Transcript for More men than women are dying from COVID-19. Is it biology or behavior? l FiveThirtyEight

So Maggie one of the tens we've been seeing is that more men are dying of Kobe nineteen then women. They know you've been looking into this. So where the world are we seeing more men died than women and just how stark differences. So we're seeing just about everywhere not every single country is recording. Data on Kobe deaths and we need it makes it easy to dis aggregate male and female that's. US for instance. Doesn't record all of our guests about ways so there's only a portion of them that we actually had sex scandal attached you know way to keep an ankle back and study later. But. There are several countries that are doing this kind of reporting and in new. Pretty much all except two of them and there were 35 different countries all except two of them have a higher percentage and time. And so it can be a year batteries small. In some countries it was like you know 5%. More. But in some of them UNC lakes and actress and investment. It just kind of varied lot across the scale. So we know that this is happening we know that it's fairly consistent. And we can kind of assumed that it's something that's happening. Just about everywhere. I know we don't always have the most accurate data on exactly. This acts people who have died in the United States but do we have any indication of just how many more men. Are dying of covad than women here. For the 31000. Odd deaths that we do have this data complete form right now. Looks like about 57%. Of the deaths then and so what are some hypotheses for why this is happening. So. I talked to said that there's probably a bunch of different things going on and some of those are associated with biological sex with you know. Hormones. That jeans and some of those things are going to be associated with gender with a wave it you know. Individual people and society conceptual alliances one male and female supposed to be like and how they act out so both of these things are. Probably happening at once and there are good examples. Both that you can find and scientific literature. What arts is the biological reasons that men might be dying more frequently than women at this disease. Plus could it is genetic. So we know that there are. Some sixteen. Currently sixty genes that are located on the X chromosomes that are associated with immune sixth and function. And women. Two X chromosomes. And also it researchers told me that V genes that are associated with immune system on the X chromosomes seems to be active more frequently in women. So that's one thing that's probably going on some last year and another thing is also normal. The estrogens. Are associated with higher functioning immune systems wall testosterone. Antigen hormones and also progesterone. Are associated when it lower functioning immune systems. Do we know how estrogen is boosting the immune system. Lesson we know what. That sex hormones have this kind of like lock and steam mechanism. That's helps them get inside cells and do anything like that's the entire reason they can do their jobs. And it turns out that dean's sex hormones key is that the lock on immune cells as well as the cells that they would need to to do their jobs. So they can actually have an impact on the cells backs make your immune system function. And we Knoll at bats this is associated in women wind kind of having a much more active immune systems so you can fight off. Disease a little bit easier I and we women actually have a higher response to vaccines for the same reason. The downside is that us women also tend to carry the burden of autoimmune disease so things like lupus don't really affect national often. And that's sort of tied into this same kind of hormones and chromosome function that we see happening here. And it's also not entirely be. Straight forward to the effects of this so we know for instance snacks when it comes to influenza. You know women in the can to assert in some way is fighting off the bug better. But women are also more prone to the kind of auto immune chain reactions that can actually lead to worse health outcomes during the reproductive years and that's not what you'd expect necessarily. If you're just thinking from a framework if we don't. Female hormones equals healthier. It's not necessarily that simple. Right so estrogen does the job sort of unlocking parts of your immune system that might otherwise not have been active but it can create too big of an immune response on the yeah don't got it gets her in the process. Right yet and it kind of the downside to this firm and is that there are more prone to detect cancers because they're not fighting those things off with the system when they start. I think one of the things that's interesting here also though is that there's almost no research on. What. How he's immune response has worked in people who are intersects who are born with like acts XY chromosomes locker you know. Different kinds. Hormone and an expression. And genetic expression then. Comment in your average person. And we also haven't really done much research which is what happens with this music science and trans people aren't taking. Hormones to you have you know their gender and sex match up better. There is not really in east is about. Researchers told me and so that should sort of factor in how we think about this as well because without that research. We don't really middle weather. For instance. You couldn't protect men against coated buying giving them an estrogen patch we don't really that would work. We just haven't done their research and we have included the people in the research who would be involved and help us with these things. Right this is still under study area in some ways it's really. Yeah yeah there's a lot of sad that we do and it's not a complete mystery but there's a lot of things we just haven't looked acts some. The questions that should be there. Sue I now you also mentioned behavior potentially mineral I mean we no longer live in a society where women stay at home and men like the sole breadwinners of the family. But many of us still you know exist in the world in somewhat gender way so how might those kind of social Europe. Cultural behavioral factors play into who's getting second who has. Yet so it's not just biology it's also sort of Powell what you're gender expression plays out the choices you make because of that. So for instance we know that women are significantly more likely you didn't need in the US to bear and ask. And men are significantly. More like lead and women. To do things like sign up for her vaccines Warner pharmaceutical treatments. So there aren't these kind of differences. And control. Different groups of people be games. Their genetic they aren't biological. They don't have seen. Happen that way but they do because of the way that he express who we hire. And this is research that's been done. For years before cope in nineteen rightly. Wearing masks or getting vaccines that's I mean obviously there is no vaccine for coming nineteen to this is this is research that's sort of been. Don over many years not just asking. Right a lot of this research comes from influenza. And kind of looking at there's also a lot of research rounds the the aids pandemic. Two examples of how this might kind of playing out both in the US and making a prod so for instance in China. When we first started seeing some of these really big differences between death rates for men and women. We have people so we're talking about the fact. That gators huge differences in smoking rates in China between men and women it's almost no women smoke and you know something like 65% and due. And back in had a big impact on how you survive eight lung disease right so. We have these things that are happening. Lightning and there's probably not just one cause behind them and there's probably not just won easily applicable thing that we can transferred to people to protect them. It's probably a combination of things and we don't learn more about that as time goes on. What can you ask are there any sort of comptroller behavioral reasons that we might be seeing more men died of this disease. I don't know for certain. About that but I know that in the US one of the things that has been noticed is that when you look at health care workers. Women are getting sick. Wave more frequently then men among health care workers. And some of that probably has to do with the fact that women are more likely to be nurses that there's this huge. Gender difference in nursing. Compared to other medical professions. So that's probably one part and it has nurses are to people that are touching patients most frequently that are dealing with patients in ways that are more likely to expose them to something. The PT. Isn't always sides with women in mind that it's kind of a lot of it designed for male bodies. And so your finding cases that have been reported where women are trying to fit masks that are too big under there thesis. And that leaves gaps and that leaves done less well protected so even though men are dying in war it's also knots. Necessarily. Always men who are most at risk of company nineteen. And that has a gender factor built into it as well. Maggie I know they're so a lot of mysteries here so as you keep reporting find out more I would love for you to check back again and tell us find. Them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.