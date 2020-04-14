Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Our 2020 Election Priors

Hello and welcome to the fight pretty politics aren't fast I'm deal under. Now that Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the democratic primary the 20/20 general election contest is for all intents and purposes sex it will be a race between president Donald Trump and former vice president Joseph art. While that matchup may not be all that surprising. The contours of the contest have been completely shaken up by the Corbett nineteen and so today we're gonna discuss our Pryor's for the 20/20 presidential election. And how the pandemic is rearranging them. Will also going to address a recent sexual assault allegation against Baidu and from a former senate EU spokeswoman said the claim is. Call him here at meet to discuss our editor in chief meets over Haney. How are. During while also announcing your politics writer Crennel on crack. Speaking on and managing editor right to current and Micah they do. Now before we discuss our Pryor's Ian the general election let's start things off the wheat we have the past couple weeks. And take a look at where we are in the coated nineteen crisis for some contacts for reject the politics so neat. Have we hit the key. Of the cold in nineteen clearer in the tristate area. Across the area. Your current use you're Ramsey. Says. India and sometimes Pennsylvania but thank you want to clarify it. I think I highly doubt they I think you said that like you're normally not in the pedantic if it goes your way. I think we're ins. Having strong Adam. Record has flattened out. In New York currency area. I think you can debate whether it's turned out. Or. I was Joaquin. Cuomo's press sleeping here basically having the on very special possibility having no net change Wednesday. And ended a person who come. People go all the innovators. In of people get often order pass on. You know if you look at a number of cases. Week or so ago. You 40% now. And you baroque opera. Or candidate by county in its early uniform but it's probably beauty Reese. The especially the worst affected. Hockey which looked like players recruited me. And so therefore lower here is reason to be. Feel okay about hurting our does that. On. You. Last or a little bit here in order. We are a couple of weeks. Quoting Churchill right. It's not the end it's not even. Didn't have yet and he had been it is where New York. And to get us out of the you know New York centric mines although it is obviously the main arts by in the United States. What are we thinking in terms when we would he hit the peak nationally according to projections this and I know it's a different. Context and all the different states in different cities but in terms of just the most demand nationally for hospital beds. Do we know when that he can likely have rarity at a. I think this is it less certain the candidates kind of hosting. Different cities curbs on hotline other than what that added. Her. Lose her looks like it is that you operated. You know some projections say like. I hate any connections room. But about Bill Gates right. They kind of say well he and yes hospitals agency com. Right about now Jerusalem. Chasing us. A little off Wednesday. Art is you know we see your turn in New York actually. It works here at an Oracle you're in a while. On. Policy. In hospitals were Aaron long time. It happened right look at the number of new policies that you work. Has declined. Murdered and the number. You know like. Yet and you hear her while United Nations are under. Our beds or other resources. Worsen years. On. Iraq socially and on. Yes that anchor. At home not be counted. We're please move it he death or not news. Also complicated question right. Oh. Erie what you want what you want every dad actually you know act that's how that would work right. Apps that. You'd probably want oh. He didn't they go back okay are suggesting that classified different direction earlier go back. Not hops here when under. Rat actually out how it works right and other experts. Coroner's office is what the actual cause of Scotland is actually go back. Out correctly count dance community. Unit who were. Absolutely let's say okay nor. Prostitute. Exit poll. Record yes bigger. What what words would act as my broker. She's Alomar were right so did everything is. Body and that you when applicable. Constellation. Haters. Those indicators. A flatness that he's like Baghdad order. In new York and rustic country. Lap it's. Without direction right questions by the end of this week. You wanted to put downward movement. In the US as a whole would be approximately indicators that would be. Encouraging but I guess here is likely. Especially for the most likely indicators looking. Eye and will be pleasant surprise. It turns out that last week. That he. Yes that's what's on the models say I would be as. Yet aren't so might I wanna didn't some of the politics here. At least during this part of the crisis. What is the top administration strategy. Borer you know getting a handle on covered cases and eventually reopening the economy. Well this this strategy is what you mean the political strategy or like the