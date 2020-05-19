Transcript for FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Does Trump Really Want A Fight With Obama?

We've been tracking the partisan responses to the corona virus pandemic on this podcast since early march. And back then we saw that there was a real partisan divide in how seriously people were taking the virus. But noted that the gap might feed as time went on and the virus Brett. And to some extent ED it. But as more time has passed are Americans reverting once again to their partisan corners on corona virus. They would ask that question or or gonna talk about the role that former president Barack Obama is playing in the 20/20 election. After spending much of the past three and a half years out of the spotlight. Obama is growing more locally critical of the top administration. And in turn president trump has begun talking about investigating. So what does this dynamic mean for a presidential election to discuss all of that our editor in chief meets over any. Also hurt us is senior politics article Amylin declared. And managing editor market power and America. Have you been tracking her the other contenders for libertarian nominee. A John. Perennial candidate. And I just can I say. I like cal I like how Hamas figured out in the last couple weeks that the country is strictly partisan he's like I'll actually the country's partisan program. Justin tops our podcast and definitely apps 100%. That's a little bit yeah well I think the only part of there isn't a that he doesn't listen to the podcast is I have sent has aren't as a bunch of. Emails asking for him to do an interview on this podcasts and if you listen to the podcast you think he'd be more responsive and eager to do the daily news just figuring out. Weather and buttons are run and didn't talks. Might have that backwards Daylon. Listen podcast might make him less likely to Lana Hamas. All right. Every dot net doodles. Let's discuss whether and how the crime and and it has settled into the partisan divide that seem to dictate all kinds of views and Americans. So. We've seen protests on the right and more recently in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Republican politician even working on do you not follow stay home orders. On the last there's been a lot of hand wringing states are reopening too soon even as democratic governor open. Does not track which. Actual apartments then. Defines or is this kind of a vocal minority whip in the two parties Claire what's your take on how does call for. Well I think it is. Something that has grown smaller politicized or high initial numbers. Buyers were Americans. I. Announced in answered it. It. Actual reactions. And a crisis. NA DCE. All lions forming that have me. It did he. Mary. Black and white at least it's online discussions. Ends act so we do so so justice out. Numbers that we do see some partisan differences. In the ways that Democrats and Republicans. Use a crisis and the idea that. Border. Republicans see the works. As the kind of support Democrat see where does. It gala. Gala dinner. Oh. And I think we're seeing emerge in the Pennsylvania Wisconsin Georgia State that are reopening happy conflicts over reopening. That's the partisan fault lines are now. Eager we've got to go back in business and go back to normal curses. A bit of the parity. But. Me. Got. But. A parody of it is you need to have a backseat before we can go to re. And that's kind of popular character like characterizing each other's. Viewpoints and I just that there's something. Separately a second I would you should be honest but the idea that the original discussion started with me laugh anchor. And then we get into we talked a little bit last week. It flattened curves. And kind of in cultural thing. Out. I don't reopened society. That's responsible. Palatable. Treat people are. Is that a fair. Summation. Yet. Yet yes I did before we get into the lake. Not getting into the actual policy answer necessarily. What do we see knee in terms of the partisan response on a caricature of clear forward. Is that reflected in whole or is why did it looks like mark. Yeah I think you'd see two things right you see a split. Between the parties were actually. It's an issue where Republicans probably are more conflicted than Democrats aren't Democrats are mostly in the side. Maintaining social distancing. Where is broke its are more divided now if you look at it in more detail but if you give people an option of paid maintain decent singer open. And people will say maintain distancing I pretty wide margin still if you give mystery pro choice which is. Maintained distancing. Open all the way upper opened selectively. In people like open selectively and that's what most it's are doing so therefore you know it's not like. The many states including some of the harder hit states that are beginning to tenderly reopen may be more or less aggressively it's either kind of bucking what people want because their openings are tentative but do you see I think ironically is like a little bit of a split between. Popular and elite. Opinion. We see all these articles written by kind of influential. Conservative or libertarian thinkers. And they say well the popular will demands that we should open up right but actually think that demands made more by. By certain types of elites and I think also kind of the more. Although the public is generally pro remaining careful I think the strongest claim truck made by elites who have either side of the debate rested his case outward. You have some centrists. Consensus right you have a lot of disagreements taking place among elites the public is kind of following along mostly remaining on the side of being careful. But I do think you know I