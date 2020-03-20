Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How COVID-19 is changing the economy

Hello and welcome to defy party politics podcast I'm Gaylan to root employment data has started to come out from a number of states reflecting America's new reality. And the rise in unemployment books on precedent it. Overnight the labor market has gone from historically strong to experts questioning just how bad it could get. Markets have also been racking up steep losses for weeks now. It's clear that the economic poll of the rotavirus is going to be a Mac so in today's podcast we're gonna dig into the data and talk about the scale of the damage. Who it's most likely to a fact. And how our government is responding so here at me to do that our senior writer Emilia tops in devout and the idea. As we are all reorient ourselves towards covering the corona virus Emilia is going to be focusing on. The economic impacts are familiar will be checking in with view on that periodically. Also here with us is Terence Sinclair professor of economics and international affairs at George Washington University she's also a senior fellow at the job site indeed. I don't think for joining us high end and Diana. So Tara let's begin with the broad picture from where you sick what is the state of the American economy. Well right now where really in a huge state of uncertainty they obviously and there is a lot as moving parts a lot of things changing very very quickly. And I think when everybody's looking at rate now is. How fast are thinks changing where things going. And it when he is that's the feeling of the bottom filing out going to settling in we can really start to US asked that elements. If there any question. Whether. Well it depends on how we think about defining their assassin because it's clear that we are in a very different economic state demeanor and even just a few weeks it. But the question is is this a recession or is this something different because we're really she's seen. To put our economy and sudden stop in art attacked our public house. That's of Geary different type of economic condition and really we've ever seen before. Yet justice at the base line. What was the speed of our economy before corporate ninety. Well and we can look back and said just a few weeks ago when we got the last act employment numbers four and the month of February and we are surprised by. Strong employment Kerr low unemployment rate. And yet we were really reading the economy and is. It really pretty east dry and there were still some underlying issue is sad but. It over all and you began in advance ten plus year economic recovery from the global financial crisis. But even as we rare receiving those numbers in the first week of march. We knew that beings for going to look very deaf friends and even over the past week things have started here at Healy. Let the eerie very different and very very frightening. I mention that numbers are starting today a calm now at the top. Looking at the data that we've gotten so far what are the most concerning trend that you see. Well obviously what everybody's talking about is the unemployment claims numbers that we got on Thursday so they jumped by 70%. As so we're at eighteen year high in terms of unemployment claims. And get this scary thing is is that there was number is higher through Friday at the previous week and we've heard from so many employers. And steep. For as state groups as well. That it we're really it's just seen the flow is happening on planet this week and so what we're really neat looking. Fiercely for word at skew the numbers are going to get next week because it really looks play and there's a huge shift in terms. Clues can have a job in the next few weeks. Yes a million you've been reporting out who witnesses impacting it the most what have you learn. So I think talking TU a number. Workers in different sectors. And into the different financial positions here who are being hit by accident. And one of the things that stood out to me EPE's. And how rod green spent. A folks are packed obviously eager sectors where seen. Just the economy basically coming to a halt so. Restaurants. Hospitality industry the tourism industries generally not doing well you know work for an airline talked to several airline employees who have been. Temporary leave it offer at their hours cut actress see me. I'm and that issue is he leaves it. You know these jobs haven't tend to have a few things in common they're not shops where you can work from column they require in person interaction. And often use our jobs that aren't ot we'll. To begin at senators people of the people who art feasting economic uncertainty. In income for the next couple weeks. Are not people who necessarily have a financial cushion to fall back on air wonder I've talked to several people are wondering how my payment equal brands. I am. And they're also not people typically have paid leave so. You know we can talk more outlets in the policy responses are. That something is starting to be addressed are on federal level. But I think that the units just released in eating out these are people who many of whom are quite economically vulnerable. I'm and the suddenness. It. Means that they had no time to prepare when conversation