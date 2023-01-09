Kevin McCarthy is speaker, but he's got a tough job ahead

The crew looks at why it took 15 votes to get Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker and what that process says about the two years ahead.

January 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live