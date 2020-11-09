Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How Ohio is preparing for a pandemic election

Hello and welcome to the 530 politics podcast I'm deal and to root there are just over fifteen days until election today and as we've discussed repeatedly on its podcast. This is not going to be a normal election. Many states will be handling far more mail ballots than there used to polling places are being modified for corona virus safety reasons. And the president has be socially challenged the legitimacy of the election for months. And that isn't even to mention the threat of foreign interference which American intelligence officials have repeatedly. I wanted to get a better sense of how states are preparing for this abnormal auction site invited the secretary of state of Ohio Frankel rose on the podcast. The gross is a Republican and is overseeing the election in a state worked all voters are eligible to vote by mail without an excuse. Senator really rose thanks so much for during its. You know. So just out of the gates how prepared are you from its fall election in a hiring. Number one priority is making sure that even though as you said it's going to be an unusual election. We want to make sure that for Ohio's voters it's the closest thing to the normal experience that they can pat. In Ohio for close to twenty years we've had four weeks of absentee voting which Ohio wins both Republican and Democrat trust. Where you can vote from the comfort of all we've had for weeks for a long time we've had four weeks of early voting where you can go to the board elections if you like that in person. Boating experience you can cast your ballot in person. Including evening and weekend hours over 200 hours of early voting available in Ohio and of course if you're traditionalist and you wanna come to the polls. On November 3 we're gonna open him up at 6:30 AM and seven enclose them at 7:30 PM. You'll be greeted by a neighbor. Obese violent but you'll see it has only wearing a mask. And the machines will be spread six feet apart we're going to be sanitizing everything between each order but really other than that this election experience is going to be a lot like what islands are accustomed. Apart from the market. Occasions are making for corona virus for in person voting is anything you're doing differently this year because of corona virus. Well a lot of things I mean first of all we're telling our boards of elections to be prepared. From the highest volume of early voting and the highest volume absentee voting that they've ever seen. We took that millions of dollars of cares act funding they came in our door and pushed it right out of the county boards of elections are always have to believe that you need to surgeries nurses to where the action as. And in this case that's at the county boards of elections and they're using those dollars to do things like something as simple as bringing on extra part time staff. To handle the volume of absentee mail or receiving or even something as simple as buying that thousand dollar machine that cuts open Campbell is a big. Process improvement for a small county that may be used to do that by and and it's a good thing. We reported earlier this week over a million Ohio an artery requested their absentee ballots. And so those are some of the things we're doing is there really isn't making sure that we're ready for that high volume of vote by mail that we're gonna you know were also making sure that work. Recruiting Omer support probably the thing that I've focused on more than anything else over the last couple weeks is recurring all workers and making sure that we're gonna happen all workers that we need. Because we keep close to 55000. Oil workers in the state of Ohio in order to open those polls at. 6:30 AM on Election Day we've got five early innovative plans that we're using with the county boards of elections. But the thing is we're we're we're seeing Ohio and step up and answer the call to duty. And then when they can sign of people workers they'll know that they're going to be working at a safe and healthy polling location. We've instituted 848 point checklist that we devised with CDC with you out of part of well. That the board of elections are required to follow to make sure they're creating that help the environment and nothing that anybody wouldn't expect we're taking a cue from what the grocery stores have been doing in the restaurants have been doing some of those really creative solutions. That the private sector has come up when it. Were implementing those same type of solutions as it relates to making sure that both voters. In workers are being kept safe and by the way they're gonna have the supplies they need as well I just a couple weeks ago I was at an Ohio manufacturing company. That is manufacturing masks and they donated close to a half million masks were buying a lot more we've got. Huge quantities of hands an appetizer and that disinfecting wipes and everything else and so it's going to be a safe and healthy environment those some of the things that we're doing to make sure we're ready to gala. Probably as important as any of that is getting accurate information out to Ohio voters because as you mentioned there's a lot of false information making its rounds some of it is you know but some of its just people repeating things that they think are true and and and have no ill intent others are are much more malicious than that we're we have Orrin adversaries that are trying to degrade the trust that people have on our elections so. The best antidote to a lie is is the truth and a lot of it. And so one of my jobs is to be trusted source of information is Ohio's chief elections officer and that's what conversations like this. Are so important. You said the best antidote to a lie is that truth at this point