actual response strategy. The actual response strategy. I mean it's it it's hard to say actually. Am I think much of the federal government. It is issuing guidance based on best available. Public health expertise. And that largely involves. You know telling people. Not to gather in large crowds. Stay calm senator senator etc. I am. Of course the fact it's not. You know these are all just guidelines right the states are the ones issued most of that. I am orders that have that have actual power behind them. At the same time though you know largely driven by president trump. It seems like there's a push in that White House. To. You know if you want to put it charitably let's say. Rio been. The economy. As soon as safely possible. If you wanted a little a little less charitably utes day. Push the envelope and reopen the economy. On the Maury you know with a higher risk probability improbably public health experts would it buys right Adam. Based on the and I am. Open and and brining again so far. The public health people in the administration without I think have carried. The day you know trump made noise about. Pushing to open things up. By east they're. And he pushed it back. Now there's a little more rumblings that he wants to opened things up again. We'll see if he. Let's see if he kind of listens to the experts again what is when his deadline comes atom. The last thing I'll say though is. You know all this every store you read about that says. Well ultimately this is and I just that ultimately this is up to the states the states decide when to stay home orders etc. But I do think what president trump says will carry a lot of wheat. I am with which people. And wit particular Republican governors who have who many of them had taken signals. From Hamm says this kind of this kind of in some you know this kind of two responses on from the administration I think. Yet clear eyed and we got a lot of reporting out of the White House last week at reason this conflict between. The more political side. The more like economic advisors society and the public outside. Joseph this sentence former you know which side is is reading yen you know remind the president has more from long term how this plays out. No idea but I don't think it's a great sign that Univision there's been a lot of news or a lot of fuss made over the past are now. Twelfth tooling for hours whatever it is. I'm over the fact that trump reach weeded sort of a negative comment about front she. Saatchi had kind of said publicly you know I encouraged. The president to shut down to order you know shut downs. Senior than he actually did that would surf prevented the curve. And so you could you know. Trump is a unpredictable person sometimes I think what's been interesting to watch in this pandemic is. He is got political instincts. You notes to spontaneous action let's reopen by Easter bylaw. Be pulled back. You know back and forth that it. So who knows if if that'll continue. I mean I think you know. Jared Kushner is now quite involved in pandemic response. To me that could go either way as far as pushing a public health. They heavy response or pushing a more pro. Opening business response. At a really know. I think anyone really knows but it certainly you can speak I think you can kind of see the swings of Trump's personality from. You know the sort of German folks worry about. People dying and him being responsible for. You know. Public health orders that endanger American lives verses. Yeah makes. My entire political. Future is sort of I've stated on the economy. We should reopening economy so it's you see this vacillation back and forth. And I would be loath to predict on April 13 while its April 13. What he's got a today's little on the end of this month or may itself. Yet what sense. Do we have of how the American public process. In what are they aren't they prioritize and one thing over and others due date white how the president is reacting at the moment. Well he's approval ratings have started to kind of it's you know flat back down I can look let me talk about that but the one thing I also want to bring up about. Should we reopen the economy by may what of Americans think. Those of us who work weeks like probably reading too much news for our good health about corona virus are probably starting deceived. These. Articles abouts. Into bodies in people who have had current fires right like. How many people are actually immune to the disease once it Marty have had an early study suggests like maybe not everyone which is bad news bears of we're gonna. You know reopening economy so I think a lot of stuff that maybe hasn't per pleaded yet into the mainstream about. Eat your immunity to the virus what you pat it that's come scary stuff and I don't know if the majority of Americans are like. Grappling with that side of it yet because I don't think that that's. At the prevalent strain of the story. Zero O. An. Your. Our nation. Consensus. You. Look I think that. Oh. Our such as Harvard and looted stores and warning apartments or greeted. All about it and her neighbors and immunity. Immunity is not necessarily. Me. On off switch right out. Different degrees of immunity. Our friends for different period. And probably you have an order. Is here case you're more