Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: Young delegate talks Trump and how the party must change

So what exactly is going to be happening on the good times numerous threats. This is. Party being thrown by the Iowa delegation to they'll be free food free drinks. Newt Gingrich is going to be are here now it. I love you I had been praying that knew it would be the vice presidential pick by then it would have been looked more interest to pressure. One thing that we learn from going to these conventions this convention share in the convention rules committee Billy Howard has all the power and in a delicate can only do so much. The delegates especially when you bind them and require certain votes out of them are. Collins and machine that we have no power we're just place holders that have to be here because this of the rules currencies that theoretically. They could do exactly this without letting anybody hear how people give speeches on TV and it would be just about the same from a technical perspective. Attorney thing that your hoping that might be able to change or that you might try and change. Well I would hope that they and two as the rules and by delegates. And be heard of when article states that every vote is proportional to those two rule changes would it. Make it a lot more fair and I think the Democrats to do something very similar super delegates that would be. More fair for them by. Do expect any changes happen there's this. Sense that we'll next time my guys going to be in there and I want the rules to be biased in your right to compete only gotten. 45% of the vote about in the primaries if we were all portion allocated to them. He wouldn't let the delegates when he. Would you say that you are not the biggest fan of Donald Trump has the sound not at all. Not enough planning to support. And I don't. I think the LA thing that you can say these days lot of time to be alive. You're young guy how old was 23 Bengals looked for trying to figure out. Most younger people at this point are not big fans of the Republican Party as you look forward to. The future and you look forward to this year how would you say that you know the Republican Party can help reach out to colonials in trying to get their votes. I think there have to be some kind of a movement against social conservative vote Republican Party is based on the three principles of economic freedom. Social conservatism and then kind of a hawkish wing and a social conservative. Aspect is what drives most of the millennial young people away from the Republicans. Do you imagine yourself probably voting libertarian you think that libertarian candidate present mr. Eric Johnson will do well among especially younger conservative younger Republicans I do all all of my Republican friends in Minnesota there. I've spoken to you are planning to vote for Terry Johnson. I mean it's not a huge samples Majora Carter that it's at your own informal poll. I think he will do better in terms of food and I expect him to have around 10% of them in the for the pulls in and of the most. Fascinating things I think about you know Donald Trump's campaign for president is that his name is all over everything there's actually the Donald Trump helicopter. And the Donald Trump airplane do you think that part of the reason perhaps trump. Doesn't do is well on the upper midwest weather be Minnesota. I don't agree with the I think the midwest and has a reputation for being a little more modest so I think. Stuff like this with his outlandish for president you can't FL from the sidelines Riley got crucified for being perceived as an outside of normal American life in this dude wants certain he gets elevated. Demagogue levels.