president trump has sat. That the only way he'll lose the election is if it's richt. Is that a Y. By Taylor an ally has to have. And in its originality behind it I don't know what's in his heart on that but I can tell you that. Elections are decided by who gets the most of pork. I can say that in Ohio the election's not going to be rigged. I believe that either candidate as a shot at winning or losing based on what the voters choose that's kind of the almost looks based. That we have in democracy. You know I I'm a member of the Republican Party but in this in this job I Wear the referee's Jersey so you know I'm just making sure that the people of Ohio have the chance to have their voice heard and again I can to get it in Ohio there will be no re election. But both candidates for president in every other office have to earn Ohio is don't give away election wins. IT anybody without without a fight. And we want we want our candidates to come here earning an Ohio and and everybody has a fair chance to do that. Morse. This ethnically the president has also disparaged no excuse absentee mail voting like you have in Ohio. And he said basically ceaselessly that it would lead to a rate election. Can you clarify. Whether voting by mail with no excuse is safe and secure and whether it would be to rigged election. Yeah in Ohio the way that we are absentee voting is trusted by both Republicans and Democrats has been super again close to twenty years. What I've heard the president raising concerns about is that universal. Vote by mail system such as what they have in Washington and Oregon. States like California and at Hawaii as well do that I believe in where where in those states they mail everybody a ballot whether they ask for water not. That's not what we have an Ohio and so one of the things that I have to dues to clarify for people exactly what our system is here's how it works in Ohio it's a two step process yet to request a ballot. And when you request a ballot it's a form the Jeff to fill out yet to include your full name and date of birth in the last orders of security number yet to put your signature on that signature esta Max the wonder it's on file. All of those safeguards before you can ever even get the ballot mailed you know like we maintain accurate voter rolls and I don't apologize to anybody for removing deceased voters from the voter rolls for example those that move out of state. In Ohio we prohibit. Harvesting. This process where a party operative ER running collect up ballots led to problems in places like North Carolina where actually a member of my party. Was was convicted. A voter fraud as a result of a scheme involving ballot ours in Ohio you can also track your ballot and so this is where it's almost a crowd source method. Ballot security because each voter can go to our website oral I don't that. And they can make sure that the board has received that request. And then once the board males their ballot they'll know when it's on their way to their house and and they can know the ballots actually commit acts of all those safeguards and by the lake all of repeat itself when you actually mailed a ballot package you have to provide the same identifying information signature daring us. The idea that somebody could I create a a large scale voter fraud in a system like ours is is our next to the point. Not you know not not be possible. And I just want to clarify 'cause I know that you're familiar with other states voting process is as well. Are you saying that there's a up better likelihood that a universal vote by mail state might have a rigged election or would you say that the president is also wrong there. You'll never hear me use the word Rick election because I know the people that run elections in these states in their very dedicated people. What I will say though is that the or to entities for fraudulent votes rise in states where they send an absentee ballot everyone where that they asked for what are not so for example if you don't. Do a very meticulous job of maintaining accurate voter rolls you're going to be mailing ballots out to people that are deceased and at that point. If somebody wanted to or just signature whatever else obviously that would be a felony it's a serious matter. The facts Galen voter fraud is exceedingly rare it's exceedingly rare Ohio and exceedingly rare throughout the country the reason it's rare is because we take it seriously. We prosecute or it's a felony it's not a laughing matter we don't tolerate any level of Laurie brought. What works and other states is for them here in Ohio we like the process that we have where there are safe guards on both ends and we know that when that results are tallied and the final results announced here in Ohio. Boaters can trust that I believe that other states have good methods as well again that's up to them. My focus is what we have here. Arts are want to talk a little bit about the specific processes and Ohio. The state faced several challenges during its primary election this year the march 17 election was postponed last minute to allow people to vote by mail. And when the state voted in late April there were reports of thousands of voters not receiving their ballots in time. And there were also at least hundreds of completed ballots that were not returned to elections offices by the Postal Service in time to be counted. What went wrong. Well first of all win be governor decided to postpone in person voting on March 17 that it was a decision that he made the day before march 16 and so. This was exactly the same time every state in the nation was declaring public health emergencies we were all I. In this huge transition where we're gonna figure it out we continue conducting important processes like this in the midst of a pandemic. Might my guidance to the state legislature that time and by the way the bipartisan boards of elections as well said AT get a six weeks. We can have