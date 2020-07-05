-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Biden responds to sexual assault allegations
-
Now Playing: Why does COVID-19 make some people sicker than others? l FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Why switching to vote-by-mail is tougher than it seems | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Is COVID-19 already hurting Trump politically?
-
Now Playing: Should we sacrifice our data privacy to fight the coronavirus?
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Forecasting the toll of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: What is motivating the COVID-19 protests?
-
Now Playing: 'We shouldn't criticize early (COVID-19) models for seeming too pessimistic': Silver
-
Now Playing: What happens if a nominee dies before the general election?
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Our 2020 Election Priors
-
Now Playing: How close are we to a COVID-19 vaccine? l FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Emergency Podcast: Sanders drops out of presidential race
-
Now Playing: Scientists don’t know if hydroxychloroquine is useful, safe for coronavirus patients
-
Now Playing: Olympics have been canceled because of war, but 'we've never seen anything like this'
-
Now Playing: Why it’s so hard to make a good COVID-19 model
-
Now Playing: Would it hurt the economy to let people die from coronavirus? l FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Why Trump's Approval Rating Has Increased
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: COVID-19 broke the jobless claims chart
-
Now Playing: Why the US can’t process coronavirus tests as fast as South Korea