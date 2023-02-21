Kyrsten Sinema's odds of reelection don't look great

The FiveThirtyEight Podcast crew discuss the 2024 Arizona Senate race, public opinion on the war in Ukraine, next week’s mayoral race in Chicago and more.

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live