an in person election in six weeks I don't give us time to all safety protocols in place in in the meantime people can continue sending in their absentee ballots. And because I believe that there always has to be an in person barring opportunity exists it's part of the way that we do things here Ohio it's it's it's part of the the procedure that should exist there should never be an election without that in person opportunity now the state legislature made it different choice they want the election concluded rapidly they were ready to see it done. And so what they ordered us to do instead of what the elections officials and myself wanted to do they set wrap it up. By April 28 make it an all postal contest we told him that wasn't enough time but. Windy you know when the legislature speaks week we listened. And we carried out there the the election they asked us to carry out we carried out an all postal primary and it included an April Torre now. The problems. As you mention resulted from people rest and aiding people waiting to the last minute. Not acknowledging the basic logistics of how long it takes for something to be mailed from one place to another and we also saw problems were the Postal Service wasn't moving as fast as they should be an. And by the way this is a concern that elections officials all over the country this is why I got together they bipartisan group of secretaries of state and we had a conversation just a few weeks ago with the postmaster general of the US and demanded and thankfully they were very responsive that they do things like for example an all clear procedure each of their sorting facilities and what they call it hand and transfer so that goes a local elections officials build a personal relationship with their local postmaster and and actually handoff that elections mail so that nothing gets lost in the process those are the kind of things that we. Asked the Postal Service to do those kind of things that they've said they're gonna do. And now we need to hold them accountable but the other thing is Ohio is the reality yes mailed a take. Fibers expand his instead of two or three days that you're used to you and so don't delay send in your absentee ballot request right now and it is as you get your ballot. Return it only does it on your kitchen table. When it comes. Chu sending out absentee ballots to Ohio ends and some voters not getting their ballots in time. Is that on the elections infrastructure and Ohio or are you saying that's also. On voters. You know what. Of course voting is book the right and responsibility. That you have to be responsible voters my prints from the League of Women Voters they talk about having a voting plan. Each of us just make our plan and an Ohio you've got again those three great options. Early voting absentee voting in person Election Day voting if absentee voting is your plan. They don't wait to the last minute to request drafty ballot it's a basic responsibility that yes. One of the things that we've been trying to change for a long time in the Postal Service is pointed it out in the letter that they said and I agree with them. Is that we have eight bullish deadline in state law. We say in state law that you can request your absentee ballot up until noon on Saturday. That was the case back in in back in April as well state law says Saturday before the election is the deadline to request drafty ballot. We've been drank it changed us forever it's foolish it creates false expectations getting courage is one of the worst of human behaviors which is progressed to nation right. We've been telling people that are actively. A week before the election ended Tuesday before Election Day here for this 1 October 47 that's really does the drop dead date to request your ballot if you request a ballot. Noon on Saturday. Chances are you're gonna receive it on Wednesday Thursday or Friday after it's too late and the election's over. And so against state law says that you can do it that doesn't make it a good idea. Democrats in years they have accused you of making it harder for people to vote by only allowing one ballot Dropbox clerk county. Now more drop boxes would likely remove some of that uncertainty of the post office because more people could. Easily find one of those Dropbox as why not provide more. Well. They get too deep into this because there are actually two pending lawsuits on this this is the unfortunate reality here in Ohio when we're running a presidential election you can see my countdown clock only 24 days. Until early voting begins and there's a variety of lawsuits some of them just may be politically motivated unfortunately I'll say this go. I can only do what the law allows I served and an executive capacity as the Ohio secretary of state there are plenty of public policies I would like to see implement. I would like to see is that online absentee ballot requests for that matter is well I've been saying that for five years when I served in the legislature five years ago. I propose that we have online absentee ballot request the law doesn't allow it. And so whether I won it or not I can't do it as an executive office holder same thing with these but the music there's a court case on this so we'll see what the judge has to say. But ears the other pinkie on. The right later returned your absentee ballot. The way that Ohio has it been returning their absentee ballots forever. Is by putting it in the mail. You had to drop box at the end of your driveway or on your front porch or a few blocks down from your house where the blue boxes bulls that did occur. What I want to see is postage paid absentee ballot return envelopes. I've been asking the legislature for that since April as well and likewise they haven't acted on it got one last chance actually coming up. In just a few days. Where I've got a spending request in front of what's called the state controlling board which is just the body that