FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Can economic data predict elections?

More
After the release of historically bad GDP data, the crew discusses how well economic data can predict the outcome of an election.
53:12 | 08/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Can economic data predict elections?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"53:12","description":"After the release of historically bad GDP data, the crew discusses how well economic data can predict the outcome of an election.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"72154299","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Can economic data predict elections?","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-economic-data-predict-elections-72154299"}