think Claire is right that like. What was meant by flattening the curve. Is little ambiguous. I think the kind of purest most literal sense in which it was use. Meant to use attacked the term review some time so are the reproduction rate how fast these is spreading that was designed to get our. Lower but not below one right CDs some distance saying and therefore you flatten out. The number of cases that occurred over time in their for her hostels or is overwhelming kind of take it is inevitable that it large number of people and again it. In two ill herd immunity develops once depends on exactly heart disease are but until some substantial. Number the population as a path for more Imus estimates that's kind of where it Sweden purports to be doing. At the same time people also use that phrase. Just a mean hey let's just kind of crush the curb and set a flatten it right to try to get things down to zero. Technically speaking that means it's called suppression the mitigation. Slick a lot of terms Republican debate over. Medicare for all and at first it may kind of hey any kind of commitment to universal healthcare but it also meant. Hey Bernie Sanders plan right. And like that's kind of the same thing happening for flattening curve right where like it was a generic term that people use and a variety of different ways and Morton is certainly being sneaky. If they said if what admit I flip the curve is say. So we what's the pressuring it never key senators lowest possible that means pretty serious social distancing it was also sincerely meant people without OK well. Flatten out a bit spread out they should hostels are overwhelmed and then you kind of go back to. To seminar but you know on the herd immunity means like a lot of people are gonna get it in those people some people died when percent are locally percent whatever it is and so. Sorry for the rambling answer right but like but the answer is like it has multiple meanings. And the most likely creek meaning I think actually maybe has changed a bit but we before using it in practice I think. Indicate a whole bunch of different policies and part of the problem for her. The people who want to remain closest like the actually might have like five or six different strategies right there are some people who might say let's kind of and stay close until we get a vaccines and a very common position right but it's you know it's in the realm of debate. And an American people were like OK well we have to be certain benchmarks and so yet. Micah why did. The debate form. Along these lines. It isn't necessarily obvious that one is a Republican position or the other is a democratic position and if you look abroad. You seized some people on the left who have been more opposed to shut down in Europe for example Sweden which is not a country known for like barking science. Has never fully shut down. So what is it has a need this defeat in the United States kind of fall along these partisan lines in the way that it. Well I would I would point to a couple things mate maybe the at least fluid until least influential that there. Is that there are. Like genuine. Ideological. Objections. Do government mandated. Restrictions right. And those tend to come from the Arctic ideological right you know the more libertarian meaning you know the government champion but how knew what to do or what. Tell you what your business to do. So there's there's that you know do I think that's playing a big role though probably not. More likely I think it's a couple things one is just. Partisan cues solely partisan news you know trump. From the get go. Was in a situation where you bungled response. Of that and them. Am. Did not seem did it does not seem interested or capable at least and in trying to. Mitigate. The spread of the pain panic and and super successful way. And so from his point of view. The OK let's reopen economy so that the economy that matters of that mine from prospects. Improve right trump could have helped his election prospects by handling that and damn it really well. That's kind of out the window. Now his best chance to improve his reelection prospects for the economy and warm. And to do that the economy asked Maria and so from the get go I think trump and other Republicans who knew there you know as the party in the White House they'd be held responsible for the economy. Com adding incentive to push for. These restrictions to be lifted. And I think early on you know when all the message was flattened her flat curve flattened occur. There what's and a lot of room for those parts accuse. Tenet to dominate people's heads days. Now that the actual health message is a little more muddled and all over the place I think those parts and Hughes have really kicked then. And you're seeing these. Apps open up when it happened before I mean just put a little data on it you know there was this. Marquette university law school Paul Wisconsin. They found that in March which was just couple months ago. I'm 83% of Republicans said in a school closures business closures restrictions on public gatherings. More appropriate 83%. That's down to 49%. Now now that's a cute shops 34 port point drop. I like I I think that's a direct result of these partisan Hughes right. And that is a state that it's become particularly partisan win the Republican legislature are filing a case we have the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Against an expansion. The shot down and actually winning. Based on conservative. Majority. There. Yeah and we you know we haven't done this announces ourself yet but but. Dick Gallup Gallup looked at this but there are genuine differences in. Pike place right in in Howell. Them. Effective and how needed you know these restrictions are and I think all law numbness podcast we've talked about. Well here. You live