approves large expenditures by executive office holders like me. And as long as they approve this three million dollar expenditure out of my own office budget are boards of elections will be able to provide. First class return postage for every absentee ballot envelope in the state and what that means is again. The mailbox at the end your driveway or on your front porch of the blue blocks a couple blocks down from your house. That's it actually that's as secure ballot Dropbox that's the best way to Channel Islands and by the way. Remember we can receive ballots at our boards of elections up to ten days after the election so as long as you get it in the mail by Monday November 2. Your voice is going to be hurt your ballots going to be counted. So you imagine that you've passed the state legislature. To allow you to spend money and post its that. Ohio and start a dictator return their ballots. You also mentioned that you'd like to see an online portal for requesting absentee ballot use has suggested that maybe if the legislature was open to it you'd have more. Drop boxes for ballots you're the Republican secretary of state legislatures and twelve are Republicans why doesn't the legislature following your lead on this these measures that would make it easier to vote. You know I think legislative bodies and and reasons for doing things sometimes that are beyond partisanship I think it is and there are a lot of members of the legislature they have this believed. That elections should just remain static and not change they they just want to see things remain as they are it's kind of day. Let's just maintain the status low end and not upset the apple cart kind of idea. That's challenge of course elections just like every other part of white asked to innovate. Change with the time and grow and modernized. But that's you know primarily that they and that I run up against his people is a you know what. Elections were pretty good in this state let's just not nestled it. You know what. An aggregate largely that we have a good framework the I'm the foundation of how we run elections and Ohio with those three good choices. With the bipartisan local control of our elections really the way that we run elections global in Ohio is a good system. There are some minor tweaks need to be made and as you mentioned. You know some of those modernization I've been calling or in the fact that. The legislature in the era or of the same party. That's really not after. Do you think there is anything to the criticisms that. Some Republicans try to make it harder for people to vote. Now I don't think so listen I think that the come election season people believe a lot of things that have to do with this kind of tribalism of politics any. Unfortunately. In this modern era that we are living and people who become very tribal politics I was others I was driving through my neighborhood the other day and I saw Biden signs in yards and I saw trump signs in yards. I hope that this isn't happening I guess is there's a lot of animosity among neighbors right now I shouldn't be that way. You should be able to have a beer with your neighbor have a early conversation when your neighbor even if there supporting a candidate that they you don't support. We need to get back to that but that same kind of tribalism of politics has caused people to invent all of these conspiracy theories. Where you know folks think on the Republican side and all the Democrats want to cheat and steal the election is not true. And folks on the democratic side think all the Republicans want to cheat and steal the election that's equally not true. We're patriotic Americans that are gonna campaign hard for our favorite candidate and we're gonna have a fair election in Ohio and in you know or in other states. I just to clarify and I have heard you talk about this report historically don't seem like some Republicans have suggested that. The party is better off when not everyone. Votes. Andy you've heard those comments avenue what do you make of those comments I. Just wholeheartedly disagree with anybody would say something's Opel eat here Ohio it hasn't played out that way I write if you look at twice sixteen was one of the highest turnouts we've ever had. In our State's history one of the highest turnout by percent that we've ever act 2018. Was the highest turnout governor's election we'd ever and our State's history are not. Those were two elections with humongous voter turnout and Republicans ran the table and local elections virtually winning every election in the state. And at higher levels. So I mean I just reject this notion that when there's a high turnout it's bad Republicans and anybody that says that is is probably just you know not paying attention act. So I wanted about a some of us specifics. Vote by mail. And so even once the ballot has returned to the elections office and it's ready to be tally there are some complications. We have verdict right now. That voting in person doesn't necessarily bring it so in your primary more than 21000. Votes. That were cast didn't count largely because of problems with signatures identification that's one point 2% of the absentee votes. According to report from the Cincinnati Enquirer that is up significantly from 2016. And up from the average over the past four years. What are you doing to you address. You're right that is an issue of voter education and when you're gonna have people voting for the first time absentee people that have voted. I act as a as a traditional in person voter it's important that we are very clear about those instructions and so we've worked with a group called the center for civic design to redesign. The instruction form for example that goes out what the absentee ballot it's completely redesigned. To redesign the identification and below that they put their balloting to make it clear common errors are people just don't put a signature on there. Clearly