released absent I talked to one man. Who works as a bartender and he said you know last month. I actually paid off all credit card bills and I was really proud of myself for having done that and now I wish that I hate minimum speak is. So that's the situation that allow workers. And. Are you see any trends across. He ages it seems like anecdotally I've heard that a lot of these Mort gate economy jobs are to younger people have taken up is not borne out in the data. Yes now I've I had a piece on the site earlier this week we get our right past his car visual journalists and we were looking basically answer what are some of the price characteristics of the workers that are artist first and beat you tend to be younger I didn't mention the accurate also from a lot of independent contractors freelancers. People who work and copy economy. I'm and those people unit typically can't apply for unemployment insurance and a big question mark how your. Income replacement compensation during next time. A ten to either be quite young or also there's. This is a group that's a smaller category of the workforce but it's quite worrying to see it. The theory all workers are also more likely to be in this positions that workers at the age of sixty I've I've talked to a few. You know older folks who work at grocery stores. Work who work as domestic workers and you're basically gonna keep going to work. Until someone tells the Nazis. But they're also at higher risk category so to be clear they're pretty small slice of the overall workforce but that's especially. Worrying and full purple category that yes you're right Gail and young folks are so. Hard ass. Terror there's a lot of different data points to look at when people are thinking about the state of the economy we have the unemployment. Figures were starting to get our that you talked about urban markets GDP what is the most meaningful at a time like this to look at it. In order to understand this data park are. Well I think we're getting about two things are getting about what's most meaningful but also what's the most timely because a lot of the meaningful data that would normally like to look at him a macro economist I like to look at those. Big numbers like GDP and unemployment rates and those sorts of things. That it these days even the unemployment claims that we can get is being incredibly tying me. RL week delayed in a week feels like months at this point with the and so without denying a think we really are looking at all different sources to get a sense of what's going on in this is where. Anecdotes do start to claim more of a role where information front. Natural area as France the agency's even these preliminary. Ass to Mets hired just being used. Greeley grabbed eaten up by people who are really trying to get a sense. Of where things are going. And and of course a lot of credit companies have also Dan networking time. Is developing their alone and data source says they I think people have really enjoyed working with the Opentable date ad that has been released and people can see what's been happening in terms of restaurant reservations on there site. And Chris that the say that I worked with India has been putting out. Information and particularly around and job postings on their say because that's and they can get at it every day. Whereas if we're looking at information coming from the government on job openings that tends to come out west at US sixty class delay. I and that's just wait too long to be able to get a sense of things. And and it what we're seeing from all these preliminary game that. Is he up pretty big turn and even even just in the last week that the interns and I am planning claims. In terms. In job postings on the indeed say. If everything is just really can't. Shifting very quickly and even in the in. And and in this should be a time of year when it a lot of businesses are ramping up their higher. And nearly got out of college graduates high school graduates and a becoming in the market they're starting to look for jobs or should be all sorts of job openings coming on line. And they're not there. Four a lot of you see. Specifically. In the indeed data. State. Well I mean I think that that the most striking is here for perhaps I'll soon and that the one that we then minister where does the directly if fact Edison thinking about. It leisure hospitality shops. And that really is this to be a huge ramp up time in here at instead and adding new job postings have been flat and they looked similar to January. And Ang says that's a really a difference. And four for people you would normally be getting work this time at the act. At that I simply not see that there are other groups that are seeing your big gains and simply look at what's happening for warehouse workers for example I'll. M Amazon is done and big announcement that they're hiring. A whole bunch because inherits acting. There to be Al a lot of media for. Warehouse records for delivery in his act and is set afire in grocery and and those sorts. Essential retell. And has been doing very very well. And and so. Are you wrote we are seeing some some chefs and of course you know there's going to be huge health care needs. And I don't know how we transition and hit people you Wear it hospitality. And restaurant leisure were added. Workers and translate preferred band into being. It ramp