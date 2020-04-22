Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Forecasting the toll of COVID-19

Hello and welcome to the I thirty politics pod cast. I'm deal entering I'm Nate Silver. And if this. Is model model talk. Are we have a special edition today so during the past couple months governments around the world. In in the United States have been leasing their responses to the Colbert nineteen pandemic. In part. On models that project the whole of the virus these models forecast levels and hospitalization. And death. And when exactly the strains on the health care system could be the most and acts. One of the models that the trop administration and state governments have referenced frequently is from the institute of health metrics and about region. At the University of Washington. And so he request today to talk about model is its creator doctor and health economist Chris Murray hi Chris thanks for joining us to. Are great year. So knee and I have a lot of questions for you but let's just start off it. Some basics what is the general approach used to modeling that whole of the corporate nineteen essentially what are the key elements that go eat your. So basically react to parts of the model are one park is a model to try to project out what the course of the epidemic is in and being. And offered that we. In general for our work to be really grounded in the data that's flowing in and so we used any essentially a non Linear mixed effects when trying mark. To try to fit Eddie. Error function Kurds to the shape of the epidemic. That's fit rather well for Wuhan city. And so when we started out that was the only sort of quote completed first wave epidemic. So we adopted that functional form and in rhythm all its sincerest three parameters and we try to get those three parameters of the Dayton each place. And there's a code variant on social distance and it predicts one of the crash the baker coroner that tells you when that Pete school worker so that's the you know there's a lot of bells and whistles and talk about it we kept acting as we go to charter address issues that people raised. I'm in the second part of the malls to go from prediction deaths. In two didn't estimate of the need for cost causation icu use and ventilation. So you're gong words because there's actually a lot of data that can tell us. What's the ratio hospitalizations. Admissions. Or use. Her death. And so that the micro simulation framework for the second part at all so that's basically the two parts. Need French. Acting kind of a lot of this data as almost a second job during this pandemic certainly are morally editor and apps christened crash turns. So thank you Chris so. Are you trying to estimate. This infection rate current tax rate I guess you'd call it are there any assumptions about how many people actually. Have ever had cogan. Yeah when we started out. We need largely. Were ignoring the face report Erica because of incredible variability in access to testing. So like in here in Washington there was incredible shortage of tests so we knew that what tests were available were being prepped for actually used for the sickest patients. So that's sort of how we ended up thinking that the death data was going to be more reliable overtime in the case Stater. So we built the whole framework around trying to not use the case notification. However as we're now facing stakes taking off social distancing. We're now in a situation where we sit and need to back into what in what are likely inspections and community. So we'd actually now. Added and so we go from modeling gets back into infections. You seeing around gold decent data where there's a specific incorporation. On the case Italian rates in settings where there's a lot of testing so we think it's an infection rate. And then using the data on the bridge period from infection to witches and sixteen days now we've added that parked. And that's factoring in this and the new types of analyses that were starting to roll out. So you know. I'm curious. One of the criticisms that we've heard. You're model is from epidemiologist. Is that. It rely his. In March Carl's entirely offers data from cities and countries that is they've previously experienced but by. Virus and an charts the current for the US based on acting. Until then of course the question becomes well is the other countries data like China is it reliable is it accurate. Do different countries in different demographics. And culture is you know. Have different ways that the virus spreads because that harm densely the cities are packer just how they interact. In general or how old the community may be and then of course mitigation measures what different. In China they look different in Italy they look different here in the U rats so how do you try to address the fact that. You know the data itself me how some holes and and that the virus is spread is gonna look different across all of these different places. Yet as a great questions so first off work were pretty happy with the way we deal with each which is what we do as we take all the data that work fitter or model room. And use indirect aid standardization. And so for example when we brought on model for. We convert all the data for all the locations that are gonna go into the statistical bidding procedure TH structured. So then we're getting a model that is reflecting the age structure. Of Alabama and not the age structure or where we got to. And he knows if you're a much younger population like the District of Columbia is younger. Ogden you know that it's reflected in the and the likely death race and in the course. So age where we're sort of happy it's much harder question is this question. You know being. Trans this bill a pretty social behavior the contact rates. I again you know wall largely. If