likely to have. More immunity. Or longer oh. Excuse even my old. I'll. Well earned under he's got other current virus is this just like. Any evil. Basically. Probably where you're. Most people. Vaccines probably will basically. We're suckers. Are people. On. And it people tend to re. Needed headlines it's scary in a lot. Which I think people need to be or below Amir's you don't hear there's you know you are now. Dozens of. Well that's a better and maybe that's a better. Yeah I mean made it to better way of putting an eight and then I'm glad you but the cop like I'm certainly. Highly attuned to those articles because there you know. There's so many unknowns but I guess I'm also. There's so many people who are when we talk about the idea public reopening the economy vs the public health response because they're so many uncertainties. I think a lot of you know public health experts kind of say err on the side of safety. And I'm not sure how in a month how. How the American public will feel about like the safe side effects me gets better way to put it like how much American the American public's capacity for uncertainty it's. I mean talk about it in mean there aren't very bright. And calm. The switch. And it goes back normal diet like you can reopen. NASA's regard to borrow it for the next. We'll go to an exchange. Some of but like but light. While the injured people have been a lot of volunteer at least the county matter a lot on. All of this all the more. Like. Neither dialogue like. It is frustrated. The puck past as a partner. And is easily. Let's. We'd be reopened because there are weapons under. Outside. Of our ballot bowl oh more apartment but. Bob. Erickson he's in order. Totally shut down but US would be a lot of testing. Race. And he doesn't have acquired. We had. That equity. Asset as he's usually released are not. We get news center and the news all. Game and we could open the morrow. And pretty robust about right. We don't have that we don't release that it increases and actually doctor a lot of effort will be ago right so like. To me it's like. Oh. I don't like today. Like word attachments is equally imposing martial depression or wearing a 100000 people actually die right like. I mean those are both really really bad how this accident. Oh. Some extent. One beauties scorers. On both sides and are there really. Any economic poll. While people like cops write my own. You. Up by. That he shouldn't be about how to read. The yeah. What are her this year. Right. Oh. Yet to meet the may make. One point nine pan and something they just said you know if you look at so we have at 530 dot com today. And Nestle tracker attracting. Different. You know consistent Poland questions on the car and a virus. And if you look at that. 57%. Of Americans. Are quote very concerned about how the corona virus well affect the economy. Plus another 30% were somewhat concerned right. 39%. Of Americans are very concerned about. Someone in their family or someone else they know will become infected with corona virus. Another 36%. Or some. I don't think that means that people are more concerned about the economy. And Dan. The virus affect me but maybe it does. But what I think it mean just an eight point people take the economic. Hole of this pandemic very seriously I am. And so. Do you really do you have to have to wait and sometimes. I'm. Cut I think because it revolves around president trump a lot of the conversation the media about. Am reopening the cot economy. You know suggests that light and need. Andy impetus to do so. Adam is is evil or something right com. When obviously there's like there there's a huge toll estimates that both are really really bad outcomes that last thing is. This is another reason I think I am. What trump says and does really really matters you know it site to make point about the next game. How do you decide what is Danica today. To the next game. You can't look outside your window. And CB. What you know what. Our hot it is or whatever it's called you can't look outside your window once the Adam you can't see occur right. And so you really are dependent people are Americans are really dependent. On there leaders on the media and am and what signals they get from them. To it to judge the risk and so with shock came out tomorrow and said hey everybody everything safe go back to work. Go back to your social events everything sign. There's a really does this substantial portion the country I think what. Would take him at his work time that something to watch. Yes we've been tracking a little bit how Americans are judging the government's response. In terms powdered and are reading governors responses the president the federal government. You know the president had seen some reason has improved bullets tick down a little since that I know that ultimately. We're talking about us in the context of a general election. A lot is going to happen between now and that by. Even kind of the most recent polling the most recent reactions from the country that we have. What do they think. Charles responsive government responses how we're handling this crisis or oral. It making. Pretty highly of many governors. I'm get a piece on the site late last week there bunch of governors who are getting. Really really high marks