that hospital worker is when every that he is being you know emergency. Made addresses an impossible question to ask but. What are you expecting to see. The next time you see jobs numbers like just how bad do you think that's cadet. I now rate we all want to clear forecast a T a meek some can't predict shame about where the economy is scouting. Leaving normal me a sit on historical pattern and so are things we've seen before our. And we haven't seen anything like that Stifel Larry if we think about. What trying. Analogies we might want to do you rates of people. We talked about your bringing together some of the biggest natural disasters plus 9/11 and plus the global financial crisis plus now people are talking world works hill. So keep praying all of those different analogies together we don't know how to weep then and really be able than me -- a prediction about what in the next month's numbers are going to look like. Which is why we're all just grabbing on every number as it comes. It to trying give us the sentence and added this also depends on and what the government response is gonna look like in coming months BK is right now we're focused on. Does directly affected workers were being laid off. That we act also worry about those those secondaries deliver. A fact that it happened where when those workers are laid off and they're not. Buying. Then me the other people that they would otherwise be dying from will lose their jobs and that's that's where where really watching very carefully see how big there was a facts are. According to reporting from the New York Times the Labor Department past states not to release specific numbers about unemployment claims before the national. Before the national numbers come out next week. Why did they do you guys I nor. All well so my understanding is that it there is two different sets of as numbers that are being debated about here one aids fees. And Siri preliminary. Number Harris and another is that just eight more are official all. Release says and semi or scanning is that there is a concern about preliminary numbers being released. That if they haven't been back at and that's something I'm I am also concerned about if we look at all the numbers yet anybody who sees it Latin America. Which he cannot for a number of reasons to be all sorts of volatility in the late ever gathering DNA in in the weighted information is coming and and it's so he could imagine that somebody might say like oh wow look at this amazing dropping it kid really sparks PR. I mean we find out that oh that's because an incomplete. Piece of information and we actually do you need the rest of that survey eighty completed. Otherwise we're going to mess patent it really undercount. And keep bar. And it might look much worse than me thank. So for anybody who's used to listening to us talk about polling in this podcast. In some ways we're still in the middle of the data collection period that hole is still out in the field. And it's really just gonna take some time before we get a full picture. Of what this all looks like so you know it is an interesting comparison to trying to collects. A public opinion polling congress has passed one new law in response to the crisis and are now working on another so Emilia what was Ian that first law and what are they working on now. So this is this kind of first sweep at the economic response and I think what we're clearly going to see it coming weeks and months is that congress are dealing with pieces speak. It's hard to get a political consensus around a lot of stock. Aunt their order trying to treat us a little so the first obvious focusing on things like how do we get emergency heat lead into place. It was also a provision providing. Emergency funds to states unemployment insurance programs. Which. Have been completely flooded with claims unit were talking about these numbers that we've been seeing. The practical active that it out the web sites. State unemployment insurance agencies have crashed. I personally talked to a number of workers to opt it's ago I happened. To clean yet. Our own minds. We've seen huge mine. Just be the capacity of our unemployment insurance infrastructure is just not. It is an unprecedented. Steel and were. Up quickly and so that was part of the focus at experts that was just getting a little money. To states lot harmonies the State's team tried actually have the capacity to deal with best I. The yet. Nextwave. Is focusing on something that we. Suddenly been hearing a lot of out which use direct payments to Americans and this is something it can eat at its center at the political day. The trump administration for a while it. Advocating for measures play a role tax Euro tax holiday. Act op that that. What I heard ran the economists I've talked to use that they were not that excited about something like that as a response speak. Its payroll tax it would not help anyone who opt and it's something it takes. Will have an actor for. Period of time. And what really trying to figure out. What policy makers are. Money into People's Bank accounts now that the people I've been talking to you. Can't actually see your April. So I'm the Republican proposal that was just unveiled on Thursday. Includes one virgin. This direct payments to Americans. I'm Ian it also includes some other protections light relief for corporations. Which