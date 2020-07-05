Transcript for How Justin Amash could affect the general elections | FiveThirtyEight

Justin Abacha congressman from Michigan. Has announced that he's running for the libertarian nomination for president. Sid exploratory campaign. And he's not. Yet the libertarian nominee but he does go on to beat that party's candidate in the 20/20 general election. There are a lot of questions about. In his how much of an impact we have on the contests. First of all mosh is very much not going to win. The presidency and that would be unprecedented in 2016. If you combined all the votes of all the candidates if you were not the democratic or Republican nominees. You end up with about 6% of the vote for so third party candidates not winning a lot of that. In fact the best that they've done in in recent history. With Ross Perot who won about 19% of that. In 1990. Importantly no sense in an Electoral College decides our elections pro did when a single state. So. Lana short of it is third party candidates. Really can't win the presidency in the United States so we know that much is not going to win the presidency. But he could still have an effect on the election at the margins and that's really what we're focused on think about a third party candidate running and there are reasons I think he might. Say drop from president Donald Trump. Hamas is a former Republican. On five house elections as a Republican nice guy concerned voting record and their reasons to think that he could draw votes away. I'm from president trumpet the margins. We also know that libertarian minded senators. Ten devote more Republican democratic. When they're picking between the two major parties. Says there are those are reasons for president trump to fear much his candidacy at the same time. You know Joseph Biden might have you have reasons to not want a mosh and the race. For one thing a mocks us from Michigan State that EU's key in the Electoral College it was one of the three states that basically handed. President's problem majority. In twin sixteen and it was decided by just two tenths of a percentage point. Right now that early polls and machine showed Biden. Decently ahead of trop that there is some but in about 56 points. And so adding into a complication where some voters who might not like trop but have another alternative now. My idea complications Biden doesn't want and also. It's worth noting that Republicans are very committed to president trump. And so some of the voters and a mosh might drawing in. Our voters who may have already left the Republican parties are might be on the outs with the Republican Party. And might now have been very likely to vote for trump in the first place so I think these are reasons and and again those types of voters by. Might be a little when overhead at race so these are sort of the reasons why we look at him watch. In his impact on the race is pretty clear. But among us doesn't have the libertarian party's nomination yet yes the when that at the party's national convention. Later in May. And even if he does win the nomination. All I can change between now and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.