we can't accept it if it's not side. Another common errors that people put today's date instead of their data are and so these are things that we've highlighted and we're making very clear to people but here's something else that were able to do. And this is great news. I directed our board of elections to call voters can't there's a problem now this is more poor by the board of elections acknowledge that but this is also white so important. You don't put your phone number email address on there we ask her phone number email address those are optional because the law doesn't dictate them so we added them is optional fields on the form. But if you put your phone number if you put your email address and if you made a mistake spelling out your ballot. The about former that the EB IEM below. The board of elections is going to call you. And they're gonna get you an opportunity to correct that it an end and oftentimes you can corrected over the phone. And make sure that your voice is going to be count it and here's the other thing Galen. Would pilots' contract their ballot if they just take the responsibility to go to vote Ohio that go. They can have basically the digital equivalent. Of that satisfaction of putting it in the balance some people just like that act of putting it in the box or putting it in the scanner will the digital digital equivalent of that. Is going to moral. And seeing the check mark that your ballot has been received by your or elections in you know that it's going to be counted him by the way now that you've been an early voter absentee voter you cast your ballot you can sign up to people worker because we need. Many thousands of violence take an atom or responsibilities well. So the ACLU and some other voting groups are suing you over Ohio signature verification process. Why it why are they wrong why would you say that your signature. Verification process it's fine yet. Again something not un pending litigation. I'm not gonna go to eat and look what to say Ohio as you signature verification for a very long time. It's a completely bipartisan process the county Oracle actions. Does it as a bipartisan vote of the county board and it's exceedingly rare that a ballot be rejected based on a signature mismatch I think 12016. It was something like 700 in the entire state which is of course a fraction a percent. And so let you know that the process that the law lays out an Ohio is what I'm gonna carry out what our county boards are gonna carry out and that's worked pearl. In a close election tens of thousands of votes can make a difference or do you worry about lawsuits and maybe doubts about the result. If it's a close election and thousands of ballots are discarded. The old joke among elections officials that the elections officials prayer is lord whoever wins let them Wednesday. Right but we know that when there are tight elections. That's when the legalities come into play. Will be ready for that but this is like transparency so important there's nothing to hide Adam or elections it's an open book it back both or the pandemic. I was traveling around the state doing elections one on one training for journalists. Or elections office is the idea B eight. Comment outlets and a couple hour summer sure you're from beginning to end how to process works you can sort of kick the tires and and and see behind the curtain that you will. There's not an item or elections everything that we do is buy the books by the law. I fully transparent. And and truly bipartisan right again nothing happens and or elections without both Republicans and Democrats overseeing it. So any any Alec allegation that there are some circuits. Conspiracy by one party or the other. It just ignorant of the fact that that's not how elections work in Ohio even down to the way the building is constructed beyond that the doorstep to locks on. There's a Republican he had a democratic key you can't weaving it into the room where the machines restore it into the room where the balance restored unless you have both. Republicans and Democrats present. It's like Ozal submarine movies from the 1980s where it takes to ease deluxe the torpedo. That's what it takes to get into the room where the ballots are store or the voting machines are certain Ohio islands can trust this process. Let's talk a little bit of we are going to report the results that we have as of 730 on election night as soon as we can't. We're never gonna we're never gonna you know sacrifice accuracy for speed we want it to do this quickly. I but it depends on how many are thought at the last minute honey we see an avalanche of ballots arriving on Election Day. Then yes that's gonna causey logistical problem for our boards of elections is one of the reasons why we've been encouraging Ohio's to put a nasty bout request now. And then as soon as those ballots start arriving on October 6. To return them and that's good news here we are not announced this week over a million islands are you requested an absentee ballot that is that eclipses anything we've ever seen in state history that's a good thing. Over that Channel Islands are gonna get there at the ballot in early October and hopefully return it right away again. One of the reasons why we wanna get that postage paid from the state legislature that permission to provide that postage paid envelope is at speeds up the process it doesn't benefit Republican candidate or a democratic candidate. What it does is it encourages you to vote her ballot. Included in the mail that same day and not leave it sitting on your kitchen table because your hunting for a postage stamp in the bottom of your drunk for. So we want to see people returned their ballots as soon as they can't. If they do. Did I think we'll ever result. You know at a reasonable time on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning but here's the point Galen. Those are always the unofficial results we say every