something else that is likely going to be controversial. And so I think what what working this year over the coming week it's just a lot of political entity out. How to act ETU. Individuals and businesses small businesses and then corporations. In a time away and that's something year they're they're I'd make some. Political agreement a little bit a bipartisan agreement about these direct payments but even when you are scratched her aunt's. Politicians are currently up S. I wanted to again a little bit more interior of the content direct payments to Americans. But before we get into specifically broadly Tara what do we know about. What the most effective. Solution is to a situation like this and we've mentioned repeatedly that this is unprecedented to a start to a certain extent I understand. We just don't know but drawing on some of our past experiences what would you side. Well and there's two things that we're looking at are thinking about how we're going to help people who are hurt right now. And generosity about macroeconomic stimulus to prevent or at least. Less and then. Medium to long term and packs of what's going on right now and those can be Vieri different policies. That if we're thinking it first of in helping people right now. It really want to find out what ever is the most tying me politically possible. It way to get many in TO people's hands. And that seems to has your very somewhat that this is where that the parish for direct payments to Americans really really comes and. Terror all not point. Is it a good idea to give everyone money even people who haven't been affected so far. What's argument for doing back instead of targeting it to. People who specifically have lost their jobs. I think there issue here is we've got a tree out between tying me and target it. And DA then the emergency situation that we find ourselves in now. And idea that that she got really matters in its already hard at four. At your legislators to agree and put together a bill and get it passed and and make those decisions. But then to identify and target particular people that are and packed day that adds in neither layer. And so for thinking about ways TO it get the money out there quickly just saying. All Americans is more time when he. And if there there is a sense and makes it there's the potential for. And it kind of addressing these inequalities you later on future packages in future tax bills. And diet for that ringling has asked backed any being where we're trying to Nero who's going to get the money. Takes more time to agree nine and also takes more time to implement. Of one of the argument I've heard 24 at this kind of broad strategy to tax everyone is that we can techniques and asses about who's the most of acted. But you know we just had a long conversation about how fast this is moving. How we're not sure what all these numbers are and so those guesses about who to target might be kind imperfect and what I've heard from several people talk to you is we should be erring on the side of maximum them. Rather than minimalism at this point the risk due. Too little might. I just add one more thing which is act I've heard from other folks I've talked to use it you know it doesn't. It doesn't have to be an either or. We can do the Qaeda you know broader less targeted strategy sending checks to Americans. And we can also think about how do we go out bolstering the unemployment insurance system so that it can better support the people who are. You know. Perhaps quite literally most in need help because they are losing their jobs and therefore qualify for unemployment insurance so. You know I think the checks has kind it. Emerged as like the shiny political being that everyone is focusing on but. There are really a lot of things that I've heard conversations with experts that they are suggesting should be considering and you know it's not like we can lead to. Yeah what are the specifics of what's being proposed. As far as direct cash payments are concerned and what are the political sticking points if there aren't. I'd. Are there political sticking points how. Yeah it's so out what the Republican. Bill out or at proposal that was just released. Eased more targeted Ian direct payments as a a phased out for people who make more money absentee you know you're on higher. And an actor. I'm 12018. Am you might not get any money at all. I'm on the other hand the people at the very lowest end the people don't want any tax liability. Item which is quite a significant Christian the population. Also get less money they don't get no money but it happens Max as the people. Our answer in the end so that's the way the Republican leadership is proposing yet. There has been some criticism. From we'd be in the Republican caucus. So some Republicans. Are still questioning whether we should be doing direct tax payments at all. Other Republicans had been saying at this proposal to regress. And more money to port people. And then on the democratic side. They also are saying you know generous enough. One difference actually between the Republicans senators are proposing. Trumpet ministers proposing is that right now the Republican senate proposal is just one time payment. And drug administration proposed giving a little less money by giving it in two installments it would actually. Each payment would be less money but it would be