in a rural area of course you know where there's been one positive corona virus passed of course you're going to be like what are we need to China now. But the Gallup analysis Claire mentioned earlier. Try to account for those factors that they date controlled for. Place in the control for other other factors. How bad that it and and buses it's an area and still found that these partisan differences persisted. I do you think we're in a spot where these these partisan caps are. Just partisanship and a that's what they are. Yet few McCadam. Actual behavior on mobility so apple and other companies actually track how often people hour even around her. Issuing requests for like driving directions are walking directions. But actually shows a partisan split if you try to predict. What things predict where people are moving around more it's basically three things. One of which is whether we're in sixty Adler are warm ups of the midwest kind of cold states people are. Are moving around more relative to their baseline right into why you know what is always nice yemen's it is what's the weather related in race. Two is happening people died in your state of coated people in seats at severe operates are being more careful. And three is partisanship that aren't talking to their the other factors. Security seat that voted. I'm for trump then you're more likely removing your routes and actually does affect people's. Behavior and it's not. Quarantine fatigue. And I'm curious if we're talking at this is a purely political issue. At least I'm not weighing in on when should people should reopen but the idea that. Could this become a potential political problem offer. Democrats. Or certain governors that people perceive them whether rightly or wrongly as being kind. You know oh. No we got away we can't open business you kick it back to normal. Because there is such hit this city and its units around we we want to go back to some semblance of you know something you sought New York City this weekend right people are. There bars that are doing take away drinks to people are kind of like standing on the sidewalks outside the bar right Asia's natural instinct to be like it's warm out I wanna do something. Does this become a problems for Democrats that the fact that they've been sort of painted portrayed as. Anti opening up. I mean for right now they're on the side of public opinion I mean I think there are some you know I'm. California is that when case where both states the state racing applicants are about not even though they didn't actually have. That bad of an outbreak in California date good job of the speaking of controlling. Corona virus working Santelli in the courts the state. I mean that's a swimwear like. If you might expect a backlash it might be Gator that almost seems like. Probably. No way few listeners right arm and S and L academy. I think that a public health kind of Slovenia and elect him for a few more months right and almost seem like it's on the other extreme of like is that really evidenced openers that just kind. Laying down a marker at some point after. You know some plausible benchmark separately you reopen or else and it does seem more like a walking down until that seem to don't think is the official stance. LA county and so you know that's a one case where it also closing beaches and it's not that much evidence about transmission out the orders. You know again most states are. Beginning to do stuff that involves opening right. Technically speaking parts of New York are now vocalist not the kind of retail and restaurants of the people want the pets can get phased in. Connecticut this week some things are reopening right. So it's not just like you know New Orleans things reopened. This we can something's writes it's not like all these states are. Are in the inter Milan lock doesn't actually kind of in some ways. Governors are doing a very good job the following. Public opinion given what is it earlier about like. Actual most people want is a careful reopening. And that's kind of what we're getting in most states. And also to be fair here some of those democratic governors out amongst the highest approval ratings in the country whereas in Georgia and Florida you know ripple Desantis and ranked town you Rex is he pretty low approval ratings it's kind of the opposite of so far at least the concerns that. Claire was mentioning. But I think there is a question for these swing states like Pennsylvania Michigan and Wisconsin where he is becoming more and more harvests and and I'm curious about like how this becomes a twenty twining electoral politics issue if it will in votes Wednesday. That's kinda what I mean spray is that is the idea that. Controversial as it was in Wisconsin. Are probably a lot of people who voted for I don't know Obama or Clinton were like. At the Madison bars you know the night that he had everything. Rio patent like there is this kind of they hit basic instinct. To kind of want to get. I tried to resist using it. It but like I'm you know I'm trying to think like a couple months in the future. Tell like how all this looks in the rearview Mir when people are at the height of the presidential election and then you're you know you've got people who are march sort of Grassley politicking in and looking back on the past few months and saying. We were the ones who wanted to get small businesses back to work when your earth you know fill in the blank democratic governor. Was and you know didn't understand the crisis feet is facing. The middle class whatever it is you know it's mrs. I do you think the point about public opinion being tracked closely by. Governors is suggesting and I kind of also curious whether or not that's proper public health policy to be I think that's the thing that's also. You know the public doesn't know perhaps