even governors who are kind of knocked at a knocked up popular overall. They're onto governors getting really really high marks for their handling of corona virus which I think shows that. You know in. And this is by you get a rally around the flag effect. I think Americans in general and a crisis. Our are looking for reasons to approve you know they're looking for reasons to to rally behind them leaders are looking for reasons to be optimistic. Trump got a small balance which has since receded and a much his numbers are much worse than. Then governors in and I think our latest numbers show. 48% of Americans disapprove of his handling of corona virus compared. Forty basically 48% who approve senate it's actually. If you round it's 4848. It's 48 point one disapprove 47 point seven. Truth and then if you look by party it's what you would expect rate 86% of Republicans approve. I am only 18% of Democrats. And then independents it's 44%. A truth in other words it's. It's pretty closely in line when it that the share independents who approve of his handling of corona virus is pretty closely in mind with this. With his overall approval ratings that it's a little misleading because on the one hand you would look and say. Okay while his approve disapprove uncle run a virus is actually better. Than his overall approve disapprove. And he got a small bomb. So maybe that's good for child on the other hand it's like I said I think Americans look for reason to have proof that sort of like their grating on a curve. So the fact that he's getting such. Meddling numbers I'm corona virus especially compared to the governor's is is sort of a bearish indicator form. Brett and those governor is in even swing states for example are seeing barrack or reading in the sixties. The point of numeric contrast matter. Now that Democrats have settled on their nominees I want to discuss the preliminary outlines of the general election contest understanding of course that we are still in the midst of a major crisis that could have a big impact on the race now before ago we get those broader questions over the weekend in New York Times published an investigation. Each US sexual assault allegation against former vice president Joseph Biden. The allegation came from a former senate aide from the early ninety's turning missed car read she'd previously said Biden had inappropriately. Touched her now. The accusation. Has become more severe in that he sexually assaulting her claim Biden spokeswoman. So the accusation is false and the New York Times did a pretty thorough investigation of this over the weekend so wanna start off her conversation about the general election. Addressing this Claire does this recent accusation of sexual assault against art and altar of the general election contest at this point. Well I'm not sure how many people. Ar are super aware of it. You know so laden had. I think on it last week. I don't know how many people read salon dot com anymore. So it being in the New York Times is certainly. Giving it a higher profile. I would say. That the times. Report on it seemed to seemed to be reading between a lions. Quite skeptical of the claim in part because the reporting said he didn't. Fines at. Pattern. Sexual misconduct. You know some paperwork that the woman said she filed that the senate couldn't be soundly you know there is there are certain a lot of holes at these sort of point to in the story. And and I think given that plus the fact that. Frankly the earlier. Biden allegations of what alcoholic. Paternalistic touching or speech speaks Indonesian I don't quite know how to put it. Didn't really seem to use stick so I'm kind of I guess it's sort of wait and see mode. But I also think the fact that all of this is coming out in the midst of the worldwide pandemic. Might have something to do with people's absorption of the news that said. If there's anything that tabloids. Word you know. Fox News or trump would love is to talk about sexual assault allegations against Joseph Biden right. So I'm sure it'll get play it's just sitting here on Monday morning. You know it's been in the news for May be. A week but it'll probably get pushed up a little bit more this week I'm not quite certain what what to make that rate now. Yeah nay and Micah. Do you have any feeling at this point that this a facts. The contest I mean in particular. By Dan. Early polling six Johnson in the primary it showed the same that Biden and has an advantage where it is. Women voters you know right now in the polling he's during significantly better than even Clinton did. Does this is an of course you know both men and women should care about these kinds of accusations and walk them were ordered out. In a thorough way but does this jeopardize some of that advantage. Media seems like the rerouted topic matters. Yeah near Yuma. I think. Where's right now like. Were right number one. Mrs. Circulate. Among. You're actually people who under. Bike believe. Meaning that you know people. On the right people a lot right it will be something that is borrow you're certain gaps that triple Bermuda. At some point. You do what you might have been his own history of sexual assault allegation brought about what is thinking of it. It stands out. The question is yes as a community