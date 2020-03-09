Model Talk: Trump's Electoral College advantage | FiveThirtyEight

More
In this edition of "Model Talk," Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss how the 2020 presidential forecast has changed and answer questions from listeners.
48:27 | 09/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Model Talk: Trump's Electoral College advantage | FiveThirtyEight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"48:27","description":"In this edition of \"Model Talk,\" Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss how the 2020 presidential forecast has changed and answer questions from listeners.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"72803032","title":"Model Talk: Trump's Electoral College advantage | FiveThirtyEight","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/model-talk-trumps-electoral-college-advantage-fivethirtyeight-72803032"}