the best thing about public. Public health. Concerns in the past they flatten continue to keep the current flat so I mean I actually bringing. The public. So far has seen tech hat at least enough of the public has so far seem to have a good sense of what. The public health and taxes has seen today I mean where where you've seen. Governors get really high marks. Is where. Might take Ohio parts apple right there are line. Acted fast acted decisively. And followed the public health. But expert not right. And there you see. You know I'm looking at this Washington Post data. Washington Post poll. 86%. Approval in Ohio which is crazy what's right what's happening there as if a Republican governor who's getting. Democratic support right. Which by the way I think shows. How much but squandered moment this has been for trauma. Because I think there there was room there in national crisis if you show leadership. For her partisanship to breakdown. And then as the Obama saying. Where you see. Notable disapproval. Is where. United States like Georgia that seem to act against. Where the public health consensus seems to be. So my bet Claire's is it would be what you said about. The evolving into partisanship like I can absolutely see that that's not already what's happening you know. In the states like will don't line. Maintained bipartisan support. Up through 20/20. Maybe not right and I'm last all of a sudden the public health consensus in 34 months is. Oh actually this pandemic was way overblown. And we shouldn't have done any of this. I have a hard time imagining. That that the public writ large would would move it to acts. These restrictions you know in hindsight right. Yes and I'm not I'm not sure what I'm about say is its disagreeing with you at all but I also think you know. Hawaiian has a pretty public partner in emea Acton who is this the State's health. Director she's even the the post added interest in little profile of her there been others in Ohio media two. That she sort of inching parallel to found chi. And south she and Acton have become kind of easy. Targets for partisans I mean you saw Trout she getting grilled by some Republicans when he came to testify and they were sick base you know. Those people can become a good. Like follow man for lack of a better. Phrase for her that you know governors were potentially. You know quote uttered out if there's a weird space of a in a couple months from now. You can always say well I was just following the directions of my public health person. Town and and you know with hindsight being two point one Amy B we overreacted or whatever it is. That those those very public health officials kind of added a new dimension to the the whole swirling political stop this isn't like a super coherent way of saying it but I'm saying there are new elements that is not typical. In our partisan fights these kind of staunchly a political figures. You know we're so used to like just the lines in the sand drawn. Yen it in and night if in three months. People on the last are attacking those figures. That would be a sign I think that that public enemy opinion could move against Democrats. For fairer wanting to hold on to the restrictions. But that seems unlikely you know back to sorry but going back to one of Dylan's original questioner wanted to as a written questions. You know deep did the partisan breakdown. Half the fall along these lines but lets it believes waited. It go this way. I think the answer is no it could have won a different way if if leaders have acted differently I think the line in Ohio shows that right. Let it also you there are that are. Other reasons why you think okay this kind of makes sense not only the ideological reasons about. You know. Not wanting government government interference but also there's always been much more dis trust. Experts and science and evidence on the right and on the laugh although it. The right and the left have out pockets out there right it's always been much more powerful on the right. It's much easier for people opt for her her. A conservative community. Hit to disregard. What public health officials are saying I think then then for a a more liberal line just based on kind of the coalition that there. Treat this position. To some extent. It is remarkable how much the public has listened to had a expert guidance right most of society is not completely shut down but substantial parts of everything we news shut down. And he said Micah. Parikh is actually hires from were. Four governors that have. Me I'm not trying to determine when you try our SA pretends it's not necessarily a pretense right like. Governance in you have. Use language like they ordered by science and data and expertise. Right. If you say that he say based on these scientific benchmarks. We're gonna open up in two weeks. Verse did you say that we're gonna open up in two weeks we need to get people out and revive business right the former justification. It's a lot more popular even though they might result in like. A lot of the same policies right there are also media buys he's frankly in line. You know win Angela Merkel. Or. A blue state governor or a Republican governor and a police state like Mary Hogan announces plans to open up right there's no real. You know no real couple about it and reading about it right I mean Maryland actually is. Opening up and they actually are when he's weird things don't seem to be improving very much. So there is I think. Fairly clearer or. Bias towards certain errors about these like dumb kinda red state governor's right does that mean yours. At the same time they actually are pretty unpopular understated tones of the governor's work and actually making calls to the public different. But are kind of thing within the realm of any repeat Abbott expertise that is actually