future. The mainstreaming. Discourse about it declares that money. Or loses we're trying to. Passing. Oh. Moderate. Shape on the allegation that yeah I heard a recent a lot of looking at this message period ends and we're not quite sure what happened. Here is some encouragement. Ton. Here is not a history of this type of behavior. Debaters. Appropriate action and her winds strong. At home other debate about OK well home. I was picking the best as could hear it like out in justice and urged him when each other also little if there's about. He's rather operative questions about the future right I don't know right but like I'll. I mean problems like. Or didn't happen. And either rate someone who are you going to be if it happened. And people should know about Patton and and that they're so good right it didn't happen. Then I ST ER right and sell it look like it's. Situation. It's like a very. Might prior to sun. How much the suspects the election enter. A knee. Out of media or or Arnold's. In eat and how credible allegations are in the first place. An expert on that right I didn't do you reported so. I haven't talked that's when I talk people murder robbery here. I predicted her. I could make guesses about like. The fact about which out Pulitzer armor a story with 88. Is about like. Reporting it is circus. And they waited people who are looking over possibly he. Clears and packed up and I'll. The times is kind of little did he tell that you real. I'm distracted. Yeah I I acknowledge and agree that this is a difficult topic to talk about you know we have spent a lot of time talking about. The accusations against Kavanagh for example and they do play out. No matter how murkier complicated or difficult they may be talked company have an effect on our politics and so I want to acknowledge that. We'll ask you let me ask a hypothetical. Let's say. Chump. Verses not not Biden but like a person who is the democratic nominee. Had credible allegations of like inappropriate. Sexual advances or at sexual harassment. Trump has many of those allegations. Here's here's the question would it matter how much would it matter in the general election you could say all it doesn't matter out isn't seeing people. You'd say it would depress turnout for Democrats I'm kind of curious look what are given sort of the historic nature of trump. And the number of Alec credible allegations against him. Would it matter the democratic. Nominee had those I'd probably say yes because Trump's trump at a particular place in the country's psyche are ready. But but that's maybe you know. So my prior and I think clear at this gets at at. Central electoral point but my Pryor and and of course. This would probably via loosely weekly help prior and you're just wait to see what but the polish. Would be the opposite actually would be that it would have. A minimal effect on how the vote played out and moreover our I think my instinct would be the opposite debates. Which is. That. The effect. Wouldn't. Be correlated that strongly with. How credible the let's let's not talk about this accusation particulate let's say in general to clears hypothetical. Date how credible. The accusation is probably has some effect particularly if there is you know. Video evidence audio evidence anything like that. But I don't think it has a one to one effect right. The look I totally agree there that like trump played. Trump played and plays. A somewhat unique. Rolls. Occupies a somewhat unique spot in American politics. Madam and the fact that. Trump it is the fact that there is. A plot there. Of sexual sought allegations against trump. And that you know just from and Terkel standpoint. We can be very very very very confidant. That trump. Committed sexual assault against multiple women. And won the presidency anyway. Does not mean that. Those type of allegations are suddenly by. Don't have any of fat but I do think that light it speaks to broader trends which we've talked about. Forever on this podcast about making a partisan ship about polarization and am. And and those trends are are just like so strong. Adam. That they're tough they're tough to overcome even if they can be overcome and then add on top of that. Our pandemic. What's which then you have to ask how many people only hear about this story. Am how many people are reading about that and then out on top of that the fact that. Okay and in tick to leave the hypothetical and go on to our real world you have. You have this accusation that spied in. But his opponent has. Like dozens of accusations against him I'm. And it it just makes me think that. From an alleged moral point of view dip Pryor's should be. This will have made a minimal effects. If any effect I'm and then you wait to see what that what the data shows. Yet so I think that's like a fair placed kind of leave things for an hour we'll see if there's more reported on this. And if there are any caller similar claims the New York Times said in its reporting. In talking to two dollars and people who work with them at the time they didn't find anything similar we will seat we have you know. Months you to see how the public reacts NC if anything else comes out. So let's now brought in the conversation because. This is. Sort of the not be technical starter but