was saying. Is going to be some Malcolm that we don't really understand. A witness moment in in context or too big you to put its. I think it's finally treated of in there's there's if you take a doll that is work which people are recently. That he's in pretty much alignment. Outside of likely trade of the right be the most out of alignment. With Republican typical orthodoxy. And he's moved closer to that every day that he's been in the race and that includes a by culminates with open knuckle it's but part of that movement is the bike at speeds. So I don't think the big. This is changed or Republican Party or other party changed him that it will likely be the debate will happen November if he's elected but I don't think the party's big. On its active for debated for reasons I think it is a much different debates I mean if he loses that I think we're still I was kind of tiny. I was I was a panel this morning with a Q payments pushed atheists and we were both spoil it for the wrote bush cruise fight but which direction is the party really Gillen. And that's a good fight that we need to have every party has the start fights and it would be a decision point. On where the party is wig it's that by. And so it's that's trumps it's not to mention its trumps party its troops election to win that so you know we'll stand back in and see how it plays out that he does win. That I think there will be a lot of accountability to what Republican orthodoxy and Campbell what what happens he if he loses I mean that. Means that perhaps as much as spelled apps up messenger. Do you think you know does that open the door for saying it acts tetris specifically but the tech tech crews message going followers with the Republican Party. I think it's I think if he loses by or we would all be lacks want. That he once up that there are a very conventional probably never happen again never see it again. And will all go back to do in politics limited the first two years. I got about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.