very popular line so it's it's. Pretty interest yet knee I want to ask you. Kind of apart from the political and partisan. Like motivations here so. And we've started the podcast this way in recent months. Icon when asked about it now to about 90000 Americans have. Died from Covert nineteen since the beginning of this and are. Now that we're seeing states reopened. Have we seen any indication that there is where surgeons in cases or deaths is it too early to towel kind of where's the data pointing to. It's O. This week. The data points word. So. To start with facts right the fact is actually. Cases have been slowing down a little bit US over the past speakers. Okay. Especially if you look at the share of cases relative to their protest is tests have been expanding line amendment advocate of looking at the number test and that's. A better to do it. See seen a decline over the past couple of weeks but it may be a little early to know for sure so actually did have looked a little better past weeks as the short answer. It may not be. And maybe too soon noted know. How much affect areas from resisting distancing. Mean they're kind of three potential hypotheses right let's say we don't get a big spike. It could mean three things right one it could mean that actually even though. Things are reopening that actual people are changing their behavior that much right to look at mean that may be. So that's a distancing don't matter that much that if you cut down on being like super spreader events and travel. And large gatherings and work and school that. And you can go to your haircut go to a restaurant that's a pretty small fraction of its in the possibility work and it is making it worse. But it's competition or by other factors right. There is a Harvard sighted cannot as we cannot be effective whether effect is not. Norman's. Bar in May be enough to haunted offset. The decrease in distancing right. The meter about the same magnitude it's a bit warmer distancing a little bit lessons that Canadians out any wearing masks. Matters a lot again different evidence of people say that matter a tons of apples and it mattered not at all right because that's what he did it's something that helps to mitigate. Damage from the might be caused by people must essence on early things about like. Common people that are susceptible person you write in some places like New York the state estimates it would accept new Yorker it's a point at Kobe. If you put exit inhabit and that will actually. Record unity on its own but it will lower transmission rates to some meaningful extent so you kind of that we have about two different things and yet we're testing too right. All people complaining about like Oden a testing and testing actually a lot of it's now we're they have access capacity. People aren't getting as many tests seem like and so. So you know. I think the message. It's should they be got to the public that actually now it is much easier to test now. And you shape. Outsource out some might get a coveted test yet in recent get a test that should not be that hard anymore in most east and we listen to the president wants and five past. And Nady because. A lot of the data we're getting has a lack two. Them and there's a lack between men. When someone gets infected. It and when de showed symptoms and when then when they shop in the system. When would we be able to do the analysis. At least that. At camp to figure out whether these marginal reopening. Are. Changing. You know her sit just deacon and that particular area or Carl. There's not a there's not a bright line. I don't think because all of Israel in her state yes both within states might have different cities and regions and across states the kind of began. In late April and continued Erstad to continue to remain a sum into June right so bottom you can look individual states elect. I think so far between. The US and also Europe is Europe is also sort of real it is reopening. I think people might have adjusted their Pryor's. A little bit by now. Word maybe not expecting a huge searched. I think we actually think solo which is mostly what I think if you like look at. The evidence on. How different script was in sweet numbers example where actually we allow our people died. Then. Norway and Denmark and Finland because he had much lax ultra distance as partners they're actually using a flatten the curve strategy. And that results. If more people aren't right they're gonna say well to die in any real anyway and so we're kind of disparate as up front oddities we hear right. But they didn't see. Check and it exponential growth right they saw. Long plateau which is that he still declining in later in the active phase now right. That was just like. People are expecting these checking XIX. And what elected instead. It's a lot of plateau along facto. Could be just as bad right we're down. To route 15100 people die day in America if you know people I date for the rest the year rate that's a lot of people dying by the end of the year. And so you know. The rhetoric McCain because of extra aren't scared people addition guests right offered or her out like. About spikes when I'm more worried about. Plaque toes when you actually could potentially. You know not crash occurred to keep going downward tilt the case count its aerial route look at Germany or countries like that right now. The numbers are very low so whether they're actually growing literature bit if you're never alone every actually have to worry about that quite. As much I'm so yeah I don't look I think right. This time. Next week. If we go crystals numbers going down that lost ark have to ask more questions about like. OK maybe weather is stronger than we think maybe. Mask wearing has bigger influence than we think in helping evidence opened evidence means that we have to