for all intents and purposes the start of the general election now that it. Bernie Sanders has dropped so. And what. Before you before me you make this criticism I do you understand that we have a whole pandemic shoe deal where it between now and the general election. By as a way to set markers in the ground and track how this election changes over the coming months. Where are we now. What are your priors for the kinds of advantages that trump or hide in half or don't have going into this general. Mark Prior to that other candidate win and that it will be a long term harm Lilian thank you for the success high purity I cast our nasal. I've got out and I'll come right on earth and our. People. The site rhetoric and red and look for all things. There are so many unknowns with that it. Virus there are spots like the economy. Must in the game and general election now in matters we are Memorial Day thing we sit there are known mountains. Spirit that we know we know it's different you know Alton Jones. And it's a big problem right. So you know Margaret yours. Like. Went well general election at least starter. I think it might serve more like more. Of an end. Are people who murder me. Active didn't they like I don't think that he items. I think we're proud I'm Hugh I don't. Did you eat here. Like opera like I I just yet this this morning president are we gonna have almost like. European style campaign blankly campaign season where it's much much shorter for the actual timer people are. Where the news media is super duper paying attention to it because if all this if if we're still seeing public crone and irons peaks while in in certain. Places well intellect let's say she is wouldn't. All may be things won't really start up until like the August conventions in which case that's super short. Meaningful. General election campaign which would be. In the Reese in recent history treat. Cingular. Sure. But I do think that even though there's a lot of uncertainty. And lot of time. The fact that now the we quote unquote Marino. Who the democratic nominee is is a good occasion. Author I mean I thought they wait Daylon phrase that is the right way which is what are your prior what is what do you what do you expect to happen in. Only you know knowing that you might have to update hasn't changed says. So even though you Lawler how words and Wong Wong. You know gonna front Mike asked that anything. Obama narrowly missed being in the same office I love Melissa I blip they need a ticker S and it. I've cooked up until. No I look I think I think you can I think there are couple resemble Pryor's I think one is. It'll be a it'll be a relatively close race. But that by Dan. It's probably a modest papers right now. I think the the corona virus. Trump slow reaction to it. And the the economic. You know affects of the of the corona virus. Mean that you would expect Biden will go into it in the polls show this. As a as a modest modestly ahead. But that. Am as in 26 team. Trump will likely perhaps some type. Electoral College. Advantage. None neither of those things are definite. Am. Both of those things could change depending on the nature of the candidates coalitions. Depending on how that response. Corona virus and how the virus itself plays out. But that's at least like where I think we're starting. From. And then things could change. And to. Out to that Micah. You don't. The upshot the New York Times and article today Nate -- authored it looking act exactly where you're talking about witches. Where things stand nationally today and where they stand in the battleground states today. And you know in the average recent average of polls shows Biden up six points nationally but closer to one or two points. Ian the battleground states suggesting. Let you know if things were to stay away they are today which we have. You know note no reason to expect but just to put that marker down. They're there would be another Electoral College. Or not that there would be another electoral counts but the trump. Could again have an advantage in college that may not mean when the course but that you know knee might being made me things aren't for Bart. Me is that fair to say at this point. Well one thing. Priority watch yes. You oh. Surely he. Inviting Putin. Higher cancer treatment and someone. Doesn't mean it will be close right it means you have media why. Oh. Accident metropolitan and one of them on the police side happening at. Home. Look I don't. I think there is reason I think there might we'll have. The same problem. Hillary Clinton did electric power. I think XE XE poems one of those reasons but without that data have been a little bit of news. Also ordered dismissed as they're getting to pollsters. Annan. You know Hillary didn't gap between. The equity. Where he Quincy. The Pennsylvania. Air national popular rumor. Sometimes that gap from her right here this is your captain one year and an opera doesn't well eight Obama actually. Over there. Right. I think there's enough evidence now like. Look more like sixteen then like. Overrated well. Now. I don't know I means. I think there might be. You're trying to predict an idiot report it and the could be I could be one right we don't know. Also by over the course when he. Albany you are. Well Lou they were