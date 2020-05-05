FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden responds to sexual assault allegations

More
The team discusses the politics of Tara Reade's accusations of sexual assault against Biden and Biden's denial. They also weigh the impact of a Justin Amash run for president.
58:02 | 05/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden responds to sexual assault allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"58:02","description":"The team discusses the politics of Tara Reade's accusations of sexual assault against Biden and Biden's denial. They also weigh the impact of a Justin Amash run for president.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"70500582","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden responds to sexual assault allegations","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-biden-responds-sexual-assault-allegations-70500582"}