you don't fit actual data. Then you're in the land of make and our assumptions. And sticking them intra transmission model. And of course you can get any result you walks by playing with the parameters innings in an infectious disease transmission and ex model. We we make lots that we made thousands of those models since the epidemic started. We're not enormously confident that these reflect real fix the real date. But the big limitation is as you said we are counting on there relationships we see between social distancing. As now measured in mobility data it's been trying to incorporate that. And time to peace in Italy and Spain. And and moved harm. We have done sensitivity testing where we draw lot of zero or results. If there's enough these epidemic peaks. In. Italy and Spain doesn't change the results. So yeah it's a huge issue but we don't really see a danger approached that provides us. Ryan it'll turn. A minute press seems like. All the evidence. On Coby. Assumes. Some parameters. Om now. Philosophically. You're kind of saying we want to. Make fewer assumptions. That would introduce academia optional parameters. And more in for it from the guests dating right. Well so. Probably work defines something that's going to be really grounded in data that comes in aunts and regular basis and the reason for that is. Yeah if you go back and I happen to have been. An executive director at the World Health Organization. In charge of evidence information and policy. They're. And all the bottlers told us that there was going to be in enormous appetite. And there was going to be this large second way. And new Yorker. Oh now maybe that was because we did a phenomenal draw up on you know traveled. Mitigation or wasn't the original marbles were wrong. But if you go back and Trace like the papers published on Ebola. Our papers published on many infectious disease epidemics. The nature of SC IR models is they do and always show this huge increase in point of saturation where most people. And very often has not historically. So we want to find a strategy it has not. Simply saying everybody's eventually gonna get infected and this enormous burden else's. Because historically that has tended to be I sides. And so that's sort of where we try to find a way anchored in date on. Albeit you know you're stuck. Having to make some assumptions. And its war. I'm. How to deal so 11. Critique that people have had that I've found some uninteresting persuasive I guess. It's a notion of how symmetrical to terrorists. Might be. If you have. A place winners say ardor is oh point 90 point 95 you had a very long. Kind of flat top job. This a model make assumptions about. Car or how to deal with the case like that so you notice an implicit assumption. About arm but we're not all are but. And we are now and in a branch of the cup for and work. But I think that's a pretty important concern because now that we've seen more data or it is it will but when you look in half the places in Italy and Spain. You look at New York you look at London yet these very long flat peaks and then slow declines. And so to address that in the latest version that we are released last Friday and we have added to the its. You know I'll multiple mixture moral component so we sent the basic moment before. And then Wii Fit a Linear combination of those staggered in space. And send our combination now accommodates. Four. Clark peaks. And then we take the evidence that we get on the weighting scheme that mixture model. Bob from the places that I had peaked and I'm used to inform the places that. Long story short we're no longer it is this entry requirement that was there before. I'm so I think that's an improvement in the Marleau and framework are on it does mean that our tail is longer. The other thing that we are doing because I think it's states like Texas take their social distancing. The framework we've been using has not been great to get the new wants that aren't removed one. Version you know one type of social mandate verses another. And we can drives. Future projections by boat testing and mobility data. So what we've now done is we've taken the SER models that we're always a little bit reluctant to use. And get them to be observed data that we've got on death and our firsts. 1214. Days of our forecasts which we sort of thing do rather well in our example it would be. And then we now have in our type model. It varies over time it's consistent with our statistical model. And in that framework week and work on figuring out how different changes in transmission darker. One of the by products is doing that used it some of those. And variable our malls suggests that. The tales may be longer even Bernard news that a multi. Ostrich. On oh. So what's this go exactly as it is it trying to figure out as it initially seem like. Here's what we get in the first wave resources to sing in place. But then if you wind up where it. Strict and others. Oh. When do you stop and say okay we violated the scope. And therefore our romantic and remodel. It can no longer. You know evaluate. How well our prediction did because it may these assumptions have been violated. Georgia here. Yeah. What you don't go back. To start we start off. Trying to mediate a request from our hospitals. And on to other systems helping protect you use. And so Iran. And then. We have also in our day. Jones is not heritage. We generally do measures. Aaron and modeling and and innocent tracking. Health outcomes and won the world. Our goal has been out platters Ian. Ever country the world so we're always trying to think how we're going to take our framework. And use it elsewhere. The framework we've got works pretty well at least now you know 23. Weeks out in places with decent call to death. And so we think we can an art will be releasing a lot but countries America and Europe and other calls there. Bob as you said our