more money over all I am. That I think is going to be sticking point do. Can you just do one time payment. Orders you know givens that we have no idea how one's public health that's going to last. People might be out of work while does this have to. Act you know how much money are keeping people and how it worked out preakness and does that eat sheen's. I am so public. I think this is something that's gonna continue to eat needed. I I think there's something I've talked tests you know. The specifics at this point are less important than getting money to people quickly. Because it's actually done before. Tax rebates stimulus went out into Anthony because agree ASEAN. And it took about two months the payments to go out and act and talking to folks went to work quickly piper a wide range of responses estimates about outlaw it would take an interest to hear your thoughts on Matt Herat. But you know say time is of the Athens obviously the longer it takes congress to actually agree on something. The longer people or money Americans it's. Yeah attack are you processing all of these complexities. That a minute wait out. Yeah and there's a lot of meaning parents and they think that that's just adds to everybody's uncertainty blitz for the macro economy is back at. It it's bad for individuals to not know how much money when is it coming because even eighth they're not actually receiving the money yet if they know it's coming. Then maybe they can make a little bit better plans made aching. EOK charging a little bit more of the credit card knowing that some money's going becoming too then. But not know me know when Wyatt Howell of those questions they eight think our. Very risky for individual planning an act aggregates at the entire economy enix is all slow down and cut back on spending everywhere that we can end. And we media that did not means that not only to people that are directly affected and are unable to go to work right now because the virus that all sorts of other people might be a risk of losing their jobs as well. What's the ultimate goal here Eric just a kind of how the government they'll all the gaps in the economy for. Whatever two to three months you know and of course I don't know that it could be tricky month. That this might take I've heard the government refer to reflect the buyer of last resort in this. Contacts just filling in. You know vast economic gaps but knowing that it's going to be for a short period of time is that how people should be thinking of that. Well even be about a number of different ways again sense that this is all new two it's. I we've got offensive different theories that are all him. It bouncing around out there rob trying to figure out which ones right I'll probably be studying this for many years afterwards arguing indicate bank. I'm really looking forward to when this is just a historical period that we're you're analyzing. But for right. How bad man met. Isn't. But you know right now Noory BC be so lucky if you study. Yes yes. But it hit her for rate now at a date in we're thinking about it. And you know how how to we he. It take care of people now protect he Connie make sure that there are jobs for people to go back to when were able to go back into the economy. But I also think about the fact that there are gonna need some shows that an economy do you want to reward innovation people who are thinking. About creative ways to would still be working in producing Indies difficult times. So we don't want to necessarily. If three EZ economy where it was before the pandemic and we wanna have some incentives for people. To let it come up with new product ideas and new ways to work from home new entertainment opt options. And Al all of that. We we won so have those incentives in place while still. Preserving. It as madness the economy that we think will want to go back to when we're able to go back and because this is also dramatically sub then. It we might have seen is stemming he shifts he and me being here. To ever more our new technologically supported activities. We might have seen that slowly happening over five years we might see it all happen in two months instead. Is their way through policy that we can smooth that transition and for keep all. That median five years would it had to shift jobs that an hour telling them Unita leader got to. UC dramatically changing economic health care that's a tricky one and it here again early day is so it's still hard to seat. Diet and we do now and that there's and add eight pledged towards doing more talent that descend even in the last few weeks and that's been something that has been. It kinda back in aviation on her rise in using more technology for Mattis and and then Anez send slowness to adopt that I think similarly in the education industry I've seen that. With my professor colleagues where there had been allowed as pressure back on adopting new technologies in part because we were always busy. And I think doctors are always busy and so it and investing in learning that new technology or in fasting in learning and a new medical treatment you can see why they which use the medical treatment that now that they have to excuse is geared a date they're going to learn this new or. Technology whether they like it or not are they gonna continue to use say it and it. I eight. See advances that way I think stuff. We were