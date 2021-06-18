What the latest crime data can and can’t tell us | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Crime analyst and co-founder of AH Datalytics Jeff Asher unpacks the numbers in the FBI report on 2020 nationwide crime numbers.