big challenge is what happens when people. Do weird mixtures. And taking off relaxing social distancing when they're shrugged when there's still on the transmission. So we will pop. Inevitably add to our model ensembles and these. Dated transmission rules. It may allow us to answer some of those questions were so we're thinking that our model rule Torre has basically three models in. We rule at Ian. He stated transmission models and then over Tom we'll see if we were higher. The debt models once we need people no longer be social distancing likes. Yeah Chris you know one thing that I think. Has need you know a lot of what we're talking about here is pretty rocky start but one thing that has definitely permeated. Into the mainstream. Is the shift in the original projection. Doubts and hospital as the Asian. When the White House first kind of presented your model to the nation and and and outs or originally that White House was talking about a 10200000. Americans dying from covad nineteen. Based on the heights in the model is been revised down to around 60000. Through the beginning of August as we talk right now you know so. Our listeners know day. Oh you know to some extent models are based on probability and we don't talk about whether or not the model what's right or wrong it's more. Is it useful and is it is it it is is it good probable. So we understand that apple deed happen why did we end up seeing those hospitalization. And death rates fall significantly. From when we were first presented tomorrow. So the high. To 40000 numbers and the White House spoke about what's from some other moral. Nobody's actually proceed. Because they've never released that. Our original forecasts. If you go back to our first release was a range of 35000. To a 150000. With we know we I mean of the distribution. Being 81000. And then we bumped up and down we went out about nine needs. Steve. Right now current numbers 60000. Probably gonna go up because of all the nursing home deaths that were missing and as we start to get more of that incorporated. So I think though go up again. Adds that data flows in. But. You know interest in news that despite changes in models and changes in data. Every cent of our numbers so far have been well within the range our original. Or in fact our range right now. Looks awfully similar to what we were a month ago. That you know stop proof of any proof of that you know you apply the same approach you know the date is changing your gonna not something that's not so wildly different. Deb he says I'm I'm curious. Do you feel that the White House misrepresented. You're. Not say why I'd I'm not a big news consumer. So I remember. Ma. It. Yeah I do think given. People are. Inflaming. This 100 to 200. K number which is from a serious source I have who is shared parishioners buddies or whatever. There are now which has. Never shown numbers. Yeah and you know I don't want to I don't know we're model number problem. You know when. The president and that task force put out pictures of a car models somewhat unexpectedly. That was that was ours at our website so. And then that autograph of the 240 in the 100. Under remembers. Graph but there was no time yes taxes which is the other interest in being the model would you know there was no actual scale of one to peaks were Selz. Having said that Iran. There is some confusion as people do seem to assigned to us those numbers. So. Now the I don't change very substantially and you know. There was again a reflection of the data we did down grade quite substantially ERS Reuters. And the reason for that was that the when you first made our estimate we were using small Davis at CDC put on practice patterns. Namely the ratio. Of icu and then later in east per death. And then as new data flooded in from new York and states. It turned out that battered regional data sent from CDC was. Very much in the high end to that led to have been changed. Our in the second race. Isn't it also true for. The overall hospital beds number had. I see you number yet because the original scene seen numbers were literally all eleven. Stations are. And now in a state like New York where were around for. Like four point 54 point six. And we now look state by state and that number is surprisingly. Variable and it's ours theory goes yeah. They in states where it is not a lot of pressure yet on resources there are much more. You know admitting many more people. When they're start to be pressure on the resources they are sending a lot more people home. And they're learning through practice experience you know who's safe and Burks is. I mean it it does seem like. You know usually not quite that high I think imperial college was toward a half. Om and it looks to me like it's more like. 2% or something of a you have to make a lot of differences about how many missed cases are missed inspections I should say there are armed. Is stacked a pleasant. Surprise her what do you think about that allow. Yelled at 2% numbers probably wait to Lana dates back to note that other controversy and potentially body. Answer for us but of course that first brought about a day's confusing everybody because it's that. Rapid false positive news and bad tests etc. But back to that question which is the fraction of people who you know have severe infection and got to go from dec backwards. In Akron on something that we know more than trying to get infections and community. Odd. You know their lower number. Of the good news or bad news. Because I'd think practice patterns our. Adapting. To the shortages in different settings and in some parts of Spain. The ratio. Of hospitalizations the debt isn't always like to. So I don't think that's a great you are so you know basically if you get hospitalized due to percent. Because they're descending so many call. It. Several. And the other way I think about a like what fraction of the true