talking a little bit about the economy on the individual level you said that the second Bucky here's macro economics. What kinds of things should we expect there should we expect bail outs. You know what a bit quills in the toolbox. Seattle so this is where and we've got to talk about the sellers are. So we've been talking a lot about the role as fiscal policy and that's particularly important when we're concerned at. And unique distribution nine and packs and is supporting individuals providing incentives for people to stay home and they should stay how many that all those sort of things are definite me. And in ink congress'. The responsibilities that they are obviously in providing an air sick days all of that is something that that the Fed can't stay. And betting trends and supporting in the broader macro economy and in particular it. Making sure that this doesn't become another another financial crisis on top of that health great sense. That's something where we've seen the Fed serve another central banks around the world. Working incredibly hard pulling out all the stops in order to try and preserve. The house that financials cited the economy so that we can borrow from this teacher and it. That's really important now because we know we're hoping is that this is a temporary stop. And that we can borrow from the future we're gonna be able to go back and participating economy more normal me. And that should help ST atlas smooth out the end hacked and not have a long lasting economic decline. The minute what. Are the politics of all of these potential solutions is not the sticking points between democratic. Not necessarily the sticking points between Democrats and Republicans on the hill but more what the American public. Things do you. They like cash payments I mean you kind of assume that they what but what the what are we see in the polling data and you know post 2000 out of people feel about bailouts. Yes I think I am a polling and yeah I think. From listening to the podcast will be Larry does that. Everything is moving very quickly and so you know cash payments are not Ian allot the the polls that I'm looking at they're asking apathy that we are talking about last week and so answer here polls. Field that have questions about app cash payments now more about where Americans are at I will say I've seen one analysis of data for progress again just one analysis you know one C a polls say that. 8 out that there was EVE swinging Ian support for sending checks to Americans from the beginning of march. She's just a few days ago so on March 2. The idea of sending every American. Dollars pack weighs fifteen percentage points under water so it's 33% of Americans supported it. And 40%. A posed. By march 17 seen a huge change. Seventeen point swing to 58%. Support. A solid majority at 26% opposed so. You know we'll see if that kind of swing is borne out in the option. You know the next round of polls and will say this grew. Of the crisis. Means that I think. Many people are going to someone who has been directly affected yes. Hand you know me quandary. Even even at money for next month's rent how it month after acting like the impact. But. What we've seen in terms of it job losses hours being cut back in the past week I am you know certainly I think. Americans will will be very aware of what looks like outside wouldn't be surprised if people were supportive sending text I will say it in the pulpit he also. There is generally pretty broad support for other measures flight emergency please leave that various links. Providing free corona virus testing. Helping XP health insurance because that's going to be seen report the parts of the population that are on Hampshire war under shirt meet alternately. People actually will go to the doctor if they feel sick you know and and when. Testing at the hardship. The one thing that I saute in a few polls last week less popular. Were bail outs. Various industries. Air alliance cruise ships tourism hotels. And you know one thing you see in poll friend to pass need to pass nine. Eased that Americans just tend to be pretty skeptical. Eight bail outs absurd. You know. Giant industries. Like banks even the auto industry. Apps so I would expect some of that skepticism to. Now where I would not be surprised it's that skepticism carried over. Of course that doesn't mean it won't end up bailing out an industry expert you know helping him in various ways. Looking at is getting some political discussion is trying to attach some strings. Two. Any money that would be extended to industries. You know it's a you don't give executives raised her for a certain period of time. You know I'll be interested to see whether. The average Americans tracking it intricacies. East Powell seems. So I don't know that can make it feel better about the idea that bail out but that it's certainly you know when things. Yet the press conference yesterday on Thursday reporter asked Robert it was open to use the government taking a state in private companies. That it helped win. You know bailouts are loans or things like that. And actually said yes which was. An interesting development and usher out three that is at this point. But terror wrapping up here. What lessons have we learned from 20082009. About the appetite for bailouts. The efficacy of bailouts. Yet say the problem is is that I wouldn't