like. I'm first of all. Wait and see right to be talking about like OK actually we were we people really overdid it now we are seeing spikes. Spikes but what we are seeing steady optics are going to be hard to control. We're gonna of course come back to this question. You said this time next week so we'll ask the question again Aaron we will keep coming back trip until we have answers to all of these questions. But let's move on now and talk about the role that former president Barack Obama. Will play in the 21 election over the past weaker Euro former President Obama has made some news for being critical of the current administration report service that he called the government's response to the corona virus quote. An absolute chaotic disaster in hall where Obama admin of 19. And for saying that some leaders quote art even pretending to be charged in a commencement. So in response president trump has called for investigating the former President. Obama to eat. Which the president didn't really particularly when it is in a press conference when asked about it but it appears to have to do win repealing general plans name during FBI investigation of him. At the end of 2016 be getting it. So will get to that specific. Question we just generally clear. Why is Obama being critical trump now after remaining silent for so long what is his talk to each. Obama has talked to bouts. Oh. He's he's obliquely critical of trump before I think and an of our partisan environment and actually got pushed back from the left church. Are saying some stuff I believe last year about kind of sacred cows on the left in sort of like hardcore partisanship. I am. Weiss criticizing trapped now well because. For all intents and purposes we're in full on general election campaign now. And he feels like he can kind of am speak out and he is. Them. His voice what kind of cut straight through two. Two chops performance rather than BP circus. You know kidding way elated and that and talk of the democratic primary. I also think it's you know two months into a pandemic. Obama probably feels a pretty renewed sense of urgency about trump and may be frankly. Sees trump at a very weak point ends. Knows that he's a pretty popular figure in American life for at least respected. And can have some sort of influence. And an obviously knows that that trump Hanna is is goaded by. I think there's right now by. Pandemic note and am that I'm my guess is that trump. Would have always come. Back to Obama right. For sure a bomb in a lot of ways it's like chumps. Lode star at the rate that there northstar. You know a lot of people Trace trumpeted running to president. Two when Obama kind of that this rated and that the white house correspondents' dinner you may or may not ascribe. To that belief. But you know. And a lot of ways I feel like this you know and and it fits so well with so much of what time does but just on something Obama today. It is. It's just perfect because it it it is the perfect representation of what this is actually about. Which is nothing really right there's not an actual scandal here com. There is. I think I've desire on the on the trump and his campaign's part. To go back to. What they thing. Com. You know propel trumped office in the first place which was. You know I think a kind of why. The first Bach president and in US history. Bird nebulous. Scandal quote on quote. Trump is asked to explain. And his responses to site. We all know what this is now you don't we I don't have to say we all know what this is about. And act and the honest answers like eye and the mind and I think we do we all do you know what this is out witches night. You know. Trump. Defined so much of this presidency in opposition to Obama. And that includes. Am. Racial overtones under tons. Currents under carver it's like all of that stuff. So I think Obama was it was going to be. Was it was going to be a part of this now the fact that Obama's vice president is if the democratic nominee. And you have this pandemic. In which I'm Chara promising on the sidelines saying. This has been disaster response. You know I think that's why. Nursing it and become a more to add now. Ripa so there's two things going partner I mean one is that Obama has made the specific calculation that he wants to start criticizing the president in ways that are going to get picked up in the media right like he knows what he's hearing and then on the other guest. Like kind of in response trump started to talk about Obama gate and meted out would have come up all long. But clearly this tension has emerging right now seems right now instigated by Obama. And ends and trump is bringing up these conspiracy theories horror. He's like overtones towards something going wrong in the FBI investigation. General. So. Is this a good political calculation for all sides like one dollars a while does Obama want to get and a high profile fight wit romp in you know the following six months running up CU. The general election. Does Obama want and that you just trump also want worse if you just ignore. Obama feels like he is. Legacy. If trying to undo. Accomplishments of the Obama and restrictions whatever. Obama was always going to be huge part of this election I think. Beep probably the knows that Clinton was. Again hindsight being trained twenty less than ideal candidate for the country where wasn't funny sixteen men and I think does feel like a renewed sense that. He has a big part to play. I think I wrote about this a little bit but you know how old how effective can Obama be a turning out them. Voters that he had. His coalition and into has named 2012 I don't know a lot of those people but it was Obama truck voters might just be people now. But he does have potential to you. Push up the margins with people within the democratic base and I think that's