infections really depends on the infection. And we have our own view about. I think that will only be resolved once and body tests and all. What does that. What is happening. Are you know is so we do a random effects matter ration of all the age specific data on cases and that we can eat. And then we take. The you know we get the age pattern for Matt and and we take the lowest. In the fact. To figure out what's the closest number to the infection totality rate posted its case. The place that has that smallest random fact is actually the diamond princess place but the ship. Op and so that's the one that we use right now it's our best estimate of the infection rate. That number is about 5% at age 85. And if you're below age thirty it's like point 02 ports. So. You know hugely bearable by age. Chris over the years we have 538 have gotten to experience first hand what it's like to put out a model into the world. And see how the public reacts to you probable a stick forecasts and you know sometimes we ourselves get backlash and so one. And you know sometimes the media doesn't do a great job of covering it sometimes we don't do a great job of explaining probability needy to the public. I'm curious how do you think the media has Culver do or work. We're having gotten things right we're haven't gotten things wrong and what release of the public the focus on year when it comes to this kind of data. Well our direct to confess that I found your site is when it tends. Sites like ten to go do it every day except. I'm pretty good track. I odd turn of the coverage of our work. Sort of surprised. By how because there's so much attention on the and that there are a lot of pretty sophisticated journalists these days that seemed to ask pretty sharp questions. That I think if you weren't in the throes of a pandemic and they were super read up about also details they wouldn't be asking on so that's being. One positive thing. You know the downside on the media coverage it is people over interpret you know getting. Very concerned about changes in models and that's been one of the challenges and you guys struggle witness. Our how do you explain that now gone from sixty to eighty when your range is 3150. Is. It's not really a big change. Of course. That's not people perceive it so bad that's that's an interesting challenge I think. It's extremely. Difficult. As always to get. Any notion uncertainty across two. You know been on the ball in geeky audience she. Yet I often find there are. Things that I think are weaknesses in our ma at all and there are things the press thinks or witnesses and those things are related. Much yeah now now I think. You know gotten a lot of interviews where people say well you know. Wiser model gone from 68 to sixteen a huge chains and to me. You know since not a huge change coached. It is it is. Part and parcel ounce. Before we wrap up here I know you have may be a more important engagement to get to you. So we're short on time. You're model is mostly focused on the flattening of the first Kerr and giving death and Hamas organization projections according to. What are you starting to think about ya on that first Kerr in terms of whether or not there will be a second or whether could be more deadly whether or not ever kind of yet this horror tamp down to the point where they are very few doubts by the well. Adult what's happening in New Zealanders don't look like they're really. Stopping transmission amendment. They may be that the superstars in terms of both you know to spring mobility down to an incredibly low level and in case is coming down near zero. And anybody's gonna do it looks like New Zealand's actually at. Least until it's reintroduced. Allow. You know I think works aren't. Look ahead to. When and where. And if they'll be further waves. You know why leader will be given some many people are going to be susceptible. We can't forget that SARS one number and back. Are. So well try model that out I think the biggest thing that were worried about is modeling. The potentials. You know evolution of the epidemic in low and middle income countries. And that the reason you haven't put numbers out yet. Unions this question about temperature and seasonality. Where. Even a casual inspection of the data. Suggests that there is a temperature effects but is that just aren't false signal because the data so much lower quality and trucks. Or is it real and so that's route we're spending a lot of time right now trying to test hypotheses about. You know whats can we explain differences between why this huge epidemic in New York. And we don't have huge academics and other arts at least. Arm is it. Population density is co morbidity prevalence air pollution temperature. What is it. You know we're were we're looking for those predictors. Is that we don't have as predictors I don't make predictions and got our you know our C. Would something more in the model. Otherwise we're going to be in the eternity where are uncertain he will be from super small to. Insanely large saturation and you know huge huge numbers and arts. So that's probably the thing that's giving us the most concern right which is how do we. Duo is our date arm sense which is helping low and new income countries make better choices. Policy and what he do in general about. As countries in states and cities revise. How they count. Bob. Come in New York City has a confirmed in a probable category now right. How you interpret it if you were kind of measuring confirmed deaths right off that's what you worker and then people at probable vastness and are you guys for way too low. Yet this is why I prefer elections because elections. In this date why some penguins. But there's one result. Yeah right causing our data teams could Joseph got a big group and mob lawyers and people looking at that data. Working on the race. And mom. They're spending a lot of time trying to