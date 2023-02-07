The model always had its doubts about the red wave | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss a recently published assessment of how our 2022 midterm forecast performed.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live