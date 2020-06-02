FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The results in Iowa.

More
The crew discusses the results -- so far -- from the Iowa caucuses. They also check in on the race in New Hampshire and the vote to acquit President Donald Trump.
48:57 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The results in Iowa.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"48:57","description":"The crew discusses the results -- so far -- from the Iowa caucuses. They also check in on the race in New Hampshire and the vote to acquit President Donald Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"68789117","title":"FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The results in Iowa.","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-politics-podcast-results-iowa-68789117"}