little in current are might benefit from there are probably toast became blogger. I had and I. Proceeded highly precise polling about what people are doing now with what it can in theory. Huge. The you know yeah look at me elegantly and development. We want our goes well bite. And so by these. Your question. Yeah and part part of the reason I think that's a better bet that not. Other note that not guarantees because one of my other Pryor's would be that. Some of the divisions we saw in 2016. That were heightened in. Twenty top 20:18. Am. Will continue in twenty twining just as as does really. No reason except for a global pandemic. To think that they would reverse themselves so light. Education becoming a more powerful dividing line and in politics. I would expect that it continue gender being update dividing line I would expect that continue. My big question mark I guess it is and we saw some of this in the primary. Is how much this the fact that Joseph Biden is not a one man. Scrambles things like you know I think it's safe to say that some of Trump's Electoral College advantage came from. Non college educated whites in the midwest. M reacting poorly to Hillary Clinton. And some of that reaction some M was gender so light. How much of the does that change at all or maybe not like that that may come peace Galen reference shows not really it's a maybe maybe that doesn't change Adam. But it's at least one of the factors and along which this thing could be scrambled. It too roughly quote knee cards keys. Describing. It trumps advantage Wii is not college educated rights he said trump will be among white workers about a college degrees 61% to 32%. Matching or perhaps even exceeding his margin over Hillary Clinton. In the 2016. Campaign. So you know and of course this is right and Al. As of right now it doesn't seem like the fact that the Democrats a Lander on. I didn't somebody who purportedly did batter with the white working class changes that dynamic all that much you know. On April 13. 2000. I mean that that I'm sorry I'm that point maybe and that point is the point where may guy I agree with me most which is that like. I don't think. The American people. Largely thanks to corona virus have started to process Biden in the context of the general election much yet. And I think worst there's still a lot of Sanders supporters for example. Am who having given up the ghost on the on the primary. So it really would be shocking to me if you know four months from our whenever. We're all sitting around here saying. Oh actually. Biden is doing way better with white non college educated voters then then Clinton dead you know. May I do you think the fact also that that we haven't seen Biden. I mean at some point Biden will sort of need to emerge as a national figure once again in a right now he's sort of he's not really competing right in I don't think necessarily that's a dumb move right now ready kind of let trump. Perform in this crisis how he's performing which I think to a lot of people's eyes is not particularly well. But at some point in the summer probably Biden will need to step out and become. A figure and and be in the game in the public IA. Claire I'm curious if now it's kind of settled on I'd if that she shapes our expectations for what the battleground states and being. You know. Whether or not those those swing states break in of the ones that that the working class whites. Male vote in particular whether or not Biden. Hold sway with them I mean again that goes back my point of I think Biden needs to be in the public eye tends to make a play for them he certainly he. Has it has made that a central part of his. You know to go back to that word we have a news lately in conversations his quote unquote electability argument was that he could win back those apartment trumps states'. That's settle out of she had a lot of change in the political environment. I continue to think that you know so states could be in play but places like. I think this is in the current peace Florida and Arizona are you know perhaps more. States where Democrats could could make a bigger. Run in the margins. I think that white women in general I mean they were at there are subjective of intense scrutiny in the days and weeks following the Tony sixteen election because they voted for trump. I think you could see a lot of movement not just among college educated white women which we party scene but perhaps some you know working class white women may be those there. You know I think those are voters that that trump is RD kind of explicitly. Talking to the kick their campaign his -- made out quite a bit of there you know trump for women. Segment of the campaign. I don't know I think that I think that it's not crazy to think that there could still be. A real scraping battle in the 2016 upper midwest states that we'd love to talk about but I don't. But I think that like the pandemic has turn off my conception of how Biden will. Compete there because we haven't seen a lot of trumped vs Biden general elections star. Yeah and to your point about white women this is something that we talked run in the past the lake even if you don't win a certain demographic group the margins matter of time you know like non college educated white orders. Make up forty some percent of the electorate and so. You know it's not a question of whether you win them but just a question of like how much damage can you prove that potentially. Can we are sorry daily commit to kill me go back Nate can you talk a little bit more about. Com. The idea that the election. Might not be that close close is obviously like. Or unity chances that the election man happy that close close obviously it's like a vague word but I was just have backed. 