a powerful thing so it was always going to be a big part of this. And perhaps coming in at a moment like this and taking control ups of his narrative right knowing that trump what I was attacked him. But the people to particularly at a moment of pandemic come in and say. Remember me I was kind of a calm cool collected guy. Verses trump who's sort earth. You know the I mean the Obama gate thing really. And his boy you know what I'm talking about it almost reminds me of like you know likening Andy Cohen Bravo real housewives reunion where it's veterans kind of like you know what I'm talking about like we don't have to say experts like. Is there there there well probably not but it makes for good pat a flake. A spoiled right. So I and it it's like. Yes sorry kite I I don't think it's a Smart strategy I'm on Trump's part com. Obama's popular right he was you lose semi popular I think when he left office. And as is the case with most presidents once they leave office they get more popular. You know there was a political poll that came out showing that I think that I like a fourteen margin. People thought Obama would do better handling this and that neck. Then trump and then notably the poll also found. By about an eight point margin people thought trump would do better at handling this pandemic then I'd. I think a lot of that is just like. When you're the president view you have a certain gravitas. That's conferred on you write that Biden doesn't really have. The at some of that being vice president but in other words like. Let me put it this way who would be a stronger. Challenger to the trial. Obama replied. I think the obvious answer is Obama now. Obama being a prominent part of the conversation an awfully guilty top that's clears is not the same thing as being an actual nominee. But I think the more Obama is associated with I did and Warren voters heads the more voters the more that voters think. Oh it's Biden and Obama. And all that whole that whole contingent against trump I I think that's Africa. It but then there's two there's two kind of specific questions skier coming off one it is. How much do surrogate actually matters does like Obama being in the mix and eating locally in the next like. Houses can be any different from 2006 team murky and the former priest pleaded trouble all around the country talking cute Democrats rally on behalf of Hillary Clinton. And then you know like. People didn't turn out to vote for the actual candidate and and the other thing here is you know if trump came to power on. A lot of kind of disgruntled feeling surrounding Barack Obama and a lot of the activism that route from the Tea Party in part terrorism and all that's what he was involved in for eight years. And Obama wants an office metropolis involvement but why isn't battered good for him to go back to work he's familiar against those two questions. You know what the answer. Because he has those voters are already. You do it doesn't need a whole don't turn out and out and I I think they're likely well turnout. I I I think any presidential campaign at the very least activates those those hardcore partisan. So. Of trump doesn't need some grand strategy. To get the 4546%. I think he's gonna get that. That's what he's got 26 team. And he needs a strategy. To. Yet to 4849%. Of the vote and bush Biden's now. Associating Obama with Biden. How often do that now promised he surrogate matter a lot do it this isn't going to be like solid this site this thing. It. Oh I don't know Obama's not a normal circuit breaker and will also be a different kind of circuit than it was 2016 when he was the full time president. I think yes I think that there's also careful as well hey he's the former president's from you know just. One term ago. When term of office ago and I think it's. It's a time in American life where. The crisis itself has made things has done things into it at different kind of relief but I also think that Obama. Can be different kind of surrogate in the sense that he's not gonna be on cable news shows and he won't be doing every kind of code dunk. Rally were never firm for Biden and he might see some you know like whistle stop stuff. But I think he game for cheek and she used. Big platforms. That allow him to speak along and speak presidential. In a way that other circuits just can't I mean you know you're gonna see. At least two days of cable news coverage about news. Commencement speech from the weekend right security seeing stuff from Carl growth going going viral right. But Obama can can have you know the platform. An hour long address in which he makes. Oh points in that service. Long when did what it is that makes sixty ill in context in presidential and by the way I think that's. Probably something he's more comfortable with dealing is being. A bit like set apart and being able to kind of give. Is. You know. Long version of banks and that that that's a. Can a different kind of circuit he just as a different kind of residence in part because. The American public is so close to having him as president so close so close in time to his having been president and is in such a particular time where. The projected competency of the Obama administration. Is seen as pretty desirable by a lot of people. Detonate didn't hear what do you make of Obama's role in the 220 election. I do not agree with. The other panelists that I think I think there's not that lets need to over think that's a problem. I think that Obama is. Fairly popular although one way you kind of become more popular expressing any left he left office pursuant to terms left office as a fairly but on a run at a popular present right. You know what what you remain popular in ex president is traditionally she remained on the sidelines you know George W. Bush has become. More popular by just Chiming