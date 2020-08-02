Transcript for How important is winning Iowa or New Hampshire?

In the lead up to the presidential primaries you always hear a lot about the early states in particular Iowa and New Hampshire and a Nevada and South Carolina. They get a lot of attention but how much do they actually matter. It's a particularly relevant questions this year after glitches in the Iowa Democrats and reporting process went to chaos on caucus night and delete it was all. I assume that one of these views cut poke out will be completed. Well if you look at the scope of history the early states actually matter a decent and looking back at every presidential primary since 1970s. X. Only one person ever went on to win their party's nomination without winning either New Hampshire or Iowa. That person was Bill Clinton in 1990 him. So that's historically speaking but if you look at the number of delegates you actually win from Iowa New Hampshire they're not really that many. In 20/20 and the democratic primary somebody who want all of the delegates and Iowa will only went 41 all of the delegates in New Hampshire will only 24. That's out of almost 4000. Total pledged delegates meeting that you need roughly 2000 to win a majority. So that's not gonna get you very far and actually racking up delegates that you need. To win the nominees so why do these states matter is numerically they're not all. Essentially the matter because we decided that they matter whoever wins highway in New Hampshire gets a lot of media attention and that can lead to an increase in national polling. At an increase in fund raising. Deborah that also just gets the good model of being a winner associated with that. They can help them do well in future costs. It's an open question however whether the chaos of caucus night 20/20 will dampen the effects of an Iowa win this time. Think you all so much for taking a little time today. Two to chant little bit about what happened last night but. Saying that Iowa and New Hampshire matter isn't quite enough rest here partnered. We want to put some hard numbers to it in creating our democratic primary forecast for 2020s. We created a metric that looks at how big of a polling bounce each state can actually provide for the candidate who do well there. It turns out that Iowa has historically produced four times the bounds of Nevada or South Carolina. And twice the bounds of New Hampshire. According to our metric there's only one day that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.