reconstruct. What's going on and we read on some from New York we're taking probable you're trying to figure out when it hurt and they're getting reporting big bullets and that's thrown models and go crazy and and I don't go back to reconstruct. And and other states are during the same thing but not as telling us that there reporting mistakes and it deaths. All were finding out in some states that you know it is just this Monday. Sunday problem where recorded deaths is drop off beat the weekend in the me. Ketchup on Tuesday. Are all sought some you know super. Difficult. Data problems when you're feeling and Norman or model. At a time series so you know we're trying to also build in. Some resilience on the modeling so that are not super sensitive activity the vagaries of the data. Our vendors New York Times today to big discussion of not just probable confirm but what about excess mortality. And the problem on the excess mortality is some of those people defer indicator because there then on we know from cardiology groups or countries but not her people Sharma art. Is way to. It's unlikely they're not having heart and soul how much of the excess mortality Covert and how much of it is our spots. And you know we shouldn't assign the excess heart attacks shoot it and yet in her modeling program will get it wildly wrong so. There's a ton of data challenges. Frosts and tried and we're just trying to keep up with them as we learn about them and investigates. And at the same time try to scale up to other countries where Teddy in more data problems. All right well we've heard that your call to get on with the White House or we will let you get to that immediate sometime in the future reaching have you back and talk about. Power. You know what more we learn about this pandemic and the data associated read it in the future but for now Chris thank you so much for direct. Now pleasure and like us at each for love and great pleasure to reach out. We definitely will thank you Chris. Doctor Chris Murray is the director of the institute for health metrics and evaluation. Crates and meet at the university of Washington and creator of the I each and he Kobe nineteen. RT so we got to talk to the man you know. The center of all of this Hogan nineteen modeling. And what did you make. Kind of how he is formulating. The spread of this disease and had and trying to express you know in a model. I mean look I think. Modeling is hard and you see a couple of points of view expressed throughout the interview that I think is consistent with what we knew before it on. Ever wind. It is very much. Taking. Deaths. As the most solid piece of evidence that we have. And trying to you set data to make inferences. Oh. Very much the whole dollar. And science of modeling is where you want to wind up on an inspector from having. Recommend having Richard model where you have very strong Pryor's. Having kind of no priors at all in your court on quote. Her. And I don't know. Enough about this feel to know what the right answers right but clearly he's armed. Side where you're gonna get. Her Zimmer knocking it. Licensee Pryor's better words. That's that's one of the questions you asked about philosophically we're some Stan. The question news. How much do you go and tweak queens. And ticket with things as you go along. And he's on the side that says you know what we're learning more about us as it goes along. And we're gonna a revised. It is not just the data but revised. Assumptions and functional forms of the model. And we're not gonna apologize for that that monsters we're following me at room. FI 38 we tried it. You message that with our election models and let's can we find bugs we tried not to it where there's just wish you'd anticipate I guess it's more ambiguous. We try not to do so much of that but. I don't know are building a Covert model men. I'm I feel differently because we do you know a lot more about this in mid April and mediated arts and we'll know a lot more we. In mid may than in mid April. I mean I think this is something that I talked about a little bit wit are plot editor of war and science writer Maggie in the past. But you know this is a new viruses. There are so you things that we know about it such a little historical data that you can't light. Look at all the time this virus has popped up since 1975. And try to understand its admissibility or. Sought right like you kind of are just learning a whole bunch of things about it at that spreads across the globe which is very different to. You don't forecasting. Arnold accident or the result. You know baseball or basketball championship right. Alec and I think. Ironically and Election Day polling native people are very concerned if a poll shows a candidate. At 48% and then they get. We miss it apparently loose right. Pretty small magnitude problem compared to what you face here winners. Winners. Everything is. Suspect right that it could be 50% more deaths than our record and efficiently. For example. With cases it's even worse right. Their could be anywhere from. Hope six or seven times mower infections are reported cases. It fifty times slower reported. Or infections right and that creates big problems I think it's part of why. He's kind of saying hey look out we want to try it estimates you may parameters because. Not nothing is rock solid years and yes it is the most sought thing we have although as we learn more about how deaths are Canada are not counted. Then especially if you get heated. Parts of world apart from the US and Western Europe then there's a lot of ambiguity there is well it's it. It's a very hard problem. And some extent oh. I am empathetic. Because. Even if he's making choices that someone else might not. Like I'm usually more sympathetic to a let's actually have. A bit more structured more stronger Pryor's. Oh. There are many other models out there that are public that