in every now and then first signs of unity and show people is weird endings right. And he was very disliked by allow customer Americans when he left office. So on the one hand it's kind of not a Smart fight. I don't think for. For trump to pick and I think there's too much over analysis of like what's actually clever precautionary and it's finally an insert at the punditry right. There is too much reluctance team it meant. That trump might just not. Really know what he's doing is critically. Rite Aid just kind of punching buttons mash buttons and like. And has been present our it. Unita officials still suffer the presidency I am innocent of relatively polite way right. The for some reason like. Making implication that trump isn't sappy. It's kind of like against pundits if bonds wears you say like. Well. He's conniving and actually Austria an exit openly reelection like McKinney's Samie. Personal people listen if you reopened yet at least if you make that a binary questions in a ball like. If tens of thousands or hundreds of additional thousands of people dies or is all like that's a look at for the president people are very aware of these numbers and so. The notion that like. Trump is just think impulsive. And he's frustrated. Rucker took time right now I don't think he. He did much better necessarily write like he's just frustrated he may have issues with Obama. And he probably can have enough people whispering as cigarettes and others and she rationale where he. Where it keeps doing it like yeah but it's a good fight for him. To pick and the fact that Obama. Is kind of using some. On the Achilles to the surplus for capital. Using an emergency year right you have to use of that sum up the heat you know what I mean you have to. Casting search at some point and I think just a monumental nature of this pandemic and the US having one of the worst response in the world library icing and he got the sole worst but. One of the cubs really struggle with that despite our advantages right I mean that's about what win. If you kind of set up camera away for a very special moment. Two way head. But then it's likely the moment if years. It's that it's a ended it's a Lyndon Johnson school thought ray white humiliate all the power. Just EQ Mike the parish trustees expert something. I also think. I also think what makes at about aside you know are comes razor explanation. For this stuff is totally right which is night. I don't think Obama has some grand political strategy. Brown and chose this moment to wait and for maximum. Impact and that you get the sense watching Obama and by the way. Even comments he made on that call reportedly. Nittany commencement address. We're like pretty restrained it even matches drop by name right. But you get the distinct scent that sense of just Obama is watching. The government's response. Believes it's been an epic disaster there. And his saying and is responding accordingly like it this week which was that we sent out which it was just like. Vote period. That I was very talented man a lot of ways 'cause it it suggests to me like a level of frustration. Which is which is pretty mad. How many how many emails deep thinker exchange before they treated vote. From his dad is such an interesting question. That was either like. 300 plus or zero right. Right exactly exactly. Which one. Like ten. I'd like ten emails or changed. I think the Obama camp has been more strategic than you described in him waiting in two. Public discourse but I don't think about applies to that specific. We I think that specifically it was like. A lot of thinking surrounding what he would say in like the commencement speech. And what he would say in a way that he knew would be we. On the call where dude dude Obama does not dislike. Sit in bed scrolling and then deal like I'm a tweet something that definitely went through layers. Made helmet how many emails. Oh. 32. I mean originate any emails all of us at least 32 times a quirky to Anthony thing. Winds like thank Scott thank god because auto alliance. I think the people informed. Our age so if somebody. If one of our podcast listeners is a member of the Obama team who was part of that email chain. Please let us now who is right about our many deaths I guess me it was zero what did you just Micah on the ominous. Well through. A message to you just lose. Emails close at thirty. No I said ten you have people getting different versions of what they should do it meant edits and then Bob Bob Nate Nate said. And then thirty days or 32. Act all right so let us now pump activists next episode if we happen at are flight. Let's leave it there for now I'm sure we're talking about this again thank you Nate. Thank you leave us a rating or if you if you enjoy just like yes. Yeah actually actually do it with some blunt it's it's an election year we need to. Thank you while we're plugging things real quick I would just give another plot to arm nuke run buyers podcast which is amazing podcast nine scene and also we mentioned herd immunity a couple of times. On this show please go to our website and check out an article by Cayley Rogers to label. Anwar runner without a vaccine herd immunity walks gave us it's really did. And also we might as well mention hot tea down 530 sports podcast which is still podcasting the route this crisis. If you want to know when sports are gonna come back and who's making decisions you expect from him yet you know listen to a hot topic on RE your kind of an yeah. My name is dealing to return each count is in the virtual control room union it touched by emailing us podcast. I 38 com Eagles of course greeted us with questions or comments if you're a fan of the shuttle as rarity mention beavers are reading a review. Apple podcasts to work we're just told someone about it spread the word your friends.