year a lot of people don't hear that because you know when you hear the result on election night it's usually going to be you know a predictor of what the final tally is going to be but three and a half weeks later when we released up. Final official tally of the of the election that's the one that's really gonna matter and it if on election night those results are really been. I didn't yes there could be a scenario where one candidate it looks like they're a head on on on election night. And in that number changes that's not something nefarious happening. That's a manifestation of our commitment that every vote matters and every it's legally ask needs to be touted and so imagine. One of my former teammate who's serving overseas with the united states military they deserve to have their ballot count. And as long as it arrives up to ten days after the election it will be counted and so that's those numbers could change but here again the transparency peace. We have changed around our election night reporting website the website that reports the results that that most members of the media it was here Ohio. Turned to nuclear nation and were a highlight the number of outstanding absentee ballots think about that. You can see. X number of votes for this candidate X number of us black candidate but you'll also see the number of how many outstanding absentee ballots there are so. You know hate there's still another 15200000. Whatever the number may be. And and I don't help people make their make their predictions. You mention of that the result could change as more absentee ballots come and in 2016. President trump suggested that you know three million people voted illegally in California in part because of that absentee ballot tallying process that vote by mail telling process. After the fact so you know if either candidate or. President trump because he's done before casts doubt on results that are only finalized after mail ballots come in. What do you see is your responsibility as an elections official to nature that people actually trust the result sure. Share accurate information that's what I do every day EO and that's what I'm doing with you right now and that'll be what will do it and that's an area and by the way that transparency matters as well. You're gonna see you right there on election night and Ohio that this is an unofficial tabulation and that there are still hundreds of thousands of outstanding balances are legitimate. Ballads that deserve to be counted as long as they're cast legally. And those. Whatever number of outstanding absentee ballots will be part of the final total so what you see on election night is never the final answer it's gonna be the case issued that's not the final answer and it's important for people understand that and again. When the numbers change between election night that unofficial tally which is really just a snapshot of where things are so far. And the official result weeks later there's also been bad happen. That's us carrying out the law of the state of Ohio to make sure that every voice can be heard as long as they cast their ballot legally they deserve to have accounted. Do you think there's any. Logic behind the idea that the tally should be withheld until their complete so as not to confuse the public about the state of the race. Maybe but I do. Tell you what the state losses in Ohio and that's what I have to follow the state losses and Ohio that we report the unofficial results on election night. That's one time we report results and in the only other that we can report results is windy. Final certification of the election happens I certify the results that came in from all Eddy county board's election so we afterwards that release those two results. It's important that this be an opportunity for a civics lesson. And that's just the folks that do television news broadcasts as well think about the way you produce your election night show. An idea that you got in over a year point into the board and and zoom in on counties and in you've got these people over here making prognostications. About where things are heading. That model date may not work this year right. That model may not be how we should report election night. It may be a disservice to the people of the United States of America to create this idea that you're gonna go to bed. On Tuesday November 3 knowing. What the results going to be because that may not be the case so. Here's an opportunity for us to have a civics lesson I tell you in Ohio were making sure that people know the facts. So we've been talking a law. About. Modifications. That you have Nader preparations that you've made. Because of the pandemic but I'd want to touch on what was originally the big concern for this election cycle and that's foreign interference. American intelligence officials issued an update in July saying that Russia China and Iran are working to interfere in the American democratic process. As secretary ST what concerns do you have about foreign interference. Sure I mean my concerns there are many. And an earth it's important for people understand clearly what's happening yet we we have very secure process. Relates to our voting machines and everything else. They beat beat or adversaries know the date they really can't. The vote so instead they're acting the voters right I mean that's that the best way that I can discredit. There there's no let them do actively change the tallying of votes or change the way that we calculate. At least at scale it anyway that would would have any candidate backed. And so what they're engaging in is what we wouldn't call propaganda right just a few generations ago. The problem is. We all carry propaganda delivery devices around with us today and we made it so much easier to micro target us because all the information we put out there into the world all bread crumbs that we leave that tell people what we care about. And what makes us