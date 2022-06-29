Lindsey Graham and Chuck Schumer have opposite midterm strategies | FiveThirtyEight

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a national 15-week abortion ban last week, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer postponed a vote on the Respect for Marriage Act.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live