2008. Where you had. A historically unpopular president you had the worst economic downturn since. Great Depression. You had a historically. Talented. Opposition nominee. In a Barack Obama. Anyone by seven. Points. Which I would call Paula slowly we look at some other. Points I would. Bob okay estimated that's where despite. Some yet and also you act in. Election but they're popular. Republican. John McCain right now who broke stride we. Welcome president and the jeepers and her. Residential major car company to. Market obviously. Politically get what are my coated like. And so I think I'd think you'd. Be designated and in light. Camera. Plausible Kerr oh. Are. Let's say it's hard to imagine that. Numbers. It all. You need to act as weakness that that it is like. And it just keeps falling have been ended it. Did birdies. And then pass the plan when her partners and afterward. That it's the most likely vote. That's well in the ring. Possibilities. Issues like. Because. There's higher cancer he. Some people have wondered how to exit if you like. He looks really granular. Right. Yeah yeah but as you know it is. That. It doesn't remember. Tuesday. Macro level of the pain and prevent micro. In some ways with the rebels were. Me you know. That we. Your socket again but you're not on the west's. Right wingers. Do you think Google actually lose more. Georgia Tech areas. If you think ward is. Fine. We have received an avid birders are. Older voters probably in her laudable people ordered by an elder of the well. Now we never a year. Regular court review it. Obama. Yeah I think there's were Gannett and discussing has more on the podcast in the future because it's something that is you know being. You know. Battled out during the two parties right now but what is our sense. At this point of how important. How Americans grow and be like use. Do we expect that the election could hinge on. Whether we have large scale vote email whether we have a large scale early voting things like that I mean I think the parties at this point seem to be treating this as though it will be could make or break. The general election in the fall are they putting too much. Attention on the Cincinnati won't actually do not important in determining the result or are they appropriately. You know our. Assessing that this really will make the action. It deftly passed a chance to to be important. You know where we're doing a little bit of work kindness but the research on on Howell. You know vote by mail and Adam. Effects that the kind of partisan. Results of an election it is. Mixed somewhat marginal. May be leaning a little towards. Helping helping the Democrat. Certainly the campaigns are treating. The vote buying now that's something that would help Biden. And the trump campaign in particular is is fighting it I'm. I think it's a little hard to predict. How you know how exactly. That that tonight's point really that is the biggest source of uncertainty really great night. What does how do people vote. What if that some mixture of vote by mail and am person voting who's scared to vote in person who's not. Adam. Is there any effort to move the election you know there's still the chance that one or both nominees get corona virus what if that happens atom. Said that that is a part of this where really is atom. I highly uncertain. Am but I don't know I don't I don't think. I would expect. If if someone snapped their fingers and it's like okay we're gonna have an all vote by mail election and November. What would be the right way to look at that in terms of its effect on on rates. Yeah that is lot. About it. What I mean what would happen but I don't would have our that older people. And it will be here basic fears were when. On the one hand and older people usually. Is who are now it's an accounting younger. Republicans either hand. Generally negativity here well. Not a Democrat candidates. Impurities like pretty that you're now. If there's any particular reason border. Worse a front crosses resisted our duties upon. Ask you probably don't want. People individuals people they're governors. This is available a whole of this state is already available. Who sees kind of flimsy and to be voting in. You know so needy not. Roy is vital want all of colleges. All right well let's leave things matter for now think unity. Yeah. Are thinks Karen thanks Micah. Thank you everybody. My name is under attorney chow is in the virtual control room you can get in touch right emailing us at podcast it's 530 dot com you can also of course greeted us with questions or comments here fan of the show readers are reading a review in the apple podcast store or tell someone about us. Also find fact their deed on YouTube. Thanks for listening and rules. And are. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.