tick and czar or adversaries have got really good. At dividing us all on on existing fault lines causing us to distrust one another. And where I come in as Ohio's chief elections officer is when they start trying to discredit. Elections are cause people to distrust elections or the earliest linger or adversaries have done. Is to try to get people to self disenfranchised in this is where they'd particularly targeted minority communities in this life I've built. Alliances with leaders in Ohio as minority communities we do disinformation briefings with leaders of Ohio's various minority communities we have emails on a near weekly basis that we send up to them updating them on things that were getting that we can report obviously things on the unclassified side. That we can share with them and report back to us we have their reporting. Protocol or when they hear something they can report to us that we can elevated we had an example of just a couple days ago when there was this really ugly phone call that some people were receiving. And it was very you know. It was very racist and in in nature and it was is actively saying don't vote absentee you can't trust it and here's why. And so you know these the cat things that when we find out about it we elevate a thankfully that turned out to be an isolated thing at least it appears to be isolated so far but we reported it to our federal counterparts for investigation. This is something that we take seriously ill and it's like a family right. We're gonna have our might have been a family every family does. Republicans vs Democrats were argue about how things ought to be higher taxes lower taxes pro life pro choice guns almost up there were a lot of played about as Americans is fine. But what we can't do is somebody outside the family mass does any good family. When somebody outside tries to most of them they come together and that's why Republicans and Democrats need to be united against this kind of moms. Did you figure out source of that dis information call. Yet not yet. But also we're happy investigators right we gather the information. And we passed it on to law enforcement. We worked with members of that congressional delegation here Ohio. That that it earth became aware of this is well and we're working to run it down we we take any one of those very seriously. So. Lastly. You have a big job at a view is there any way that the state or federal government can help you do your job better at this point. You mention that pay postage. And you also talked about the online portal for absentee wrote it but is there anything else that you need from the state or federal government at this point in time. To make sure that you can administer the past election possible. Yes so at this point where were you know get 24 days before early voting begins in Ohio what I need from the state government is to you. Respond to the request that I made for months now and to offer media opportunity to provide that buzz fading and that decision comes. In a few days in the state controlling board casts a ballot on on on Monday morning casts a vote on on Monday morning on my request I sparked a federal government. We've had great support from DHS. From. From the federal Election Assistance Commission they've been great partners. What we what we need and want. From the federal government is continued support. That we got from DHS. Funding is wonderful we don't want from the better government. It's for them to dictate how our state run elections this muddies things lurk among the elections officials are really pretty universal bipartisan agreement. The state trial elections we like that decentralized way of running elections in our country and as much as we appreciate the federal support in the end in the sense of intelligence and that and information that we get from DHS and cyber security support that we get from system which is a great entity within DHS. And director Krebs and team there does a great job we appreciate all that we appreciate the work 88 seat oh we don't want them to do is dictate how we run elections and yellow clothing as it relates to the disinformation. We all need to be responsible and not. You are or adversaries work or us or them. We need to be responsible and not you are or adversaries were ordered here's what I mean by that. Republicans. Democrats members of the media. As. Eight. Fluids on other people whether it's just something you share on social media or whether you have a a larger platform like what you have and what I have. We need to be responsible without we talk about election because if we tell people elections are broken they're not gonna wanna participate. If we tell people that elections are a mess. They're not gonna wanna be a voter and that's exactly what our foreign adversaries wanted to we don't want to do rush's work for them and tell people to distrust our elections now. The balance is we've got a call up problems where they exist so that they can be fixed that's we have to be very honest and straightforward about that. But if we constantly harp on how messed up things are people are gonna hear that and they're not gonna wanna be a voter the fact is that elections are run very well in this country every vote. Matters every voice should be heard and elections do have consequences and that's why we wanna see that record turnout this November I fully we will. All right thank you so much for taking the time domestic terrorists based Galen Frankel rose is the secretary of state of Ohio. My name is Q under Tony child is in a virtual control room you can get in touch by emailing us at pot cash. Cast that fired 38 dot com you can also of course greeted us with any questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show Vivus or reading or reviewed in the apple podcast store or tells him on about us. Thanks for listening and rules news. And and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.