specifically weren't thinking about businesses that are being directly affected by name the current of parents. This is sending out where a freaking that airlines cruise ships. Their business was fundamental means viable potentially. Until they were suddenly told to or your. Not having more travel on Weaver outsold says it's not going trichet Sen not. And stay in her house and not go out to restaurants I'll use these groups gave it their business model is finds that's very different. Then finding yourself in a situation where your very overlap dredged and then your demands drops. And you get a bail out late that. That type idiotic in their third was a lot of frustration on the part of the public for at for the eyes even now from a macroeconomic standpoint. In order to preserve jobs at these large company is. That money has provided since some bad assets. And I on the other hands it to me. Do we expect that we will be going back these businesses that people go back to working at then and maybe maybe this case is very different. And they lots makes sense in in this case again to preserve those jobs and preserve those companies so that. They economy is there when we're ready to go to. I just add to that Tarrant I had a couple holes from 2008 when we were setting up these tax rebate checks that even an Americans actually didn't they were going to be helpful. And they were not necessarily that popular and so I speak. You know obviously there there are lessons to be learned from what happened in 20089. And I think the public's response to something like this we are. Literally. We are telling people do not work. I mean it's just so unprecedented. That I think you know who knows what we'll who knows what we'll see how people aren't I think it could be. If we're ill CEO it. It take care the economy and everything looks good on the other side of this than they might be a lot of complaints about the sought a new policy over reaching. And yet at might be exactly that it. Extreme measure and sad did make things okay honey others and. It's fascinating we keep talking Iraq out as is unprecedented in senate to a certain extent. Looking at data sets policies from past experiences. Don't help I mean Emilia and I were talking yesterday like OK well. You know in it in another situation you might expect a jobs program but. What kind of jobs program where people have to State's six feet away from each other and a jobs program in the middle of a time when. A lot of the jobs that were bosses because the government is acting people stand our homes it just so. Well I think that's one reason why the policy response is so complicated too because slate even our unemployment insurance system is set up. To kind of try to get people to go act to hurt you know that's one reason why unemployment benefits not replace your entire income because the ideas that sort of flick. Raged between. You know losing a job and finding another job and I talked to several economists you know there's obviously a lot of debate over this but you know talk to some people said. We need to be replacing people's income at a much higher level because we want to lake. Flip around the message we're sending to people we say to them to not look for other jobs. We don't want you to go out and yet you know whatever part time job at right now we want you to stay home and so that you know I think that. It's just important to bear in mind that. A lot of the ways that we think about policy responses to it is different rate now. Oh. Other if we do go that route and me and that being in. Relatively long term and this sort of structure. We may still want to have some incentives for people to be created and find ways to work even during these difficult time thing. So it is hard to figure out for talking about just a few weeks. Verses a few months that might be completely different set of incentives that we wanted South Africa on and it Galen. An attack yesterday to sort of like where were also feasting. You know what appear to be shortages of crucial medical supplies and say oh. Do we want to figure out ways to get people out there actually producing things need in there were times cents a like. We really want to preempt at certain industries so I think it's just you know. I don't I there's like a message of this conversation I think it's everything it's uncertain and everything plaques Annan's. You know we kind of have to see what happens over the next couple weeks ends there are going to be multiple policy waves. Responses to test. You know partially. Just in response to act out. The good news is that our listeners are not strangers to use the word uncertainty. And I think that's going to be a theme a lot of the conversations that I'm going forward amber dabbling and keep checking back in on the data that we have about the economy. And the political response but let's leave it there for now so that you terrorists so much for joining us tonight. Think yeah. And take your million. Day on. My name is gale entering Tony child is in the virtual control room. You get in touch by emailing us at podcast at I thirty dot com and of course greeted us and any questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show Revis or reading a review in the apple podcasts or or tell someone about us thanks for listening and most. I. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.