are updating in real time and are subject to a lot of scrutiny. And that I think you should have roughly. Forty times more authority on this question if you built a model yourself. And most people have not. And so it's a little bit like OK well the perfect the enemy of the kid and with your assumptions what would things look like and would the bottle have been any mower accurate. And how would reacted. Funky things in the data like all the sudden New York City says OK well. Here suggest we should accounted originally meted. You're gonna report all of them in the same game. Party deal with things like that and there are a lot of challenges. This wrangling the data from needed aid and and trying to have a moral. WR. Yeah I mean. And he I guess this comes to. Maybe a more fundamental question about modeling. I think it was last week or two weeks before. Biden Twitter on Twitter senator John Cornyn from. Texas was like you know we need to have a discussion about you know weapon how we're using these models to predict the future and like whether or not it's even. Worthwhile or something like. We obviously believe that creating models to try to forecast the future there's evaluate it when it comes to pin down at. Where there is so old little that you do know about it from the start. Needed it does doesn't really basic question what kind of value does this out when there are so many Unser. Well what clearly at least getting magnitudes of order right is probably where. That you know if magnitude of order. 5250000. People I as a result of social distancing. Armed. Or not result of it but as a result of preventing deaths from doing it. On. That's pretty different than it. 100000 to one point five million people. Certainly kind of I think he emphasized hey look. The most value that we can provide is by predicting a piece of when things acres and a tonight it's your little off or you're gonna opera. You still can have some sense. When things are getting worse and when things are getting better when they might peak. And that provide some god and I think peak. They've actually been. Pretty decent. You might stay in shape of this in particular is asymmetry thing. Under and it went inside. Audit council it's a slower down slow quicker slow. Their forecast seemed to have been reasonably. And that provide some depth writes about you here. Yeah look at me weird Al these complex. Now. Enormous at least freed us. And and it might turn out that. The infection fatality rates of people who get not diagnosed people who catch the bug and people died. At number QB. Quite to work every one point June. That's a six hole. Part about all his considerations well it seemed like. It's full difference probably would matter in which choices we might men and so you do have to be. Discipline. Within some range of uncertainty you can't just kind of failure to conceptual framework. And it's close enough right his. Weirder trying to squeeze out. Every. Kind of part of rationality society has and how to make these very difficult. Tradeoffs and so you can't tell me that. You know twofold to threefold or sixfold difference. Death rates are hospitalization rates mean it has to make some difference and it ought to makes a difference in the long run. Or that comes from. Modeling the future. We're from kind of carefully looking idea that we have in hand already. Is I think in an important question right on. You're projecting a certain number of deaths. The American come from two things right let's projecting. A low number let's say you have an optimistic Madeleine says okay. Only. 50000 people are gonna die in this particular country where most people think it's more right. Acutely because. Number one you think if fatality rate is lower so less people get it but it's severe or added because you think that. You'll not many cases so it's pretty deadly but we can suppress any people actually acquire. The disease. Couple that kind of clarify winners that comes from which of those who assumptions covered sat at a pick in 81. Read his call. C may be counted accurately. Know how many desk drawer. Don't know why is sacked and under. Or some other number which can not necessarily matters so much and a short run. I can't matter in the long run if you're trying to forecast what happen when social distancing let's look what would happen. Do we have herd immunity. Hosting this might seem to the import. Of finally on maybe a more personal. You know you've told me before that you like modeling sports more than politics is people like. You know there like Apple's screaming when it costs you. Modeling sports. What do you make. Would you be a prospect can you imagine the kind of situation crisis and where he's forecasting the number of Americans that are going to. Com. On a national scale I mean. I am very sympathetic because I think. There are lower. And a lot smaller ways he'll be criticized. In a beat Fraser. You write in efforts to hide. You low. Every election forecasting. We mostly get criticized. Only if it's the wrong courtroom who call now. If we have someone barely ahead anyway in a landslide people tend not secured not easy to criticize if the numbers come men. Either way. You have an it's received an epidemiologist site I followers think you're very Smart very intelligent. But. A lot of them. Don't seem to want to put others. Necks out there is much. And I admire somebody. The risk through our ratio is. All right well let's leave things there Nate thank you for joining me from a special edition of model talk. Thank you didn't. My name is dealing through Tony chow is in the virtual control room you can get in touch by emailing us at podcast at 530 dot com. You can also course greeted us with questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show be his reading our podcast or more tell someone about us to find 530 on YouTube. Thanks for listening annals. You.

