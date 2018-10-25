Transcript for Midterms 2018: Democrats raise millions on online fundraising platforms

The digital platform act loot. Has been instructor in the world a political conflicts. It is designed for small donors to give money to democratic reaches an organization that with the click a button. Since launching in 2004. The nonprofit has raised more than two point nine billion dollar. The left leaning candidates and 538 partnered with the Center for Public Integrity. Look under the hood and analyze how much Democrats are relying on actually two distant term season. Sherrie price seventeen individual donors have given that nearly 564. Million dollars to democratic candidate Padilla aptly. That's about 55%. Of all individual contributions in that. Time here you compare that to just 19%. At a similar point in between fourteen. That money is coming from all over the country but roughly 13. From donors in California and he. However most of the money isn't staying in his 57%. Of donations to federal candidates went out. Still at least this one of the biggest beneficiaries. They do our work. The Democrat county Republican senator Ted please contact us. But keep in mind a larger cash flow doesn't guarantee victory on election. That said individual donors are using hacked him to reshape the map competitive rates. In the process at Lee has become a powerful force that could sway democratic politics beyond the election. Well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.