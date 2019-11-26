FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Has public opinion shifted on impeachment?

More
The team also discusses the Democratic candidates' debate performance and plays a Thanksgiving game.
56:20 | 11/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Has public opinion shifted on impeachment?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"56:20","description":"The team also discusses the Democratic candidates' debate performance and plays a Thanksgiving game.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"67325783","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Has public opinion shifted on impeachment?","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-public-opinion-shifted-impeachment-67325783"}